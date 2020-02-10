NTT Docomo, Inc. (DCMYY) on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NTT Docomo, Inc. (OTCPK:DCMYY) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2020 3:00 AM ET

Hiroshi Tsujigami

I am Tsujigami, Senior Executive Vice President of the company. Let me now begin the results presentation for the first 3 quarters of fiscal 2019 ending March 2020. Please open Page 1 of the slides. This is the results highlights. Operating revenues decreased by ¥138.1 billion year-on-year and reached ¥3,516 billion. Operating profit decreased by ¥114.2 billion to ¥787.9 billion. Profits attributable to the shareholders of NTT DOCOMO decreased by ¥65.2 billion year-on-year and reached ¥542.3 billion. Free cash flow increased by ¥27.4 billion to ¥414.3 billion. Due to the introduction of the new rate plans Gigaho and Gigalight and other customer return measures, we recorded a decrease in both operating revenues and profit. However, we are making a steadfast progress towards our full year guidance, and we will make sure to deliver on the target numbers.

Slide 2, the results by segment. In Telecommunications business, operating revenues decreased by ¥199.4 billion, and operating profit decreased by ¥115.8 billion. For Smart Life business and other businesses combined, operating revenues increased by ¥66.2 billion, and operating profit increased by ¥1.7 billion. As for Smart Life business, due to the consolidation of NTT Plala as our subsidiary, operating revenues increased by ¥59.9 billion. However, operating profit decreased due to the aggressive promotion of sales -- aggressive sales promotion of the payment and other video services, and it recorded a decrease of ¥12.1 billion.

Page 3. Operating profit. Key factors behind the changes in operating profits are described here. Operating revenues recorded a decrease of ¥138.1 billion. The key factors behind this was as follows: mobile communication services revenues decreased by ¥68.8 billion due to the expanded impact of customer return measures. Optical fiber broadband service revenues, on the other hand, increased by ¥38.3 billion. Other operating revenues due to the consolidation of NTT Plala and other factors, it recorded an increase of ¥53.8 billion. Selling-related revenues decreased by ¥161.3 billion due to the reduction in the number of wholesale handsets sold.

On the other hand, operating expenses. Although there was an expense increase due to the aggressive sales promotion in Smart Life business, however, due to the decrease of cost equipment sold, the operating expenses recorded a decrease of ¥23.9 billion. Consequently, operating profit decreased by ¥114.2 billion year-on-year and reached ¥787.9 billion.

Page 4. This is the d POINT CLUB members. d POINT CLUB members increased by 7% year-on-year and reached 73.45 million of which the number of d POINT CARD registrants who are the users who are able to use and earn d points at the shops exceeded 40 million and reached 40.65 million, up 32% year-on-year.

Page 5. This is the operational performance of our telecommunications business. Mobile telecommunications service subscriptions increased by 3% year-on-year and reached 79.67 million. The churn rate for the first 3 quarters cumulative, include -- excluding the MVNOs was 0.54% -- 0.54%, the handset churn rate in particular. Despite the changes in the competitive environment due to the promotion of subscriber migration to the new rate plans, we maintained it at the very low level of 0.43%.

Page 6. The number of smartphone and tablet users increased by 5% year-on-year and reached 41.46 million due to the promotion of Hajimete Sumaho Kounyu Support and other promotional measures, and we'll continue to promote them so that we can facilitate the migration to smartphones. The docomo Hikari subscriptions increased by 14% year-on-year and reached 6.33 million.

Page 7. The new rate plans. The new rate plans continue to enjoy great reviews from customers. And in fact, the total number of applications on the 18th of January exceeded 12 million. And 2 days ago, as of the 28th of January, it reached 12.25 million towards the full year target of 17 million. We will launch various campaigns and aggressively promote the migration to the new rate plans.

As for the specific actions for that, please refer to Page 8. Starting December, for those customers who have subscribed for the Gigaho package, we have launched the Amazon Prime comes with DOCOMO plan campaign and also the Disney DELUXE discount campaign, under which customers will be able to receive discounts for up to 1 year. And also, starting January 1, we increased the data allowance of all Gigaho package users to 60 gigabytes under the Gigaho Zouryou campaign. Through these measures, we would like to continue the migration of subscribers to the new rate plans and facilitate upsells and acquire porting subscribers and create port out so that we can solidify our customer base.

