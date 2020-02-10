Tesla: Overvalued But Has Potential For Long-Term Growth

Tesla (TSLA) is a company I wish I owned during this most recent run-up so I could sell it for a great profit. If you own TSLA stock congratulations on the past six months and the most recent melt-up in price. I own a handful of tech companies and I have wanted to add TSLA but I couldn’t wrap my head around its valuation. After watching Ron Baron’s interview this morning I wanted to take an unbiased look at Tesla especially since he believes this is just the start for TSLA. The combination of people who shorted TSLA have lost $5 billion in the past two trading days as TSLA has skyrocketed. TSLA closed at $887.06 on 2/24/20 which makes the stock up $661.45or 293.18% since 8/30/19 and $468.73 since the close on 12/31/19 or 112.05%. The real question is for the people who missed the recent run is there still room on the runway or is there a massive correction on the horizon? There is no question in my mind that TSLA is going to be one of the shining stars over the next ten to twenty years the only question is are they overvalued today and is there a better entry point coming for someone seeking to start a position?

(Source: Tesla Q4 2019 report)

Tesla’s financials were always the red flag to me and they still are

TSLA closed 2/4/20 with a market cap of $140.59 billion. To put that in perspective on 2/4/20 General Motors (GM) closed with a market cap of $48.18 billion, International Business Machines (IBM) $129.54 billion and Cisco (CSCO) $197.39 billion. TSLA’s market cap is 67.81% larger than Ford and General Motors market cap combined. Tesla is also larger than IBM and at this rate will close in on CSCO very soon. This is very hard for me to get my brain around because of the numbers.

Tesla has four business segments consisting of automotive sales, automotive leasing, energy generation and storage, and services and other. TSLA finished increasing its total revenue by $3.18 billion or 14.52% year over year. Automotive sales increased by $2.32 billion or 13.16% and Services and other increased by $835 million or 60.03% while automotive leasing decreased by $14 million or 1.59% and Energy generation and storage decreased by $24 million or 1.54%. Facebook (FB) recently reported earnings and in Q4 alone year over year FB generated an additional $4.17 billion in revenue which is equivalent to a 24.64% increase. Over the same time period that TSLA increased revenue by $3.18 billion or 14.52%, FB grew its revenue by $14.86 billion or 26.61% and they went down after earnings.

The first headline I saw on TSLA when earnings came out showed that TSLA beat EPS by $0.38 and beat on revenue. While TSLA did beat on the estimates they still didn’t make a single penny at the end of 2019. Yes, TSLA’s Gross Profit increased from $4.04 billion to $4.07 billion or 0.67% but that’s not the number investors need to look at. Gross Profit is the profit a company makes once the costs associated with generating the profit are deducted. Net Income is the true bottom line and is the number at least I always look for. Net Income shows the profit after all of the companies expenses are deducted from its revenue. TSLA generated an overall net income of -$775 million. This was up $288 million or 27.09% year over year but the facts are that TSLA still lost $775 million in 2019. TSLA is still running in the red as its overall costs to run the company didn’t exceed its total revenue. TSLA’s total assets is equal to $34.31 billion. Once the total liabilities of $26.2 billion are taken away you have $8.11 billion of equity which gets broken out to $6.62 billion in shareholder equity, $643 million in Redeemable noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries and %849 million in Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries. Nothing about TSLA’s Statement of Operations or the Balance Sheet is making me believe that the market cap which exceeds $140 billion is justified.

Some people make the argument TSLA is a tech company, some say its an automobile company and some say its both. I would say TSLA is a modern-day General Electric (GE) since its hands are in so many pots. If we look at TSLA as a tech company, there is no way its market cap should be bigger than IBM. IBM’s gross profit is larger than TSLA’s total revenue and gross profit combined. IBM also makes close to $10 billion in net income while TSLA loses money. The numbers don’t justify the valuation if you look at TSLA as a tech company when comparing TSLA to FB and IBM.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Tesla, Facebook, IBM Q4 2019 report)

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Tesla, Facebook, IBM Q4 2019 report)

The Tesla of today is primarily a car company and when I analyze the financials against GM the alarm bells sound

In 2019 General Motors (GM) generated $137.23 billion in revenue and its net income was $6.67 billion. GM has $228.08 billion in total assets while its total liabilities equal $182.01 billion. The total stockholder's equity in GM is equal to $41.79 billion. GM makes billions of dollars, has over $200 billion in assets yet its market cap sits at $48.18 billion. I don’t understand how TSLA can have a market cap of $140.59 billion when its total assets are $34.31 billion, stockholder equity is $6.62 billion its total revenue is $24.58 billion and its net income is -$775 million. The numbers don’t add up for me because TSLA has a market cap which is $92.41 billion or 191.8% larger than GM yet GM makes billions and TSLA still losses money.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

From a numbers standpoint it doesn’t make sense that TSLA has such a larger valuation than GM. If we're evaluating TSLA as an automobile company which is where 81.18% if its total revenue comes from the metrics leads me to believe the valuations are reversed. GM has better metrics in every key financial category I looked at. GM’s stockholder equity is 631.27% larger than TSLA’s while the other key metrics are night and day. GM also makes money while TSLA does not. Please keep in mind my definition of making money is having positive net income because that’s when every expense is deducted. TSLA makes a gross profit which is different. Nothing about TSLA’s financial metrics makes me believe its market cap is fairly valued.

Why TESLA could be a great investment down the road

I am conflicted because I truly believe TSLA has tremendous long-term potential. TSLA is in all the right marketplaces for tomorrow and is a futuristic company. They have led the way in the EV revolution which is in its infancy and is one of the biggest names in clean energy. I think TSLA is something that should be purchased and held for the long term like Apple (AAPL) just not at these prices. TSLA is a company I can see breaking the $500 billion market cap or entering the $1 trillion dollar club in the future.

TSLA is building a unique infrastructure that will be hard to replicate especially since TSLA has such a large lead. TSLA vehicles have driven over 3 billion miles in autopilot mode and have proprietary software that could be licensed to other companies in the future. TSLA also has 1,821 charging stations within its network. In 2019 its energy business deployed 1.65 MW (MegaWatt) of energy storage while increasing the production of the Solarglass Roof and installations. If I was building a home from scratch or needed to replace my roof there is no question I would install a Solarglass roof with the storage unit. If you believe that space is the next chapter in humanity and there is money to be made TSLA is at the top of the list of companies who will monetize that chapter in human evolution.

Conclusion

I wish I bought TSLA at a lower price plain and simple. I don’t like the valuation and believe the combination of TSLA being a major cult stock with and shorts covering their positions were large factors of the recent run-up in the share price. I think the market cap is ridiculous with today's numbers. TSLA gets a lot of rope from the street because of its potential in the future and possibly more than I have ever seen. TSLA has a bright future and when analysts throw out numbers like $2,000 or $4,000 a share for a target price it isn’t as crazy as some may believe. I believe TSLA could hit those numbers but it's going to take many years to accomplish. I am a short to midterm bear on TSLA as I think its market cap should be less than GM’s but I am a long-term believer in TSLA. I think TSLA has the long-term potential to be more successful than many believe and in the future will break the $1 trillion market cap. milestone. I don’t think TSLA can sustain the ridiculous melt up until its numbers are better and for investors who want to start a position there will be a better entry point than today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, AAPL, CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: I am a short to midterm bear on Tesla but I am a Longterm Bull



Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters.