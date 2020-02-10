Loblaw's Shares Are Slightly Undervalued With A 1.8%-Yielding Dividend

Investment Thesis

Loblaw (OTCPK:LBLCF) [TSX:L] delivered an unimpressive quarter with flat food retail same-store sales growth. The company has several growth initiatives such as its micro-fulfillment centre, PC Express Checkout, etc. These initiatives should create shareholder value in the long term. Given the fact that its shares are only slightly undervalued and that food inflation remains modest, we think investors may want to wait for a better buying opportunity.

Recent Developments: Q3 2019 Highlights

Loblaw delivered an okay quarter with 2.3% revenue growth in Q3 2019. Its EBITDA increased significantly by C$432 million (or 40.8% year over year). This growth was primarily due to the year-over-year favorable impact of IFRS 16 of approximately C$382 million. Its food retail same-store sales growth was only 0.1% due to the competitive environment. On the other hand, its Shoppers Drug Mart retail chain experienced better SSSG of 4.1%. This was primarily due to SSSG in its pharmacy segment.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Loyalty program should help grow its business

When Loblaw first acquired Shoppers Drug Mart, the company had two loyalty programs, Optimum Points for its Shoppers banner, and PC Points for other store banners (e.g. Loblaw, Superstore, etc.). The company has since merged the two loyalty program into one PC Optimum loyalty program. Its PC Optimum loyalty program now has over 18 million loyalty members. We believe Loblaw's loyalty program is one of its biggest weapons to defend and gain market shares. The company can use the data from its members to study their shopping behaviour and provide customized promotions and marketing activities to encourage its members to shop at its stores. This will help boost its same-store sales.

Digital initiatives are progressing well

Loblaw has several digital initiatives to grow its business. The company continues to expand its PC Express pickup locations, and it now has about 700 locations across Canada. This should help it to compete with other online retailers as retail e-commerce sales are expected to grow at a rapid pace. In fact, retail e-commerce sales are expected to grow by 9.1% in 2020. We think this will be one of the bright spots in its business as retail e-commerce sales should grow rapidly as more shoppers are shifting towards online shopping.

Besides PC Express locations, the company has also established its first micro-fulfillment centre. This centre is mainly used to test its new services. If the trial run is successful, the company may establish more micro-fulfillment centres in the future.

Modest food inflation may pressure its revenue growth in the near-term

While Loblaw has several growth strategies to grow its business, we are concerned about its near-term same-sales growth as internal inflation remains weak due to the current competitive environment in the current food retail landscape. In the past quarter, its CPI equivalent internal inflation metric was moderately lower than the CPI growth of 4.1%. Therefore, it may continue to be a challenge to grow its sales if the food retail environment does not improve in 2020.

Valuation Analysis

Loblaw is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of about 14.72x (see chart below). This ratio is slightly lower than its five-year average of 15.46x. Its forward P/E ratio of 14.72x is below Metro's (OTCPK:MTRAF) 17.34x and Empire's (OTCPK:EMLAF) 15.20x. Therefore, we believe Loblaw is slightly undervalued.

A growing 1.8%-yielding dividend

Loblaw has increased its dividend consistently in the past several years (see chart below). In fact, Loblaw increased its dividend by 6.8% last year. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.315 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 1.8%. Although the dividend yield is not high, its dividend is safe as its trailing 12-month dividend payout ratio as a percentage of free cash flow was only about 30%.

Risks and Challenges

Drug pricing regulations

Loblaw's pharmacy business may be impacted negatively if there is a significant change in generic drug pricing regulations.

Future minimum wage increase

Minimum wage is set by each province in Canada. Although there are no significant minimum wage increases in most provinces in Canada in the upcoming quarters, things could change if any provincial government decide to increase its minimum wage significantly.

Investor Takeaway

Loblaw may continue to face a competitive environment in the near term. Given the fact that its shares are only trading at a slight discount to its peers, we think investors may want to seek a higher margin of safety and wait for a pullback.