Page 9, this is about our ARPU. The aggregate ARPU for the third quarter, including the impact of various discounts, was ¥4,710. Although the number of docomo Hikari subscriptions increased, however, due to the expanded impact of the customer return measures, such as the new rate plans, the ARPU recorded a decrease of ¥120 year-on-year.

Page 10. Cost efficiency improvement. For the cumulative of the first 3 quarters, we achieved cost efficiency improvement totaling ¥74 billion. This is a progress as planned and towards the delivery of ¥130 billion full year target. We will continue to make efforts to further improve our cost efficiency.

Slide 11. From here, I would like to talk about the Smart Life business. This is the operating profit from Smart Life and Other businesses combined, which increased by 1% year-on-year and reached ¥136.4 billion. The key contribution from each category was as follows: dTV designed for DOCOMO and other content and lifestyle services accounted for 15% of the total operating revenues, d CARD, d Payment and other finance and payment services accounted for roughly 15%. The mobile device protection service and other peace of mind support services accounted for roughly 50%, and corporate solutions, enterprise solutions and other categories accounted for 20%.

Page 12. The finance and payment services. The transactions processed with our finance and payment services increased by 34% year-on-year and reached ¥3,820 billion, of which the d CARD transactions increased by 30% year-on-year and reached ¥2,990 billion. Through various campaigns and also the cashless and point reward programs that has started from October, the total amount of transactions that we process increased steadily. The d CARD members increased by 13% and reached 12.47 million. The number of d CARD GOLD members continue to increase and reached 6.4 million, up 31% year-on-year. The -- in November, we integrated d CARD mini service into d Payment service. Accordingly, the total number of d CARD subscriptions do not include the d CARD mini subscribers any longer.

Page 13. This is about d Payment service. The total transactions processed with d Payment service increased by 3.3 fold year-on-year and reached ¥260 billion, recording a steady increase. The total number of d Payment users increased 2.1x to 21.98 million, and the total number exceeded 22 million on January 1.

Page 14. The locations where the payment and point services are available, increased 46% year-on-year and reached 1.43 million locations. The total number of d Payment partners increased steadily, including those that are listed here. We will continue to expand the d Payment partners and increased -- reinforce the services so that we can further proliferate the cashless payment services.

Page 15, please. This is with regard to the d POINT. As far as d POINTs used are concerned, it increased 23% year-on-year reached 145.9 billion points. As a result of our efforts to further expand the participating stores, 60% of the d POINTs used were 86.4 billion points were actually used at partner stores. Also, the d POINT partners increased to 686, and we see very robust growth.

Please turn to Page 16. This is about co-creation with +d Partners. +d Partners continued to grow at a very brisk pace. And as is indicated on this page, we have increased the +d Partners up to 1,145. Going forward, we'll continue to accelerate co-creation based on +d together with our partners.

Please turn to Page 17. As was released -- as was noted in the press release, we have agreed to a strategic business alliance with a company called Recruit. Both parties will promote ID account federation and will provide an environment where d POINTs can be earned and used in diverse services delivered by Recruit. Also, we will expand ecosystem through creation of marketing business leveraging membership such as rollout of business and management support services for small and midsized independent stores. Going forward, by expanding the partnership -- by expanding our partners, we hope to create curative initiatives so that customers will be able to experience convenience on a day-in, day-out basis.

Please turn to Page 18. Well, here, we'll talk about 5G. So I'd like to talk about the pre-commercial services for 5G, which began as of September 20. We have carried diverse trials throughout Japan. For example, in the Rugby World Cup, the press camera images taken at various stadiums were immediately uploaded. And this testing was carried out also. So we are carrying various initiatives in 31 different prefectures, such as remote monitoring of automatically controlled agri motors in Iwamizawa, Hokkaido, Internet video broadcast of Karatsu Kunchi festival in Saga Prefecture and art projection at Kanazawa Station front, promoting initiatives in 31 different prefectures.

