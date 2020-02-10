EQM Midstream: Use Options To Push Your Yield Towards 30% With This Dream Stock

Overall, the benefits outweigh the risk here, and the covered dividend should result in strong shareholder rewards.

The company's net income completely covers its dividend although it's borrowing growth capital. The MVP project is the single biggest 2020 catalyst.

The company has an impressive asset portfolio and growth opportunities, although it faces some customer concentration risks.

EQM Midstream currently has a dividend yield of 20% and we can push this towards 30% by using various option trading strategies.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) is an almost $5 billion company with a share price of roughly $23 / share and annual dividends of $4.64 / share. The company has seen its stock price punished along with other midstream companies, as investors have started pricing the company for a dividend cut. However, as we'll see from this article, using options, you can generate strong short-term income from this high quality company, which has secure existing cash flow and strong growth opportunities.

Ownership Structure

Let's start by discussing the confusing ownership structure between Equitrans Midstream and EQM Midstream Partners.

EQM Structure - EQM 10K

The above shows the ownership setup of the companies. EQM Midstream Partners is 68.2% owned by public shareholders and 30.8% owned by Equitrans Midstream corporation. At the same time, the company is owned 1.2% by EQM Midstream services. It's important to note that Equitrans Midstream is effectively a holding company for EQM Midstream.

EQM Midstream Asset Overview

EQM Midstream has a premier asset portfolio in the Appalachian Basin with significant gathering acreage. The low break-evens of this gathering acreage help to support continued volumes for the company.

EQM Midstream Asset Overview - EQM Midstream Investor Presentation

The company's gathering assets focus on Marcellus shale gathering in both West Virginia and Pennsylvania. The company also has Eureka and Hornet midstream gathering and Ohio Utica shale gathering. The company has a total of more than 500 thousand dedicated acres - dedicated acreage means that all the production in that region is guaranteed towards the company's midstream assets.

In Ohio Utica, the company has "180 miles of high pressure pipeline" with a "5-year minimum volume commitment". In Eureka & Hornet midstream, the company has "205 miles of high pressure pipeline" with minimum volume commitments expected to grow from 0.9 Bcf/d to 1.2 Bcf/d in 2021 or >15% annualized growth. The company continues to support development here to utilize its assets.

For the company's Marcellus assets, the company has "370 miles of high pressure Pennsylvania pipelines" with a "1.04 Bcf/d firm capacity from EQT and 10-year demand based fixed-fee contracts". Here the company also has 600 million cf/d contracted with Range Resources (NYSE:RRC). In West Virginia the company has 155 miles of pipeline, also on 10-year demand based fixed-fee contracts for a total of 780 million cf/d.

EQM Midstream Transportation - EQM Midstream Investor Presentation

Additionally, the company has significant transmission and storage assets, which help to aggregate supply from the gathering assets and pass them to the transmission supplies. Here the company has "18 storage pools with 43 Bcf of working storage capacity". The company also has a massive interstate pipeline to connect these assets.

The company's assets here have "~85% of firm capacity commitments under negotiated rate agreements" and focus on some of the most important (i.e. lowest break-even) assets in this acreage. This acreage and assets can help support the company's cash flow and make it an integrated midstream company to extract value across the value chain.

EQM Midstream Transportation Assets - EQM Midstream Investor Presentation

After using its gathering and storage assets, the company's assets continue onto assets that help deliver assets into major markets. The company is gathering 8.2 Bcf/day with a pipeline position consisting multiple large diameter pipelines that cannot be replicated. The company also connects to interstate pipelines that can help move pipelines to export systems in the south.

The last part of EQM Midstream's assets worth discussing is the company's water assets. The company has ~160 miles of fresh water pipelines to help draw water from major nearby sources. These assets provide a significant cost advantage over trucking and has a number of major customers such as EQT (NYSE:EQT), CNX (NYSE:CNX), and XTO Energy (XTO). The 2020E EBITDA here is ~$50 million.

EQM Midstream Growth Opportunities

Past this impressive portfolio of assets, EQM Midstream has significant additional growth opportunities that could increase annual EBITDA by 30% as they come into service.

EQM Midstream MVP Pipeline - EQM Midstream Investor Presentation

The company's largest and most significant potential growth asset is a "300-mile, 42" diameter FERC-regulated pipeline" that's focused on delivering supply to the southeast United States. The project's costs and in-service time have been steadily delayed with the first increase pushing costs to $4.6 billion with a late-2019 service time.

The company has since extended that to a $5.4 billion estimated project cost with a "targeted full in-service date of late 2020". The company has an ~47% ownership stake here and will operate the pipeline. That means $2.5 billion in capital attributable to EQM Midstream - a massive project for a company worth <$5 billion and its future goals.

We will discuss this project more in later sections, but it should be clear to investors the success of this project defines EQM Midstream's future as a company.

Fortunately, if the company can get the project online, it has significant potential. It'll move 2 billion cubic feet / day with the ability to expand this by 25%. It is fully subscribed under 20-year firm contracts meaning >20 years of firm cash flow regardless of what market prices do. And it means the potential for hugely stable revenue that could support the dividend.

EQM Midstream MVP Expansions - EQM Midstream Investor Presentation

The company has two more pipelines that will help the company, that are both based on the company's MVP pipeline. This is important because it means that the company's future is effectively tied to the MVP pipeline in terms of growth potential. The Hammerhead Gathering Pipeline is a $555 million project expected to gain $75 million in annual EBITDA with 1.6 Bcf/day in max capacity and a 1.2 Bcf/day commitment.

The project is a 64-mile pipeline to "aggregate gas from several gathering systems" and move the gas towards the MVP pipeline and the gathering pipeline generating a capital investment / EBITDA ratio of 7.5 is a strong investment.

