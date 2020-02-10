Tyson: You Have Our Attention

Stock in Tyson has been falling in the last couple of weeks and this has our attention after the company reported earnings.

Prepared by Stephanie, Junior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Tyson Foods' (TSN) stock has been falling in the last couple of weeks and this has our attention after the company reported earnings that has the stock ready to print a $70 handle. When we last discussed the name, we told you that we still believed the stock was just too expensive in the $90s, so we were letting our trade profits run, and would consider reentry at a better price. A better price approaches. With many of the fears over inflation having subsided, feed and labor costs are still being managed, and demand remains strong. Obviously, we have to worry about the Coronavirus completely impacting demand, and we continue to expect some impact, though the financial impacts are not known on the global business at this time.

The other risk factor is African swine flu, but that was known and has mostly been priced in. That said, on the positive front international tariffs are much less of a headwind, something that was a hot topic in 2018-2019 negatively impacting the business. After a near 15% drop from recent highs, we are intrigued. The stock has been pricing in Coronavirus since January, while the latest EPS report gave us another leg down. We see the stock as a compelling buy in the $70s.

Revenues are still growing nicely

Revenues have been growing at Tyson, in part helped by acquisitions and in part by organic growth. Take a look at the Q1 revenue growth over the last few years:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Revenue momentum is positive and investors should take note. Value remains somewhat attractive in our opinion at 12x forward EPS and growing sales which lead to an attractive 0.91 enterprise value to sales ratio. We believe that growth is attracting some new investment dollars; however, the headline results were pretty mediocre this quarter, and with a cloudy outlook with Coronavirus, we think the Street's uneasiness will give the savvy investor a chance to turn this recent loser into a winner.

While revenues came up slightly short on the top line versus consensus projections, sales still grew, and grew markedly. For many quarters, Tyson has exceeded our projections, and so while a revenue miss is concerning, it was slight. We were looking for revenues of approximately $11.0 billion, and at $10.82 billion, Tyson missed our expectations by $180 million, while missing consensus by $270 million. Yes, this is a miss, but year-over-year, the company saw sales that were up 6% in Q1. Helping drive post-earnings stock selling was that expenses were high, leading to a weaker-than-expected EPS.

Expenses weigh

We anticipated increases in the expense category. We were concerned margins would be pinched a bit if input costs were too high. Rising sales are nice but only if they translate to stronger earnings. The cost of sales was up 6.1% to $9.37 billion from $8.83 billion last year. With a 6% rise in sales and a comparable 6% increase in cost of sales, gross margin saw some expansion, since the top line's absolute amount outpaces the cost line. Gross profit was $1.44 billion up from $1.35 billion.

After factoring in selling and administrative expenses (which were up double digits), operating income increased 2% to $826 million from $807 million last year. After making adjustments, we see adjusted operating income improved to $894 million, up from $841 million. Overall EPS was $1.52, a 1% increase from $1.50, but if we adjust back in restructuring costs and costs from a fire at their beef production facility, we see a bit more growth:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Adjusted EPS was actually up 5% from last year to $1.66. Make no mistake, we anticipated a larger increase based on our revenue projections and considering the trends in protein prices. That said, the lower-than-expected revenue growth drove a lower than expected EPS as we were looking for $1.68. To understand where some of the strengths and weaknesses lie, we find it prudent to examine each contributing segment, both protein and prepared foods.

Chicken

The chicken segment is usually volatile thanks to the movement in poultry prices and feed costs. This segment saw key growth. Tyson saw sales volume that was up a solid 4.5% while pricing was also up 1.2%, year-over-year. The company saw sales of $3.292 billion versus $3.115 billion last year for chicken products. These sales were met with higher expenses and led to a decline in adjusted operating income, which fell to $78 million versus $173 million last year, which was somewhat surprising.

Sales volume increased due to incremental volume from business acquisitions. Average sales price rose due to lower rendering and blending sales, which carry a lower average sales price, but this was largely offset by broadly weaker chicken pricing as a result of market conditions. Operating income suffered from some of this broader market pricing weakness.