So Page 19, please. At the 32nd Tokyo International Film Festival, which was held from November 2 through -- 2 days from November 2, we hear that joint performance of virtual characters and real talent in VR space. We hosted the Virtual + Real + Tech Live. And this was adopted as J-LOD, which is a service for global content that will be supported by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Please turn to Page 20. On March 18, we will host a special event in Tokyo, which is a collaboration involving Shintaikan Live CONNECT that leverages 5G's high-speed, large capacity transmission. And in Stones and Snowman, these are 2 groups that debuted quite recently. And the event can be viewed based on 8K:VR, live distribution that was received via 5G with a head-mounted display in stream. And also for those customers who are not able to come to the venue, they will be able to access through Shintaikan Live CONNECT distribution, which will be for charge. We will attractively create revenue generation opportunities such as these.

Please turn to Page 21. In terms of cooperation with partners during the precommercial service period, we've already created 100 different use cases in areas leveraging 5G. We want to address various -- solution of various issues such as overcome inequality in education between different regions, industrial advancement and workstyle reform. Also towards introducing the commercial services to the society, we want to promote co-creation with various partners in wider areas, so they will be able to contribute to the acceleration of growth of the society through 5G solutions.

Please turn to Page 22. This relates to 5G experience corners in docomo Shops. We have received feedback that consumers are unable to experience 5G. Although the numbers might be limited, we have set up 5G experience corners in 9 docomo Shops in various regions. So through VR sports viewing, Magic Leap and 5G smartphones Shintaikan Live CONNECT, we hope that the customers will be able to experience the universe of 5G as soon as possible. Going forward, we want to further expand the docomo Shops powered by 5G experience can be enjoyed by the customers. Also, for our partners, through our branch offices, we have carried out DOCOMO 5G Open Lab in 11 different bases, and we're accelerating the creation of new solutions.

Please turn to Page 23. Here, this is a medium-term strategy declaration beyond the actions taken so far. So this relates to value and excitement to customers' declaration one. d POINT participating stores outside Japan exceeded 100 stores. For example, commemorating the first anniversary since the delivery of d POINTs in Hawaii, we have been carrying up a campaign where by maximum 3,000 points can be provided. Also, declaration 2. So we start joint business for embot with TOMY Company Limited. And also, declaration 3, free-of-charge provision of initial handset setup and data transfer services at all docomo Shops, have been launched.

Please turn to Page 24. This relates to value co-creation with partners. Declaration 4, world's first dynamic DOOH business in railway vehicles. We have agreed on this. Declaration 5. We started providing mobile spatial statistics, real-time population survey in Japan. Declaration 6. We entered into capital and business alliance agreement with Showcase gig. This will be a collaboration between d Payment mini application platform, and we want to spread OMO. We will be pursuing other initiatives, and we will make sure that we build to realize rich society by delivering beyond declaration.

Please turn to Page 25. This relates to liquidation of receivables. This is the first attempt on the part of DOCOMO. But to -- we want to improve balance sheet efficiency through liquidation of d CARD receivables. And from March this year, at the end of this fiscal year, we intend to implement ¥50 billion such program. And the purpose of this program will be for working capital. As for next fiscal year onwards, aside from d CARD receivables, we also want to off-balance installment claims as well. So toward future investment -- toward future growth-oriented investments and also for the buyback programs, we want to prepare for further liquidation, and we want to drive balance sheet efficiency.

Please turn to Page 26. This relates to the status of the share repurchase program and progress so far. I believe it is self-explanatory on this page. From May 7 through December 31 in the Tokyo Stock Exchange, we hear that market -- we purchase on the marketplace. We acquired 70.8 million shares, ¥190.7 billion worth of share purchase. And the remaining ¥109.3 billion, and we'll continue to buy on the marketplace going forward.

Please turn to Page 27. This is the summary of the first quarter -- of the third quarter. As far as the third quarter is concerned, with the implementation of the METI telecommunication business model, there was a dynamic change in the market environment. However, by carrying out migration to the new rate plans and also by implementing aggressive measures toward enhanced migration, we have been able to make effort to reinforce our competitiveness. Also, we carried out 5G pre-commercial services in all corners of Japan. And toward the launch of the commercial services, we have made steadfast preparation. And we'll continue to work toward achieving the annual target and guidance.

