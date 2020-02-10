New Oriental Education Profits Jump On Tremendous Leverage

The only cloud on the horizon is the coronavirus outbreak, which is likely to lead to a difficult quarter.

The company is enjoying a leverage bonanza and management argues there is more to come while cash is already pouring in.

The company seems set for 20%-30% growth for some time to come as it is taking market share from smaller players.

The march of Chinese for-profit education company New Oriental (EDU) towards ever higher revenues and profits is likely to be temporarily halted by the coronavirus outbreak.

While the duration and the impact of that is basically unknown, it's not going to last forever, which allows investors with a longer-term horizon to pick up shares of a well-oiled growth company displaying terrific leverage.

Things sure are going well at New Oriental Education:

Data by YCharts

And of course, in this market, that doesn't go unnoticed by shareholders:

Education plays a very important role culturally for most Chinese families, and New Oriental seems to have hit a winning formula with its offline/online combination.

What might strike the unsuspecting reader is the sheer size of the company, producing $3.5B in revenues the last twelve months, and they are growing at a clipper rate, which looked like it was slowing down but has been revived considerably in the last two quarters:

Data by YCharts

Now, China is a big country, but education is dominated by public schools and universities. There is room for private, for-profit enterprise though, although mostly in stuff like after-hours supplementary and preparatory courses.

So the company has been able to escape the gravity of the law of large numbers, which is pretty impressive, we have to say. But how are they doing that?

Growth

In essence, the growth story is fairly simple. The company keeps on adding capacity and investing in improvements (materials, teacher training, interactive courses, etc.).

As its size confers it with a competitive advantage over smaller players, it takes market share from these and leverage does the rest as revenues grow faster than capacity and investments.

Building capacity

Taking market share

Training their own teachers

Online, daughter Koolearn heavy investment

The company has 1,300 learning centers and each year they add 20%-25% to that while it's planning to do that this year as well, so there will be another increase in the utilization rate as growth in RMB terms is expected to come in at 30%

Management argues that market growth is 10%-15% whilst New Oriental is growing at double the market rate, so the company is taking market share from smaller companies.

The company has certain advantages over smaller players; as they have more leverage in the rental market, it's easier for them to comply with new regulations and pay better salaries to teachers, which they support with online training.

The company is investing heavily in its online platform Koolearn, as well as in its OMO (online-merger-offline) standardized classroom teaching system; investments in the latter are likely to reach $150M-$160M this fiscal year.

Q2 results

The quarter was a big success with the company exceeding expectations by a considerable margin:

Revenue of $785.21M (+31.5% y/y or +34.8% in RMB) beats by $14.54M.

Net income for the quarter was $53.4M, rising 306.9% y/y.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 which is $0.13 higher than expectations.

GAAP EPS of $0.34, a whopping $0.27 beat.

The company added 41 new learning centers with total class surface increasing by 25%

By segment:

K-12 after-school tutoring courses growing 46% in dollar terms or 49% if computed in RMB.

U-Can middle school/high school all-subjects after-school tutoring business recorded a revenue increase of 43% in dollar terms or 46% in RMB.

POP Kids program revenue up by about 51% in dollar terms or 55% in RMB.

The overseas test prep recorded a revenue increase of 3% in dollar terms or 5% in RMB on worsening relations with the US.

The consulting business recorded revenue growth of about 1% in dollar terms or 4% in RMB terms.

Finally, VIP personalized classes business recorded revenue growth of about 37% year-over-year in dollar terms or 40% in RMB.

And the results for its online subsidiary Koolearn (Q2CC):

"For the first six months ended November 30, 2019 Koolearn recorded an 18.8% year-over-year increase in revenue to RMB 567.6 million or $81 million. Gross profit was RMB 317.1 million or $45.2 million. Loss of the period was RMB 87.5 million or $12.5 million compared to a profit of RMB 36.2 million in the same period of prior fiscal year."

Hourly blended ASP, which is GAAP revenue divided by total teaching hours, increased by approximately 6%. Customer retention also improved (Q2CC):

"...the U-Can business, the retention rate is close to 80%. And the POP Kids retention rate is close to 90%. So, it's a higher than the those numbers of last year."

Net income for the quarter was $53.4M, representing a 306.9% increase from the same period of prior fiscal year.

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

"New Oriental expects total net revenues in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 (December 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020) to be in the range of US$983.0 million to US$1,006.4 million, representing year-over-year growth in the range of 23% to 26%. The projected growth rate of revenue in our functional currency Renminbi is expected to be in the range of 26% to 29% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The exchange rate used to calculate expected revenues for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 is 6.95. The historical exchange rate used to calculate revenues for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 was 6.81."

Management broke the segment down:

K-12, business will grow by 40% in RMB terms.