MVP Southgate is another pipeline the company is working on, assuming the MVP completes, with a 2021 in-service target for roughly $0.5 billion in capital. It's a 70-mile proposed MVP extension into North Carolina with 300 million cf/day of commitments and a potential capacity of close to 1 billion cf / day. This helps to highlight the company's expansion projects here off of the MVP and the company's growth projects.

EQM Midstream Financial Picture

Putting this all together we get to EQM Midstream's financial picture.

EQM Midstream Financial Policy - EQM Midstream Investor Presentation

EQM's financial policy is based on holding out to MVP in-service. Of course, I'm not clamoring for dividend increases in a world where the company is paying a 20% dividend yield. The company's largest customer EQT is the #1 natural gas producer in the U.S. and an investment grade customer and as NextEra's (NYSE: NEE) joining in the MVP extension pipeline project shows, demand from utilities is growing.

The company makes >50% of its revenue from take-or-pay contracts and 78% of its revenue from investment grade companies. The company's natural gas dedicated acreage in the largest gathering areas of the United States and long-life contracts (average in double-digit years across the field) means that this cash flow will remain strong.

EQM Midstream Debt - EQM Midstream Investor Presentation

The company's debt is rated just below investment grade with a "$3 billion unsecured revolving credit facility" the company can draw. The majority of the company's debt is due in 2023-2024 with ~$1.5 billion due. This isn't an overwhelming amount (the company's dividend from now until YE2023 assuming no cuts will be ~$4 billion). However, before then we'll know what's happening with the MVP project and the company's portfolio.

The company's 2020 guidance for net income is ~$1.08 billion with $1.25 billion in growth capital and $0.05 billion in maintenance capital. The company's income is actually enough to cover its 20% dividend, however, the company can't cover any of the growth and maintenance capital. The company's borrowing the money and its shot of paying that down is the MVP coming online and capital spending going down.

Overall, this means that unless the company immediately stops capital spending, which it won't, the projects not coming online will negatively impact its financials and result in a dividend cut. However, if the company completes its project, capital spending will rapidly decrease and EBITDA will go up by 30%. This, combined with the low maintenance capital, will support shareholder rewards.

EQM Midstream Risks

EQM Midstream has two major risks worth paying attention to - the risk of completion on its capital projects and the potential bankruptcy of its customers.

Starting with the potential customer bankruptcy, the company's largest customer is EQT, the largest natural gas producer in the U.S. that currently has investment grade debt. EQT is overwhelmed with debt with the company, with a $1.6 billion market capitalization, having ~$5 billion in debt. EQT earns ~$60 million of dividend from EQM Midstream.

Current estimates are that the company has a 13% bankruptcy risk, with a potential for ~$1 billion in cash raised through a royalty revenue deal. Given continued concerns about U.S. natural gas prices, there is some risk here. Whether the company will stop producing or paying midstream companies as it renegotiates debt remains to be seen, however, EQM Midstream would undoubtedly have severe stock price pressure (that the MVP would help resolve).

The company's other major risk is whether the MVP project will be completed. It's currently had significant capital spent on it and is expected to be completed by YE 2020. The pipeline and the path it takes have been called uniquely risky despite the relatively short distance (~340 miles). The project was originally expected to be solved by YE 2018 for $3.7 billion when work was announced in Feb. 2018.

Work on the project, despite its 90% completion rate by YE 2019 has halted as a result of lawsuits. Whether those lawsuits are solved and the pipeline continues remains to be seen. Given the amount invested, EQM Midstream is nearly betting the company on it and I expect the pipeline to be completed - it's almost done and even with permit reviews, I expect the permits to be re-issued. However, this is the single biggest catalyst for investors in 2020.

It's also worth noting that if there's any additional delays, the results of the 2020 presidential election will start to play a big role here with plans such as the Green New Deal putting significant pressure versus Trump's history of green-lighting pipelines.

EQM Midstream Investment Strategy

For those looking to invest in EQM Midstream, I recommend utilizing an options based investment strategy. The company's ex-dividend dates are in early-May, early-August, early-November, and early-February for the most part (+/- a week).

Those who invest today can use an option strategy to maximize income, by selling covered CALLs. For example, you can sell the Dec. 2020 $22.5 strike price covered calls currently trading at $2.14 / share. At the same time, across these 10 months you will get 3 quarterly dividend distributions for a total of $3.48 / share. At the same time, you will lose $0.65 / share from the current price if the shares are called away.

That means you'll get a net total of $4.97 / share for 10 months or an annualized yield of 26%.

Alternatively, you can use options with a $25 / share strike prices currently trading at $1.40 / share. Combined with $3.48 / share in dividends, and the $1.85 / share in share price appreciations, we get a total of $6.73 / share across 10 months or an annual yield of 34.9%. Alternatively, if the shares aren't called away, you get to keep the premium and the 20% dividend. The premium lowers your cost of shares by 7.3% annualized.

Overall, the major catalyst to pay attention throughout this time is the MVP project and whether it comes online by the end of the year as anticipated. These investment strategies, with options, can help you generate strong yield.

Conclusion

EQM Midstream currently has a dividend yield of 20% that can be pushed up by another double-digit through options. At the same time, the company has $4 billion in growth projects that could be completed soon, expanding EBITDA by 30% while coinciding with a strong decline in capital spending. However, the stock price continues to stagnate due to risks.

The MVP pipeline, a massive capital project expected to be completed by YE 2020 (already 90% complete) is facing environment challenges. The loss of permits here could significantly impact the company negatively. Despite this risk, the strong cash flow (the dividend is fully covered by net income) makes the company a strong investment with a dream dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.