That is all. Thank you very much.

Daisaku Masuno

I am Masuno. Can you hear me?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. We hear you okay.

Daisaku Masuno

I have two questions. One is about the liquidation of your receivables. As of the end of December, the d CARD receivables and the handset installment receivables, when this is liquidated, in which formula are you going to achieve the liquidation? Can you elaborate on that point?

Osamu Hirokado

I am Hirokado, Head of -- the CFO. As of the end of December, the d CARD receivables was ¥740 billion and the handset installment receivable was about ¥700 billion, almost the same amount, ¥740 billion. So not all of them will be subject to liquidation. However, a total of ¥1 trillion or so can be put for liquidation at maximum. That's how we believe -- how we see it. In the first phase, this will be used for growth investments and also for share repurchases. And of course, we -- if this is used for share repurchases, we can drop this from both the assets as well as for the liabilities, which will reduce our capital cost and improve our ROIC. And the amount of share repurchases at this point of time is not decided at all. But this fiscal year, we are carrying out a program of ¥300 billion for share repurchases, but it has taken us like 12 months in order to consume this whole budget, and it has been done. And if you look at the volume, 10% or so or more, we are buying every day, but it has been taking like 12 months in order to consume this whole authorization. So I think ¥300 billion per annum, I think, is the maximum that we can repurchase from the market according to what we have seen so far.

Daisaku Masuno

My second question is about the new entrant, who will be starting business from April onwards. What kind of preparations are you making in order to counter them? The 30 gigabyte data flat rate plan is now increased [indiscernible] comment on the concrete measures you are contemplating in order to counter the new entrant starting business in April.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

This is Tsujigami. I would like to ask you a question. I'm sure you're referring to Rakuten. But the rate plan has not been disclosed yet by Rakuten. And therefore, it's very difficult for us to answer to your question as to how we plan to counter them. So it's very difficult to give you a straightforward answer. But as you have mentioned, we have already starting June of this last year introduced new rate plans. And as I have covered in my presentation earlier, towards the 17 million full year target of new rate plan subscribers, we have accumulated and acquired customers in a steady fashion. So we would like to appeal the benefits of the new rate plans going forward. We have launched various campaigns, and they are enjoying great reviews. And these have turned out to be effective to increase the new rate plans.

Daisaku Masuno

To what extent? And how long do we continue these campaigns?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Will be subject to the changes in the competitive environment. We will make a decision looking at the situation in the market. And as you have mentioned in your question, not only the rate plans and not only the handset prices are the factors that -- by which customers will choose the operator. I think the network services as well as the after sales support is also another strength that we have vis-à-vis the competition. So when customers use our network, I think the various other services such as the finance and payment services and other daily usable services will have a very strong impact. So we would like to improve these offerings so that we can compete on the comprehensive offer that we make to customers. At this point of time, I think that's all that I can say to you. Thank you.

Next from Daiwa Securities, Mr. Ando.

Yoshio Ando

Ando here. So my first question is this. It's about the change in the regulation for sales since October of 2019. So as a result, the introduction of the new regulation was it beneficial or disadvantages for DOCOMO, what is your evaluation? What is your assessment of the impact of the new regulation? And what is the reason behind your position? I would appreciate your insight.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Thank you. Tsujigami here. Yes, in October, the amended Telecommunication Business Law was enacted. And among the 3 mobile carriers, the competitive conditions were actually became equal. That is how we recognize the situation. Up until now, depending on different agents and sales agents, inclusive of the cash back, there was a very aggressive campaign, but that has more or less stabilized and calmed down. Now we've introduced new rate plan ahead of the other mobile operators in June this year and also we introduced Amazon -- we introduced a fierce campaign, inclusive of Amazon Prime. So what is very clear is that on the third quarter alone basis, on a standalone basis with regard to the handset sales really improved significantly compared to the second quarter sales. That is very clear.

