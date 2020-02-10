Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GEC) CEO Peter Reed on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) Q2 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Adam Yates

Thank you, Carol, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Great Elm Capital Group’s second quarter 2020 earnings conference call.

As a reminder, this webcast is being recorded on Monday, February 10, 2020. If you'd like to be added to our distribution list, you can either email Investor Relations at greatelmcap.com or sign up for alerts directly on our website.

The slide presentation accompanying this morning’s conference call and webcast can be found on Great Elm Capital Group’s website www.greatelmcap.com under Events & Presentations. A link to the webcast is also available on this section of our website, as well as in the press release that was disseminated to announce the quarterly results.

I'd like to call your attention to the customary Safe Harbor Statement regarding forward-looking information. Also, please note that nothing in today’s call constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase our securities.

Today's conference call includes forward-looking statements and projections, and we ask that you refer to Great Elm Capital Group’s filings with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these projections. Great Elm Capital Group does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law. To obtain copies of the SEC filings, please visit Great Elm Capital Group's website under financial info and select SEC filings.

Hosting our call this morning is Peter Reed, Great Elm Capital Group's, Chief Executive Officer. I will now turn the call over to Peter.

Peter Reed

Thank you, Adam, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I am joined this morning by our President and COO, Adam Kleinman; our CFO, Brent Pearson, and two senior members of our investment teams, Adam Yates and John Ehlinger.

We will walk through an update on our Operating Companies, Investment Management, Real Estate and General Corporate business segments, as well as their associated financials. Where relevant in our prepared remarks, we will point you to the corresponding slide in the presentation that Adam referenced.

Please turn to slide five. During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, we reported consolidated revenue, net loss and adjusted EBITDA of $16.6 million, $2.0 million and $3.4 million respectively. We are intently focused on growing both revenue and profitability across our verticals.

Please turn to slide seven to discuss drivers of shareholder value. We have clear objectives in each of our verticals. In Operating Companies, we’re focused on acquiring undercapitalized companies with significant growth potential, both organic and through M&A.

In Investment Management, we seek to increase assets under management in both GECC and in other investment vehicles managed by GECM. In Real Estate, we’re interested in partnering with owners and lessees to utilize our substantial tax assets.

On a consolidated basis, our goal is to generate increased free cash flow through fiscal year 2020. We intend to achieve this goal through continued growth at Great Elm DME and Investment Management enhanced by reduced corporate overhead.

Please turn to slide eight. It is very important for us to maintain long-term alignment with you, our shareholders. Our team collectively owns approximately 2 million shares or 8% of the Company.

Including our Board of Directors and their funds under management, insiders collectively own circa 19% of the shares outstanding. We believe this fosters a significant and long-term alignment of interest amongst employees, directors and shareholders.

Let’s turn to slide 10 for an overview of our operating company activity. Since the formation of Great Elm DME, Inc. in September 2018, we've been pleased with the business’s rate of organic growth. DME generated $14.4 million of revenue and $3.5 million of adjusted EBITDA during the quarter.

We're experiencing meaningful growth in all major product categories, including new PAP and ventilator patient setup, each hitting new highs this quarter. As we grow, we're investing heavily in people, processes and technology to increase the scalability of the DME platform.

For example, we’ve successfully consolidated the billing platform and implemented financial management software that will strengthen operations as we scale. Furthermore, we anticipate continued growth in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA during this fiscal year supported by strong KPIs.

Please turn to slide 11 to discuss our plan for inorganic growth at DME. DME intends to acquire complementary, patient-focused businesses and integrate them into the existing platform. The respiratory-focused durable medical equipment industry is fragmented and ripe for consolidation.

DME seeks to pursue an expansion strategy that targets tangential or overlapping markets to our existing geographical footprint in Arizona, the Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. In addition, we’re exploring complementary product lines and services that utilize the company’s valuable assets and infrastructure.

Please turn to slide 12 to walk through the financial update for our DME segment. Total revenue for the quarter was approximately $14.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was approximately $3.5 million.

As you can see, a healthy portion of DME’s cash flow was reinvested in the business as we develop a scalable platform capable of supporting organic growth and acquisition opportunities.

Specifically, we invested $311,000 during he quarter to upgrade sleep, including beds at our sleep centers. We expect these types of enhancements to occur roughly twice per decade. Consequently, levered free cash flow was $2.1 million, aided by low maintenance capital expenditures necessary to maintain operations.

During the quarter we were able to pay down a meaningful portion of the debt at Great Elm DME with a combination of free cash flow and existing cash on hand. Furthermore, as adjusted EBITDA continues to grow, we anticipate growth in free cash flow at DME.

Please turn to slide 14 to discuss the Investment Management vertical. We believe Investment Management is an attractive business for Great Elm due its scalable business model, high margins and the potential for significant free cash flow generation.

In the near term, we plan to grow our Investment Management business in two ways: First, by opportunistically issuing additional debt at Great Elm Capital Corp., which would increase GECC’s assets and thus management fees for Great Elm.

Secondly, we plan to grow our Investment Management business by increasing assets under management either through BDC, M&A or in other investment vehicles. With significant embedded operating leverage and an established infrastructure, we believe the Investment Management business has the potential to generate substantial free cash flow on a meaningful scale.

Turning to slide 15. Management fees were approximately $760,000 for the fiscal second quarter, partially inline with management fees in recent quarters. Management fees increased at the fair value of GECC’s diversified portfolio increases. The longer-term trend points towards continued management fee growth as we deploy capital into both niche syndicated leverage credit and potential specialty finance investments.

On slide 16, we break out the segment financials for Investment Management. Total revenues, which include both management fees and administration fees were approximately $889,000 during the quarter.

GECM earned but did not recognize incentive fees in the amount of $610,000, which per changes in accounting standards, we have not added back to adjusted EBITDA. Consequently adjusted EBITDA was approximately $323,000 in the quarter. The positive trend in management fee revenue, coupled with the termination of the full circle consulting agreement leads [ph] us to believe this segment is poised for continued free cash flow generation.

Please turn to slide 18 to discuss Real Estate. We continue to target credit tenant lease financings and ground lease structures across commercial, government and other property types, seeking to find situations in which we can use GEC's substantial tax assets and deal structuring expertise to be a value-added partner or lessor. To-date, we have found a very limited number of attractive Real Estate opportunities in what we believe to be a relatively overheated market.

Let's turn to slide 19. As you see on the chart, assuming no appreciation in the property value, GEC's equity in the Fort Myers investment will continue to grow between now and the lease expiry in 2030.

As cash flows from the rental stream are utilized to amortize debt, equity grows from one times our investment at acquisitions, its greater than seven times in 2030, all without deploying any additional capital.

Turning to slide 20, let's walk through the segment financials for Real Estate. During the second quarter, we generated approximately $1.3 million in rental income, $60,000 in net income and $1.15 million of EBITDA. While not generating levered free cash flow for Great Elm, as we discussed on the prior slide, we continue to build equity value in this investment through the amortization of debt.

On slide 22, we have a review of Great Elm's General Corporate segment financial detail. This quarter's net loss was in large part driven by an unrealized loss on the investment in GECC shares, offset in part by dividends from those GECC shares and prudent management of operating expenses.

Beyond the financial review, on slide 27, we have a summary of how we plan to continue to drive shareholder value. To reiterate, our goal is to generate consolidated free cash flow throughout fiscal year 2020. We intend to achieve this goal through continued growth at Great Elm DME and Investment Management, enhanced by reduced corporate overhead.

That concludes our review of Great Elm’s fiscal second quarter. Let's open up the call for Q&A.