Overseas test prep low-single-digit growth.

Domestic test prep 3% to 4%.

Overseas consulting business, growth will be over 20%.

The company is confident it can keep on expanding margins, which is terrific news for investors (see below).

Margins

Data by YCharts

Their non-GAAP operating margin showed a huge 720bp improvement y/y and ended at 4.7% (the graph above displays its GAAP equivalent). As a result, operating income was $25.3M, increasing an incredible 188.6% y/y with non-GAAP income from operations rising even faster (+345.6%) and reaching $36.5M. That's tremendous leverage and was produced by:

Better utilization of facilities as capacity grows slower than revenue;

Standardized and modularized, that is a systemized operating process;

Leverage on G&A and S&M; and

Growth acceleration.

The funny thing is, one would expect leverage to come from their online subsidiary Koolearn, but investments here produced 100bp margin contraction, which is nevertheless more than compensated by their offline businesses.

The better margins in turn allow the company to speed up growth as a couple of years ago opening a new learning center took 12 months to reach break-even, but this is now cut in half to 5-7 months (Q3CC):

"So that means, we ramp up new learning centers faster than before. And, I think, this is one of the reasons that we decided to open more learning centers in the every year."

Here is something else the company has improved upon (Q2CC):

"...two to three years ago, typically, we needed 12 months to get at breakeven point for the new learning center. But now, it's only spend five to seven months to get breakeven point."

Cash

The company produces large amounts of cash flow (Q2CC):

"Net operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2020 was approximately $291.8 million. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $52.4 million, which were primarily attributable to opening of 78 facilities and new learning centers and renovations at the existing learning centers."

And the balance sheet strength is equally impressive (earnings PR):

"As of November 30, 2019, New Oriental had cash and cash equivalents of US$1,047.6 million, as compared to US$1,414.2 million as of May 31, 2019. In addition, the Company had US$348.3 million in term deposits, US$2,221.5 million in short-term investment."

That is, the company has a whopping $3.6B in cash and equivalents, and no debts.

Risks

The obvious main risk is the outbreak of the coronavirus, which was already ongoing at the time of the Q2CC, which was on Jan 20. To put things into perspective, on January 20, there were just 278 confirmed infections in China and 4 in other countries. That's not how things remained, from John Hopkins CSSE:

January 20 is the first day of the graph, and Chinese confirmed infections now stand at 31,213 and another 315 in other countries, with a substantial part of China in virtual lock down.

During the Q3CC, this is what management argued about the situation:

"...we have the plan B. Let's say, if after the Chinese New Year, we cannot run the business by offline, we will make it up by the online courses. Actually, we are ready. But so far, we have not made a decision of the class adjust or suspend in the other cities, except for Wuhan. So, Wuhan is the only one. And yes, we have taken some impact from this in Wuhan but the amount is not material. Wuhan’s revenue contribution for New Oriental is 4%. But, don't forget, 45 days have passed. And also, we have to make plan B to make it up. So, I think the impact will be immaterial so far by our current estimation."

We don't know about you, but we're not convinced the situation is under control (and argued so here). For instance, from February 5 (Shine.cn, our emphasis):

"All schools in Shanghai will remain closed until at least the end of February, authorities announced during a news conference on Wednesday. The city government had previously asked schools not to reopen for the spring semester until February 17. The latest postponement was made in light of developments in the epidemic situation to ensure the safety of students. A new opening date has not been set. The government said it will announce the new date as soon as one is decided. It will also allow time for teachers, parents and students to prepare."

We believe Shanghai is the rule, not the exception with other provinces having embarked on similar measures and even Hong Kong. From the little info the company provided about Wuhan, one can gauge that online isn't a perfect substitute for offline and the impact on revenues is now as good as countrywide.

How big that impact is, and how long it will last, is rather difficult to say, so we'll just have to wait until a clearer picture emerges. The risk here is that this could take considerably longer than what the markets seem to factor in at the moment. Dilution is certainly not a problem:

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS of $3.66 this year, rising to $4.83 in FY2021, giving the shares a forward multiple of 27.

Conclusion

The company seems on an inexorable march involving really substantial revenue growth and even more impressive leverage. This march could be temporarily halted by the coronavirus shutdown of schools.

With the shares initially falling to the $120 level on the coronavirus outbreak, bargain hunters stepped in taking advantage of what seems a temporary setback, albeit one of unknown duration and quantity.

While we're quite unsure the markets have sufficiently discounted the impact of the coronavirus on global growth, we tend to side with those who bought the shares in New Oriental on the initial decline.

While the schools could be closed for a protracted period of time, they're not going to be closed forever. And for investors who can look beyond that, here is a company that keeps on growing and basking in substantial leverage and cash generation, with an iron clad balance sheet to boot.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EDU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.