Now having said that, since what has been the impact since the introduction of the amended business law. I do think we have yet to see the clear impact at this stage. The first is the cancellation charge. And of course, hopping from different carrier to the other has been rendered easier because of the lowered switching costs. That's the backdrop of the change. And since October, the customers are able to shift to different carriers based on their own request. So against that backdrop, as I mentioned earlier, as far as we're concerned, we focus on -- focus not just rates and also handsets but also network services as well. It's important that we combine this with various services and offer benefits to the customers on a day-in, day-out basis. We hope that this will render the customers willingness to stick to DOCOMO. And through such efforts, we want to make sure that we are able to maintain and also expand our customer base. So that is our position.

Yoshio Ando

My second question, if I may. I think in terms of presentation, the progress of the plan has been quite high. So considering -- what is going to be the actual end result after the fourth quarter? What is your outlook for the fourth quarter? For example, EBITDA, for example, [indiscernible] EBITDA and also, what about the expenses, temporary expenses? What is your outlook at the end of the fiscal year? Do you believe that? Yes, I would appreciate your analysis based on where you think you will land after the fourth quarter.

Osamu Hirokado

Thank you. Hirokado, Head of Accounting and Finance. As far as the outlook for the fourth quarter is concerned, well, in terms of fourth quarter or fiscal year -- previous fiscal year, we had operating income of more than ¥110 billion. And if that is the case for this fiscal year, yes, the profit will actually be -- there's an upside, there will be an upside to the operating profit. But having said that, there is a downside. For example, the mobile telecommunication revenues such as Gigalight and Gigaho sales will probably expand in the fourth quarter, so that's about tens of billions of yen impact. And also as far as measures are concerned, we want to reinforce the customer base.

So therefore, we will be promoting migration among customers. And also, we'll seek a net increase in terms of these subscriptions, so discount to spur migration of handsets. So that impact is possible in the fourth quarter. And also, in order to related measures to enhance our finance and settlement type of services and also promotion-related costs could kick in. And also productivity-related expenses, this is on a continuing basis and also amortization and depreciation could increase. So toward the target ¥130 billion, yes, we will deliver ¥130 billion operating income, but we don't expect exponential upside to this annual guidance. So I think we will land where we expected. So I don't think you need to be overly concerned about this.

Yoshio Ando

Sorry, point of clarification. Part of clarification. So you're saying that primarily, as far as marketing measures are concerned, you will be spending a lot of marketing-related expenses during the fourth quarter. And you think that's how -- and that's where you will land up -- that's where you will land at the end of the fourth quarter. And as you get into the next fiscal year, you will no longer have to take such aggressive marketing measures. Is my understanding correct?

Osamu Hirokado

Well, it's not because that we do this just because it's the fourth quarter or it's because the first quarter. We will always monitor the level of the profit. If there's cushion available, if there's room available, we want to take measures that will lead to increased profit down the road. As far as this fourth quarter is concerned, yes, there is room for such measures for this fourth quarter. But having said that, as far as the direct discount is concerned because of the change of regulation, we cannot do that. So we want to spend towards migration promotion and also point-related programs.

Next will be from UBS Securities, Mr. Takahashi.

Kei Takahashi

This is Takahashi. I have two questions. First, regarding the impact of the new rate plans. In the beginning of the year, ¥200 billion was the estimate on your profit. In the second quarter, you said that there will be an improvement of ¥10 billion to ¥20 billion from that initial guidance. But then in the third quarter, after the third quarter, how will you assess this revised guidance? If there's any change to your forecast, what factors have changed? Can you elaborate on that? For example, the new rate plan itself, the discount impact was not sizable as you had initially anticipated? Or the improvement of the Monthly Support discount has been changed compared to your initial guidance. Can you elaborate on this, please?

Osamu Hirokado

This is Hirokado, the CFO again. The negative impact from the Gigaho and Gigalight initially was predicted to be ¥200 billion for the full year. And if you look at the track record for the first 3 quarters, it's less than ¥100 billion. But about ¥90 billion impact has been witnessed. The Gigaho and Gigalight, and including the improvement of the Monthly Support discount program was more or less in line with our initial assumption. And actually, the full year projection, as we had said the last time, when you look at the reservation from May and June and, of course, because there was the start-up takeoff was slowed in the beginning, so therefore, the ¥200 billion impact will more or less be the landing number, I think. But if you exclude the Gigaho and Gigalight impact and also talk about the ARPU performance of the mobile communications service because we have provided this 1 gigabyte top-up and also the upsell and also the voice communication because all these are delivering favorable performance. So compared to the initial plan, I think we will be able to see some upside from those elements. So the uncertainty that we have is about the upsell within the Gigaho and Gigalight package has been slower than anticipated. But the former rate plans, upsell is performing and faring better than expected. So I think this is some factor we have to keep a close eye on going forward because that will have a different -- a strong impact on the financial results in the end.

