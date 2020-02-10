Visa: How We Are Handling It At $200

While there have been claims of it being overvalued for years now, we think there is room for this amazing growth stock to keep going higher.

Every now and again, we need to remind our members that we need not "always" find undercovered gems, mispriced assets, or traditional "bad beats." By that, I mean sometimes, we put you in a name because it's going to make you money. Our last high conviction buy call on Visa (NYSE:V) came in late 2018, and the stock has rocketed higher since the call. As shares have surpassed our target of $200, it is time to reassess. And in reassessing, we started doing some more buying. The fact is that the Street pushed the stock to new all-time highs here in 2020, but the stock recently took a breather. If you can get shares under $200, it is still a great price.

We see the breather as an opportunity to get long as we see this stock powering higher to $225-plus by the spring barring overall market turmoil. Pullbacks in this stock are rare, and when they occur, it has always been a buying opportunity, just like we nailed in late 2018. In this column, we examine trends in sales and earnings and discuss our updated expectations looking ahead for Visa in fiscal 2020.

Revenue growth continues

When it comes to a growth stock like Visa, every financial metric we watch begins with revenues. It seems, every quarter, we see exemplary growth in the top line. The just-reported quarter saw another impressive top line for Visa, with solid increases over the past few years:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This trajectory is impressive and helps explain the growth we have seen. But what is driving the continued growth? First, innovation. The company is a fintech (that is 'financial technology company' for the uninitiated), and it is constantly working to offer new and exciting ways to pay and get paid. Secondly, the volume continues to grow markedly. With more and more transactions globally moving away from cash and check to electronic means, Visa will continue to gain. Regulation can be a risk, but also a benefit if it squeezes out smaller competitors or creates barriers to pay system entry. As more credit cards can be loaded onto smartphones, Visa stands to gain. This revenue pattern is exactly what we want to see and what we continue to expect.

The company delivered a strong report, and revenues were strong, but slowed some, and missed out expectations for $6.10 billion in revenues by $50 million. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, it can be a strong predictor. The results strongly suggest the company is continuing to execute. They further suggest that Visa will continue its stable and reliable growth, though not every quarter can be a beat versus expectations. Net revenue was a 10% increase over Q1 2019. This was primarily due to a 9% jump in payment dollar volume and an 11% increase in processed transactions to approximately 37.8 billion, and as you can see, transaction growth continues to grow significantly:

Merchants and consumers are moving away from paper and cash transactions globally. Future growth is that there are many more markets, especially in 3rd world countries, that stand to benefit from Visa's technology and the services it can offer. Visa has a lot of potential for international growth to bring more electronic means to underserved countries and businesses worldwide. With such an opportunity, the top line continues to grow nicely on the back of transactions increasing and dollar volumes going up. What about expenses?

Operational expenses rise

Given that revenues were up 10%, we, of course, expected to see a rise in expenses. As reported, expenses were above our expectations and above on an adjusted basis. Of course, on an absolute dollar basis, the growth was favorable with revenues relative to expenses, but putting the two together, earnings came up short, helping contribute to the recent pullback.

Earnings growth

While expenses are still higher than we would have liked, higher spending is still justified by the strong pace of revenue growth and investments for the future. That said, the increased spending did not cause margins to decrease relative to last year on an adjusted basis. This quarter, operating margins were a solid 67%, versus 66% last year. There was continued strong growth in earnings per share:

Every year, the company has been expanding its bottom line and doing so significantly, justifying the stock's premium valuation. Look, the stock has "always" been expensive. But the fintech is the future. The future is now. Billions more transactions every year. This is why it trades at a premium.

Net income came in at $3.3 billion, up 10% from last year. Further, earnings per share were $1.46 rising 12% over last year's $1.30. This figure missed our estimates of $1.50 per share in earnings, mostly on the back of the higher-than-expected expenses and lower-than-anticipated revenues and the fact that the company also repurchased $2.3 billion worth of stock this quarter. We overestimated the impact of the repurchases slightly. That said, we continue to see a strong 2020.

Our 2020 projections

Considering 2019 performance and the Q1 performance, while factoring in share repurchases and the current business trends, we believe 2020 revenue will approximate $25.0 billion to $26.75 billion. This assumes top-line growth in the low-single digits. In addition, thanks to continued strong margins and bottom-line outperformance, we are bullish on the bottom line. We see earnings rising to $6.10 to $6.30. We will be closely watching expenses in addition to payment volumes and processed transaction figures, which should both be up 11-13% in 2020.

Final thoughts

Honestly, in the long run, the stock is always a buy, but with the recent breather, you are getting a great chance to acquire shares at a discount. The stock is an incredible growth name. Although the stock is expensive at over 37 times trailing earnings, we are paying this premium to earn a near 20%-plus growth in adjusted earnings each year, which, in our estimation, justifies the valuation, especially when you factor in the realities of the global economy moving more and more toward cards and other electronic means of barter. The dividend, which is a low payout, was also raised. We really can't see anything other than a continued broader market sell-off on Coronavirus hitting shares. If our projections are correct, and the multiple is maintained, shares could then grow to $225 by spring. Buy Visa. It will be good to you.

