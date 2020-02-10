Simon Property Group And The Rescue Of Forever 21

The Forever 21 stores in Simon’s malls rank among the best of Forever 21’s portfolio.

Investors Simon Property Group (SPG) watched as the share price tumbled in 2019. The retail apocalypse, marked by store closures and bankruptcies, appears by many to mark the end of the traditional mall.

In this article I provide evidence the climate in retail is better than many believe, as well as insight into the Forever 21 deal.

Recent Quarterly Results

Simon beat analysts' expectations by wide margins. FFO hit $3.29 a share, an increase from $3.20 YoY and well above analysts' consensus of $2.95. Revenues of $1.49 billion, up from $1.46 billion last year, beat analysts' estimates of $1.46 billion.

Simon's US malls and premium outlets increased retail sales by 4.8% over the trailing 4 month period, and the leasing spread improved by 14.4%. On a constant currency basis, NOI grew by 1.7%.

Forever 21

Early this week it was reported Simon, Brookfield Properties (BPY), and Authentic Brands Group closed a deal to acquire Forever 21 for $81 million. While the stakes are manifestly high for Forever 21, Simon's future is also tied to the retailer's fate. Simon's share price plunged last year. The stock now trades for roughly $50 below its 2019 peak.

This won't be the first time the REIT has pulled a company out of the bankruptcy bin. Back in 2016, a consortium of companies that included Simon and Authentic Brands acquired Aeropostale for $243.3 million during a bankruptcy auction. Today Aeropostale operates 350 stores and has a plan to reenter Canada with an "aggressive growth strategy."

The Stakes For Simon

Simon is listed in court filings as one of the clothing retailers largest unsecured creditors. The company owes Simon $8.1 million. Forever 21 leases 99 stores from Simon and is the company's seventh largest tenant.

CNBC quotes Vince Tibone, a retail analyst for Green Street Advisors, as stating the closure of Forever 21 stores might trigger co-tenancy clauses. In turn, this could allow other retailers the opportunity to break their leases and/or renegotiate rents.

The size of Forever 21 stores also provide concern. The average store size is 40,000 square feet with some totaling 100,000 square feet. Larger locations often prove more difficult to lease.

The deal has obvious benefits for both companies. Simon's position as a Class A mall operator means the retailer needs its prime locations to thrive. Forever 21 leases 1.5 million square feet of Simon's malls.

This is not a deal of desperation for the REIT, but rather a moment of opportunity. When the company teamed up with Authentic Brands Group, it found a partner with a history of acquiring and restoring failing businesses. Forever 21 provided a list of stores to be closed, and only one is leased in a Simon mall.

The Most Important Consideration

The retail apocalypse is a constant concern for those considering an investment in Simon. While I readily acknowledge the validity of some aspects of that theme, I would like to provide evidence to the contrary.

Consider these statistics, provided by a report from IHL Group. The study encompassed 1,660 retailers with 50 or more stores.

For every retailer closing stores in 2019, five are opening new stores. This is an increase from 3.7 store openings in 2018.

Twenty chains accounted for 75% of all store closures in 2019.

US retail sales increased by $565 billion since 2017.

For every chain store closing, there is an average across retail segments of 5.2 chain store openings.

The percentage of chain store closures peaked in 2018 with 37% reducing store counts. That slowed to 12% in 2019.

In 2019, 64% of retailers increased their store count versus 12% that decreased store counts while 24% report no change in store counts. This is a marked positive change from 2018.

Furthermore, online retailers have discovered adding brick and mortar store increases online sales. Web traffic in markets with a brick and mortar presence increases by 27%. Additionally, closing stores results in a 4% drop in online sales in the affected market. For apparel stores, which are suffering the greatest headwinds due to competition with online rivals, that rises to a 9.5% loss in online sales.

Simon Is Undervalued And Underappreciated

The average of 11 analysts' twelve-month targets for Simon is $176.18.

For the dividend growth investor, Simon is a gift from a manic market.

Simon's FFO payout ratio ranks well below that of those in the industry, and as was noted in the beginning of this article, it is growing at a healthy pace. The company's malls have some of the highest sales and rent per square foot in the industry.

My Perspective

I hold a large position in Simon and feel confident my investment will provide good long term returns. Simon's properties rank among the best malls in the country. I rate Simon as a BUY.

One Last Word

