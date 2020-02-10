Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Based On Rising Interest Rates

Currently I am Neutral on this ETF as its small outperformance over VNQ has not convinced me to add it to my portfolio.

Nuveen's REIT addresses the concern that REITs with long-term leases will under perform REITs with greater flexibility when interest rates go up.

Introduction

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) was launched at the end of 2016 to attract REIT investors concerned about the negative effect raising interest rates could have on REITs. Not all REIT experts agree with that premise, so I will leave that discussion to the commenters. NURE is based on an index that focuses on businesses where they can adjust terms faster than other businesses that comprise the entire REITs universe.

NURE's philosophy is based on the following premise:

Reduced rate sensitivity: Because short-term REITs can adjust pricing more frequently than longer-term REITs, they may adapt more quickly to changing market conditions and be less sensitive to interest rates.

With the Nuveen website describing the Fund's investments as:

The fund provides exposure to U.S. real estate investment trusts (REITs) with short-term lease agreements which may exhibit less price sensitivity to interest rate changes than REITs with longer-term lease agreements. The fund seeks to track the investment results, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Short-Term REIT Index which is composed of U.S. exchange-traded equity REITs that concentrate their holdings in apartment buildings, hotels, self-storage facilities and manufactured home properties which typically have shorter lease terms than REITs that invest in other sectors.

Source: Nuveen website

Dow Jones Short-Term REITS index

As with any ETF based on an index, understanding that index is step one in evaluating whether the ETF fits into your particular portfolio strategy need. The current allocation of the DJ ST REITS index is:

The index caps at 5% the weight on any component. The index holds 34 companies with a mean market cap of $8.9b. The index is rebalanced quarterly.

Dow Jones backtested the ETFs premise from 2000 to 2016 (up to launch date). This is the summary results:

Source: Index Talking Points

It is important to note that the comparison is with other REIT ETFs. For the ten years prior to NURE's launch, the ST index outperformed the full REIT index 6.6% to 3.9% with slightly less risk. That meets NURE purpose of a substitute REIT ETF when investors fear raising interest rates.

A look inside NURE ETF

Along with a diverse set of REITS, NURE also has holdings across both the size and growth/value spectrum.

Source: XTF.com

Discounting the large Tech companies, Mid-Cap and Small-Cap stocks are greater potential to outperformed their larger counterparts. For those who like Risk measures, these I found on Financial Times website.

NURE has provide more Alpha with a higher Sharpe Ratio then its category.

Ticker Company Weight Sector Rating MAA MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMM 4.91% Apartments Bullish UDR UDR INC 4.91% Apartments Neutral ESS ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC 4.90% Apartments Neutral AVB AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC 4.89% Apartments Neutral EQR EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 4.86% Apartments Bullish CPT CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST 4.85% Apartments Bullish AIV APARTMENT INVT & MGMT CO -A 4.29% Apartments Neutral ACC AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES 3.59% Apartments Neutral IRT INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST IN 0.71% Apartments Bearish HST HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC 5.22% Hotels Neutral PK PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC 3.55% Hotels Bearish RHP RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 2.69% Hotels Neutral SVC SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST 2.26% Hotels Neutral PEB PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST 2.01% Hotels Very Bearish APLE APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC 1.92% Hotels Neutral SHO SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC 1.83% Hotels Neutral RLJ RLJ LODGING TRUST 1.75% Hotels Neutral XHR XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS INC 1.40% Hotels Neutral DRH DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO 1.27% Hotels Very Bearish INN SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC 0.73% Hotels Neutral CLDT CHATHAM LODGING TRUST 0.49% Hotels Neutral HT HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST 0.30% Hotels Very Bearish CPLG COREPOINT LODGING INC 0.23% Hotels Very Bearish AHT ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST 0.14% Hotels Bearish ELS EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES 4.86% ManHousing Bullish SUI SUN COMMUNITIES INC 4.73% ManHousing Neutral INVH INVITATION HOMES INC 4.95% Residential Neutral AMH AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT- A 3.74% Residential Neutral RESI FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL CORP 0.34% Residential Very Bearish PSA PUBLIC STORAGE REIT 5.00% Self Storage Neutral EXR EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC 4.97% Self Storage Neutral CUBE CUBESMART 3.44% Self Storage Neutral LSI LIFE STORAGE INC 2.83% Self Storage Bullish NSA NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES 1.10% Self Storage Bearish CASH 0.34% Sectors Weight Apartments 37.91% Hotels 25.79% Manufactured Housing 9.59% Residential 9.03% Self Storage 17.34% Ratings Weight Bullish 22.31% Neutral 67.70% Bearish 5.50% Very Bearish 4.15%

Source: Nuveen and Authors compilations; Ratings from Fidelity site

I chose to break out Residential from Apartments which I assumed is where the index places them based on the target index weights.

Portfolio Strategy

Based on the experts Fidelity collects opinions from, NURE has a definite Bullish tilt. Except for one holding, all the Very Bearish holdings are in the Hotels sector, though most are rated Neutral. To me, that means some of the hotel chains have issues (location, property quality, occupancy rates) not effecting other hotel chains. The Apartment sector has the most Bullish holdings.

Though not mentioned in the ETF's documentation, inflation should come into play to the benefit of this ETF too. The Fed raises interest rates most times to tame inflationary pressures. This is my take on how each sector might react to both higher levels of inflation and interest rates.

Apartments: With most leases one year or less, apartment complexes can increase rents in a timely manner. This would be critical where the rent includes utilities. If the economy slows due to higher interest rates and the fact that makes home ownership more expensive, Apartment REITs should do well by gaining tenants.

Hotels: Of all the sectors, Hotels can react the fastest to changes in inflation, interest rates, and the economy. Like airlines, they have become adept at setting rates almost hourly based on occupancy. Several of the included Hotel REITs focus on the high-end of the travel market where the economy is less of a factor to their customers.

Manufacture Housing (please don't say Mobile Homes): While this sector probably has the longest life contracts, there are also several major pluses. One is people cannot easily up and move and if housing costs are raising, they probably cannot afford to 'move up'. Additionally, MH is attractive for us Boomers who are looking to relocate to warmer or more tax friendly states, which provides a steady demand. Lastly, most contracts have annual rent escalator clauses. MH REITs have been one of the best REIT sectors recently.

Residential: This sector worries me the most. While higher interest rates make owning more costly (a positive to gain renters), it increases the carrying cost of rental properties. Location becomes critical as they say in the real estate game. People and jobs can relocate, a house cannot not. An expanding economy usually results in higher home prices, especially in 'hot' markets. A cooling one dampens demand.

Self Storage: Self Storage has become a second basement or attic to many people. Downsizing? No need to sell off your stuff, store it! Short leases help but new unit construction puts downward pressure on operators' ability to raise rents.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

The state of the economy effects the sectors differently and I believe that is another hidden benefit of this ETF. While a strong economy should positively affect residential and hotels, it could have a slight negative effect on apartments and manufactured housing as people "upgrade" their living quarters. A weakening economic situation would have the potentially opposite effect. Balancing in the middle is Self Storage where there are pluses and minuses regardless of what the economy is doing.

We would expect higher interest rates and inflation as the economy strengthens but recent history is weakening that correlation and there are many theories as to why that might be from Central Bank interventions, the aging world population and the growing importance of China on the world stage. While I have marked NURE as Neutral, I am keeping on my radar as a possible expansion of my REITs holdings based on its backtest results. I would be bullish if there were inflationary signs that would increase the chance of higher interest rates. I support the concept NURE is based on, especially with the high allocations to Apartments and high-end Hotels and Resort properties.

