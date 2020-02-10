Republic Services: Trash Is Good Business

It hasn't mattered much whether an investor bought WM or RSG over the long haul, but neither look attractive at today's levels.

When researching my last article for Waste Management (NYSE:WM), I was struck by just how well WM and Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), the second largest company in the waste management space, have done for investors over time. It's amazing, looking at a 10-year chart, how closely the 2 companies have tracked, and it's unlikely anyone would be upset with their investment over that time period.

Data by YCharts

As much as I like the waste business, I can't help but feel that there isn't much value to be had at current levels. That being said, I think that RSG and WM are both excellent companies that will likely provide outsized returns for investors, when bought at the right time. Let's take a look at RSG's prospects.

Source

Republic has a huge infrastructure, much like WM. Many businesses benefit from scale, and waste is no exception. The ability to vertically integrate from pickup to landfills and recycling centers to landfill gas allows the company to pull many different levers for profitability, and invest at the appropriate level to maximize returns.

Operating landfills is an expensive business, with the permits and regulatory hurdles required as well as the public backlash from nearby residents. This tends to benefit the larger players. Typically, smaller waste services will use the larger company's landfills, cutting into the smaller company's margins. Because of this, WM and RSG have made a habit of acquiring and quickly tucking in these smaller companies for growth with little risk.

80% of the company's revenue is annuity type, with 74% of revenues derived from the collection business. The company's 93% retention rate (7% customer turnover annually) is 2% better than WM. Retention may seem somewhat low (I thought so, at least), but there is a built-in amount of turnover based on businesses going out of business and people moving that leads to a likely maximum somewhere in the neighborhood of 96% or so. Regardless, this rate hasn't trended all that poorly, and Republic's results have been outstanding for the last decade, regardless, indicating that this level is sustainable.

Source

It's surprising that a business like Republic which is relatively recession-proof and operates in many ways like a utility would be as exposed to cyclical revenues as it is. Specifically, the company's waste volumes have a significant correlation to housing starts, as shown in the graph above. It makes sense that construction and new homes leads to an uptick in waste volumes. However, the volume fluctuation doesn't tend to affect the waste companies in terms of earnings or share price, so it is not all that significant for potential investors.

Somewhat more significant is the part played by commodity prices. From the earnings call:

Yes. I think the two big things that impacted EBITDA this year, in particular, were commodities. And that ended up being an over $50 million headwind for us. The other thing was environmental services, and we had talked about that Permian cooling down a little bit. And that was another almost $20 million of a headwind for us also on EBITDA. Now, the good news is that, we were able to offset that – from those headwinds through some advantageous tax planning. But as we look into the future, and as we look in particular into 2020, we’re saying at this point that we’re going to have EBITDA margin expansion. And that’s because we feel really good about how the base business is performing.

Republic and WM both saw material impacts from depressed commodity prices, and Republic derives ~10% of revenue from its recycling business. The company is currently working on restructuring its recycling contracts to lower exposure to commodities, specifically cardboard exports to China. Management is projecting for prices to stay depressed, and efforts to restructure contracts have borne fruit at both companies to limit the impact to the bottom line. Republic is also exposed to the oil and gas industry, and the US rig count is down 18% recently, leading to a 40 bp headwind to Republic's revenues. I won't speculate on the direction of the energy market, but from my perspective, Republic has enough growth opportunities in its core business and this just exposes the company to additional cyclical risk.

Republic is also making strides in its recycling technology, and is focusing on teaching its consumers to lower recycling contamination. The company's new plant in Plano, Texas is able to process 350 tons per day, and has a play area to encourage customers to learn about the process and improve engagement.

Source

The core business remains highly fragmented. Republic and WM don't tend to directly compete, and both are highly acquisitive of the smaller operations across the country. Tuck-in acquisitions are something both companies have been able to leverage for long-term sustainable growth based on the innate ability for the larger companies to expand margins. Once the smaller companies are acquired, the integration generally isn't as difficult as in some industries and immediate cost savings makes the acquisitions beneficial for shareholders.

Looking above, Republic has spent consistently on acquisitions, buoyed by consistent cash flows.

Looking at the company's returns on invested capital and comparing it to the weighted average cost of capital, it could definitely be better as it lags WM. However, it is solidly above the cost of capital, signaling value creation for shareholders, and the trend appears to be in the right direction. This is an important metric for investors to monitor, specifically when companies are spending a lot of capital on acquisitions.

Data by YCharts

Republic's financial positions are secure, with consistent, stable cash flows much like a utility. The dividend is well covered by free cash flow, although long-term debt is a little higher than I would like to see it. Management has stated that the leverage targets are right at the high end, which is good considering debt is around 7X FCF. That being said, looking at the maturity profile below, it's unlikely that Republic will have a difficult time meeting its commitments. The company has hiked its dividend every year for 17 consecutive years at a solid rate of ~7-8%, and the strength of its business and relatively conservative financial position lead me to believe the company will one day be a dividend aristocrat.

Source

Looking at a graph of valuation over the short term, earnings have grown around 7% per year. This isn't going to set the world on fire, but I wouldn't expect it to be considering the business the company operates in. The company's share price, however, has grown much faster than that. The valuation was in the neighborhood of 15X earnings in 2012, and today it trades around 29X. I know that most companies' valuations have expanded in the bull market, but I don't believe that Republic's earnings growth justifies this expansion.

Looking at the long-term valuation graph, the overvaluation is more stark. It's impressive to see that long-term earnings growth has also been very consistent, coming in at ~8% per year annualized. Additionally, the company seems to have traded pretty consistently with its long-term averages up until around 2014, when the share price began to separate from fundamentals. The dividend yield today of ~1.7% is much lower than investors could have gotten anytime since the Great Recession.

Based on analyst estimates for earnings growth and a return to the company's average valuation (20X earnings), an investment today could yield around -4% annualized total returns. I am not predicting that, but it is informative as to the valuation risk that investors are taking on with buying the company at these levels. Obviously, this valuation could hold for a long time, but it could just as easily return to 2013/2014 levels, and earnings haven't grown nearly quick enough to make up for the price. I look forward to owning RSG and WM one day, and they will sit on my watchlist until then, however, I don't believe that the price warrants the valuation risk based on the company's underlying fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.