Beef

Beef is the largest contributor to the top line. However, this is the one commodity that still concerns us, as too high a price can hurt demand. The price of beef really has been rising quite heavily for the last 5 years and those increases continued this quarter.

In Q1 2020, the average sales price for Tyson's beef products rose year-over-year by another 5.8%. Demand was lower as volumes fell 8%. This lack of volume led to sales falling to $3.838 billion versus $3.926 billion last year. On a positive note here, adjusted operating income came in higher at $431 million from $305 million. So what happened here? Well, sales volume decreased due to a reduction in live cattle harvest capacity as a result of the aforementioned fire that caused the temporary closure of a production facility last year, shuttering it for the majority of the quarter. Average sales price increased as beef demand remained strong. But adjusting for the costs with this fire helped adjusted operating income.

Pork

The pork segment saw pretty big increases. The segment saw an increase in sales of 17%. Sales rose thanks to an increase in volume of 7.3%. This was compounded by a huge 9.7% increase in pricing. As such, revenues jumped here, and this was a bit ahead of what was expected. While costs here rose, pork operating income rose here to $191 million from $95 million in last year's quarter. Adjusting for items added another $2 million, taking operating income to $193 income. But why the big increases? Sales volume increased due to increased domestic availability of live hogs and strong demand. Average sales price increased with higher livestock costs and stronger export markets. Favorable export markets and improved operational performance, which were slightly offset by higher operating costs, led to operating income rising.

Prepared foods

Turning to prepared foods, sales were up marginally. They came in flat at $2.140 billion from $2.149 billion a year ago. Average sales prices were up, but volumes decreased heavily. Sales prices jumped 2.7% while volume fell 3.1%. Operating income also narrowed to $158 million from $265 million as margins fell from 12.3% to 7.4%. As we look ahead, we continue to expect growth in prepared foods and chicken, while pork and beef are sensitive to the overall protein markets as well as associated feed costs. Volumes were down due to sales channels shifts, while operating income was hit hard by raw material costs.

2020 outlook

For fiscal 2020, we need to keep an eye on all the USDA reports of course. The company is guiding slightly improved margins and single-digit growth in EPS. Honestly, this was not the best guidance. We know that USDA indicates domestic protein production (beef, pork, chicken and turkey) should increase approximately 3% from fiscal 2019 levels, but we expect export markets should absorb the increased production. Below is management's segment guidance:

Beef – We expect industry fed cattle supplies to increase approximately 1% in fiscal 2020 as compared to fiscal 2019. We expect ample supplies in regions where we operate our plants. For fiscal 2020, we believe our Beef segment's adjusted operating margin will be toward the upper end of 6.5% to 7.5%, absent additional impacts from ASF. Pork – We expect industry hog supplies to increase approximately 4% in fiscal 2020 as compared to fiscal 2019. We expect increased livestock costs in fiscal 2020 as compared to fiscal 2019. For fiscal 2020, we believe our Pork segment's adjusted operating margin will be 6% to 8%, absent additional impacts from ASF. Chicken – USDA projects a 4% increase in chicken production in fiscal 2020 as compared to fiscal 2019. For fiscal 2020, we believe our Chicken segment's adjusted operating margin will be 4% to 6%, absent additional impacts from ASF. Prepared Foods – We expect raw material costs to increase throughout fiscal 2020 as compared to fiscal 2019, but we expect to recover these costs through pricing over time. Given the timing lag on passing these prices through, we may not fully recover these costs within the fiscal year. For fiscal 2020, we believe our Prepared Foods segment's adjusted operating margin will be 10% to 12%.

All things considered, growth is expected while African swine flu and the Coronavirus will have some impacts. We think with continued growth, a 15% pullback, and a dividend yield back over 2%, which we will add has been growing at a strong clip the last five years, you should do some buying in the $70s.

If you like the material and want to see more click the orange "Follow" button.

Like how we handled Tyson? Come trade with the pros and start winning If you enjoyed reading this column and our thought process you should immediately join our community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. We are available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how how to catch rapid-return trades.

2-3 rapid-return trade ideas each week

Monthly deep value plays

Access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis CLICK HERE TO START YOUR RISK-FREE TRIAL



Disclosure: I am/we are long TSN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.