FirstEnergy: I Expect Slow But Steady Growth

Thesis

First Energy (FE) has posted strong revenues and earnings during FY 2019. While FE is gradually improving its bottom line profitability, it's important to analyze the key catalysts that could impact its near-term outlook. This will be the primary focus of this article. In addition to the opportunity for sustainable and persistent growth stemming from its planned investment initiatives, FE also yields suitable income for the investors and thus presents a suitable mix of income and growth investments.

The balance sheet contains a significant ~$19.5 BB LTD (or long-term debt) which appears to be a potential red flag. Nevertheless, the debt repayment obligations are well-covered by its robust liquidity that is backed by strong cash flows and credit financing. Let's get into the details. Figure-1 (Source: Abb.com)

Technical analysis

FE's 52-week price range lies between $38.64-52.26. At the time of writing, the stock last traded at $51.23 (that is, near its 52-week highs). It's worth noting here that FE, being an S&P 500 company, has outperformed (Figure-2) the benchmark index's performance during the past 6 months (FE gained 17.99% while S&P gained 15.47%). The index has staggered recently amid fears of coronavirus but has soon got back on track. Nevertheless, in case the benchmark index witnesses a correction from the current levels, I believe that FE may not follow suit, thanks to its fundamental strength.

Figure-2 (Source: SA Premium)

Income statement

Let's first have a look at Figure-3 that shows a graphical presentation of the key components of FE's income statement during the past 5 quarters (excluding Q4 2019). Total revenues have largely remained stable, varying within the range of $2.50-3.0 BB but witnessed an increase during the most recent quarters and one can see a notable increase in both operating and net income.

However, Q4 results saw a mild drop in q/q revenues (from $2.96 BB to ~$2.67 BB), and I believe that the ongoing winter season is the main catalyst that has resulted in weak demand of electricity during Q4 and consequently reflected on FE's revenues.

Figure-3 (Source: TIKR.com)

Consequently, EPS has also nose-dived from positive $0.72 during Q3 2019 to negative $0.33 during Q4 2019. It's important to consider if there is potential for growth in revenues and earnings and whether such EPS growth will largely be attributable to revenue increases or cost reductions, or both. Q4 2019 EPS was in line with my expectations since I believed the quarter to be slower than the last one due to the ongoing winter season. Nevertheless, I expect FE to witness steady growth in both revenues and earnings during FY 2020 and beyond.

Investments will act as the primary growth catalyst

Regulated Transmission (or RT) business: Being a regulated utility company, FE's revenue growth is also dependent upon the rate-base approved by the FERC (read: Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) and essentially means that FE does not have direct pricing power though it can hope to have its rate-base enhanced on the basis of CAPEX investments. It's noteworthy that during FY 2019, the rate-base for FE's RT business provisionally increased to $7 BB (up from $6.03 BB in 2018). As we move into FY 2020, the expected rate-base from the RT business further enhances to ~$7.64 BB, with a FY 2021 forecast of $8.265 BB (Figure-4), thereby providing an approx. 11% CAGR in rate-base during the window 2018-2021.

FE currently operates a 25,000+ miles transmission network and has established a $1.2 BB annual CAPEX target as part of its strategic long-term business improvement program (also known as "Energizing the Future" initiative) during the window FY 2018-2021. The upgradation of transmission network would improve customer satisfaction through reduced equipment outages and would also synergize with FE's distribution business.

Figure-4 (Source: Presentation)

Regulated Distribution (or RD) business: During FY 2019, the rate-base for FE's RD business provisionally increased to ~$15 BB (up from $14.3 BB in 2018). As we move into FY 2020, the expected rate-base from the RD business further enhances to ~$15.56 BB, with a FY 2021 forecast of $16.35 BB (Figure-5), thereby providing an approx. 5% CAGR in rate-base during the window 2018-2021. FE's RD business facilitates power supply to more than 6 million customers across six US states and FE plans to incur ~$1.7 BB in CAPEX investments each year for expansion of this segment.

