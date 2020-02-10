AUD/USD: There Could Be Some Upside Once Markets Calm Down

Back in October, I wrote that the AUD/USD has no legitimate case for upside. My reason for making this argument was that Chinese imports had been falling, and rates were potentially going lower.

Currently, the Aussie dollar has been significantly retreating against the greenback. This is in line with expectations, given that the coronavirus will most likely have a negative impact on economic growth in China, and this will in turn affect Australia as one of China's largest trading partners.

However, leading up to 2020, we were actually seeing a significant rise in the AUD/USD:

Source: investing.com

Assuming market contagion regarding the coronavirus eventually settles down, there could in fact be a case for a significant rebound in the currency.

Interestingly, in spite of persistently low inflation - at 0.7% for the December quarter - the Reserve Bank of Australia is deemed unlikely to cut rates next week, with the majority of economists expecting that the central bank will wait till April before pulling the trigger - if indeed they choose to do so.

Even if the central bank does choose to cut rates, the lowest the cash rate could go is 0.25% - which is still higher than the 0% rate currently being held by the European Central Bank. Moreover, with the AUD/USD having seen a significant long-term decline, a rate cut is unlikely to move the currency much lower than it has already gone.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the AUD/USD had been climbing to fresh monthly highs as a result of a de-escalation in trade tensions between the United States and China, which significantly benefited the Aussie dollar, given Australia's trading ties with China. However, a stronger AUD is not necessarily in the RBA's interest, given that this makes Australian exports less competitive.

The immediate impact of the coronavirus undoubtedly stands to hurt Australia's economy in the short term. It is estimated that the effects of the crisis could lead to Australia's GDP growth being lowered by 0.2% in the current quarter. That said, the growth prospects for Australia could be promising after contagion has settled.

Specifically, unemployment rates in Australia have been falling more or less consistently over a longer-term period, while this quarter also saw a significant fall in household debt to GDP.

Unemployment Rate

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Household Debt to GDP

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Additionally, inflation rates are approaching the 2-3 percent target set by the RBA. In this regard, it is looking more unlikely that interest rates will need to be lowered to boost inflation.

Inflation

Source: tradingeconomics.com

In this regard, while the AUD/USD may well go lower as a result of the coronavirus crisis, Australia's economy is performing respectably in other regards. From this standpoint, a longer-term rebound in the AUD/USD could be underway once the coronavirus crisis is contained. Specifically, I envisage that the AUD/USD could rebound to the prior level of 0.7 when the crisis settles, and we could still be looking at further upside, given that the AUD/USD is trading at long-term lows and likely to be undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.