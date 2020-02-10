S&P 500 Vs. Commodity Markets: Relative Valuation

Commodities in general are as cheap today as they have ever been.

Are stocks too expensive?

"Note again that there is an enormous spike after 1997, when the ratio rises until it hits 44.3 by January 2000. Price earnings ratios by this measure have never been so high. The closest parallel is September 1929, when the ratio hit 32.6."

Robert J. Shiller, who was awarded the 2013 Nobel Prize for Economics, wrote these lines 20 years ago in his book Irrational Exuberance. When investors are so confident that the price of an asset will keep going up, they lose sight of its underlying value. He adjusted and improved P/E ratio, known as CAPE ratio, which is based on average inflation-adjusted earnings from the previous 10 years.

The graph below is a scatter diagram showing, for January of each year 1881 to 1989, on the horizontal axis, the price-earnings ratio for that month, and on the vertical axis, the annualized real (inflation corrected) stock market return over the 10 years following that month:

Source: Irrational Exuberance. Robert J. Shiller

The point of this scatter diagram is that, as a rule and on average, years with low price-earnings ratios have been followed by high returns, and years with high price-earnings ratios have been followed by low or negative returns.

After the spectacular bull market of the 1920s, the ratio attained a value of 32.6. As we all know, the market tumbled from this high, with a real drop in the S&P Index of 80.6% by June 1932.The decline in real value was profound and long-lasting. The real S&P Composite Index did not return to its September 1929 value until December 1958. The average real return in the stock market (including dividends) was -13.1% a year for the five years following September 1929, -1.4% a year for the next ten years, -0.5% a year for the next fifteen years, and 0.4% a year for the next twenty years.

The Nasdaq, which included many Internet-based companies, peaked in value on March 10, 2000, before crashing ~80%.

History Does Not Repeat Itself, But It Rhymes

If we analyze the five main Nasdaq companies in 2000 by earnings yield and free cash flow yield, we can see how similar the current market overvaluation is:

Source: Bloomberg

S&P 500 free cash flow yield is near historical lows as well:

Source: Bloomberg

And what about CAPE ratio? It was at 31.75 just one week ago:

Source: Bloomberg

In the late 1990s, Marathon Asset Management in the book Capital Account wrote the following:

The ratio of the S&P 500 Index to the NYSE Composite Index, an average weighted measure of all stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange, is at all-time record levels. The rise of the megacaps is a global phenomenon. Source: Capital Account. Marathon Asset Management

Today, this ratio hit a new high:

Source: Bloomberg

The top five companies in the S&P 500 today hold the highest share of total market cap:

Source: Bloomberg, FactSet, Morgan Stanley Research

Commodity Markets: The Forgotten Sector

We think commodities in general are as cheap today as they have ever been. But many investors appear to have no interest in this undervalued asset class. The safest bet is to stick with popular investment classes such as bonds and technology stocks. Energy now makes up 3.9% of the S&P 500, the lowest reading in at least 30 years. The average is at ~9%. We think this is a great time to be an energy investor.

Commodity-related companies are trading at record lows compared to the rest of the market. The prices of many of them are not economically viable in the long term. It is said that the best cure for low prices is low prices. We can see below the deviation between S&P 500 and commodities:

Source: Bloomberg

Gold oil ratio

Some market participants may talk about the Gold:Oil ratio as providing a guide of fair value for either asset. The long-term average of the Gold:Oil ratio using the data above is around 16.9. That's the average number of barrels of oil it takes to buy an ounce of gold. Clearly there's a significant range here, but this chart shows repeated reversions to the mean.

Source: Bloomberg

This could be representing a period of extreme cheapness of oil relative to gold. As stated by Leigh Goehring and Adam Rozencwajg:

Oil hit $11 per barrel in January of 1999 and, with gold prices at $290, the gold-oil ratio almost hit 30, representing a period of extreme cheapness of oil relative to gold. Given the extreme cheapness of oil to gold, we should have seen oil significantly outperform the metal, which it did. From its bottom in January 1999, oil appreciated 200% (from $11 to $37 per barrel) in the following 18 months, whereas gold actually fell by 5% during the same time period (from $290 to $275 per ounce). Also, energy stocks significantly outperformed gold equities. For example, the XLE (the Energy Select Sector Index) outperformed the HUI (the NYSE Gold Bug Index) by almost 95% (the XLE rose 50% and HUI fell almost 40%). The huge outperformance of oil versus gold swung the gold-oil ratio from radical cheapness of oil to gold to radical cheapness of gold to oil. By Q4 of 2000, the gold-oil ratio had fallen to 7 indicating that gold was about as cheap as it ever gets relative to oil. Source: Goehring & Rozencwajg Q4 2017

Just for the record, we hit 31.5 on February 3rd 2020.

XOP ratio vs. S&P 500

US exploration and production and oil service stocks were particularly hard hit in the last decade, ~-50% (XOP) vs. ~200% (S&P 500):

Source: Bloomberg

Risks

As always in any thesis, there is a possibility that something might occur that would change the thesis. For instance, in 1997 oil prices were already depressed at ~$20, then just few months later oil was trading at $11. In 2000, WTI was at $30. The point is, even with an attractive and compelling thesis, oil volatility could be extreme and any economic contraction could affect the fundamentals in the short term.

Conclusion

Again and again, we have seen that what is hot in the investment world today generally turns cold in the not too distant future. This is a tale of two markets.

A business which sells at a premium does so because it earns a large return on capital, and this large return attracts competition, which is not likely to continue indefinitely. Conversely, in the case of a business selling at a large discount because of abnormally low earnings, the absence of new competition, the withdrawal of old competition from the field, and other natural economic forces should tend eventually to improve the situation and restore a normal rate of profit on the investment.

This is what is happening today in the oil market. We can see companies trading at 20% free cash flow yield with 1.5x net debt/fund from operations. This will not last forever and prices will reflect that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.