Figure-5 (Source: Presentation)

It's interesting to see that both RT and RD businesses have a forecast rate-base of $7 BB and $15 BB respectively during 2019, however, the planned annual CAPEX is disproportionate ($1.2 BB/annum and $1.7 BB/annum for RT and RD respectively). In my view, the disproportionate investments do make sense. In FE's current scenario, an investment in RT derives a comparatively higher return since rate-base grows by ~$700 MM/annum each year during the window 2018-2021 against an investment of $1.2 BB. In contrast, an investment in RD also yields ~$700 MM/annum in average rate-base growth against an investment of ~$1.7 BB. This shows that management's strategic capital allocation is suitable. Plus, the improvement in FE's transmission network would also bode well for its distribution business since both businesses complement each other.

On a side note, the company recently obtained regulatory approval for the second phase of its Infrastructure Improvement Plans concerning its four utilities in Pennsylvania. These plans would entail CAPEX investments of ~$572 MM (over the next five years) that would target replacement of old infrastructure equipment. These CAPEX investments would improve the profitability of FE's RD business over the medium-to-long term through a steady reduction of operating expenses that will only improve with time.

Balance sheet

Due to the nature of its capital intensive business, it's crucial that FE maintains a strong liquidity position at all times. Its ~$42 BB balance sheet contains a total LTD of ~$19.5 BB but had cash and equivalents of only $627 MM at the end of FY 2019. On surface, it appears to be an issue especially when the company needs cash for debt repayments, dividends, operational and development CAPEX etc., however, I believe the company is managing its cash needs pretty good. During FY 2019, it generated cash flow from operations (or CFO) of ~$2.46 BB. Full-year 2019 CFO was in line with my expectations since I expected this number to come out at ~$2.3 BB based on Q3 2019 operating cash flows [$1.74 BB+ (1.74/3)].

Debt repayments should not be a concern if they are well covered by available liquidity and we can see that total short-term debt repayments amount to ~$1.2 BB ($789 MM during 9-months plus $380 MM payable within the next 12 months). FE raised ~$2.3 BB in debt during FY 2019 to cover the impending debt repayments but the management seems confident that its CFO alone would provide for the near-term maturing debt (Figure-6). Taking a longer-term view, I believe the strategic expansion and improvement plans would positively enhance FE's cash flows to account for non-current (and more significant) debt repayments in future.

Figure-6 (Source: Latest 10-Q)

On a separate note, the settlement agreement approved by the Bankruptcy Court in the FES Bankruptcy case will lower the uncertainty associated with the amount and timing of cash flows and FE can now project the tentative cash flows (associated with the settlement agreement) with more certainty.

Comparative valuation

For comparative analysis, I have selected a bucket of four power generation companies including FE. FE currently generates a dividend yield of ~3% (Figure-7) which is near the average yield of the selected group.

Figure-7 (Source: YCharts)

Furthermore, even though the company's price has seen gradual upside during the past twelve months (Figure-8), its earnings are also expected to increase going forward. This provides a suitable P/E ratio in comparison with peers (Figure-9). Similarly, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio is one of the lowest among selected peers, which implies that the sizable debt does not reflect heavily on FE's valuation (Figure-10).

Figure-8 (Source: Finviz)

Figure-9 (Source: YCharts)

Figure-10 (Source: YCharts)

Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that despite trading at historical high prices, FE does have an appropriate valuation among peers. The fundamental picture of FE is quite attractive, and it is working to enhance bottom-line profitability through increased CAPEX for improvement in infrastructure of its RT and RD businesses. Moreover, management's capital allocation seems appropriate.

In my view, even though the debt appears to be a strain on the balance sheet, however, we have seen that it's manageable and should not concern the company. Based on these factors, I believe FE will continue to build a gradual upward trajectory in share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.