Kei Takahashi

The second question is about 5G. Regarding the introduction of 5G in the existing spectrum band, I think that was being discussed. So I think what is your remarks on that point? What is your view on that point? And also, of course, there's also about talks about the tax credit for capital expenditures. So you talked about ¥1 trillion next fiscal year in the 5-year period. So do you have any plans to bring forward your 5G construction plan, given the tax credit that you may be able to receive?

Hozumi Tamura

I am Tamura, the network division. Regarding the new radio utilization of the existing band, I think I do understand that there is a possibility that we'll be allowed to use the existing bands of 5G services. But our initial plan is to rollout 5G services in the spectrum that was given to us. So I think first and foremost, we would like to deliver on the construction plan that we have submitted to the government. Then the existing band we are not securing so much bandwidth, and that will not allow us to deliver the benefits of 5G, which is the large capacity and high-speed transmission. So I think we should avoid that to the extent as much as possible. And regarding the tax break, that is not made sure whether we are going to make use of it. So 10,000 base stations is currently talked about, and we would like to achieve that for the 5G rollout.

Next from SBI Securities, Mr. Moriyuki.

Shinji Moriyuki

Moriyuki here. Can you hear me?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. Please go ahead, sir.

Shinji Moriyuki

The churn rate has improved significantly. What are the factors? What are the users' profile, whereby the outflow has stopped? Can you share with us the customer profile? Mr. Hirokado, you mentioned upsell for Gigaho and Gigalight was not that high. But then the upsell for other existing programs have been quite high. So is there a causal relationship between that? So far the drivers are behind the improvement. Are they high-end users or low-end users? Can you share with us the customer profile, which led to the improved churn rate?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Thank you. Tsujigami here. As we mentioned earlier, since October, the Telecommunication Business Law was amended and that amended law was enacted, and the competitive condition among the 3 mobile players became quite level. And we introduced the separation plan in June, ahead of the rest, and we have been providing handset return program and the other mobile operators are using their own measures. And of course, that includes the measures as sales agents to reduce the prices. So yes, in the second quarter, yes, we had to be somewhat defensive. But then as far as the third quarter is concerned, the churn rate really significantly improved. The churn itself really declined. Thank you. That's all.

Shinji Moriyuki

So that being the case, the churn itself improved. I am aware of that. But what about the customer profile? What is -- what customer segment, whereby you saw there was most significant improvement? Is at the high end, at the low-end bracket? Depending on that, I think this will have impact on your ARPU down the road. So what is the customer profile, whereby the churn was improved?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Thank you. Tsujigami here. Well, we cannot be too specific. Because of the competitive situation, we're not able to give you specifics. But well, in terms of the aggressive measures taken by the competition, they really lowered the prices of the handsets. So people who are sensitive to the handset prices, I think the churn among those customers really improved more significantly than the other bracket.

Shinji Moriyuki

On a related note, the popular handset lineup, are they shifting toward the low-end bracket? Is this in line with your expectation?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Thank you. Tsujigami here. Well, as far as the sales of handsets are concerned, as far as the breakdown of the sales of the handsets, I'm not able to give you the details. But as far as we're concerned, after introducing the separation plan in June, Galaxy 10 and other standard handsets, we really enriched that type of standard handset lineup. And also, we want to spur migration from feature phones to smartphones. We've been be able to encourage. And we delivered migration from feature phones to smartphones. So the percentage of -- the percentage of standard handsets among the total lineup did increase at the end of the day.

[Operator Instructions]. Next we'd like to take the question from Mr. Tsuruo of Citi Securities.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

This is Tsuruo from Citi. I would like to have two questions as well. First, this relates to Mr. Masuno's interaction with you, and ¥1 trillion maximum is the liquidation of your receivables size. So in what time frame should we anticipate that this should be realized? You said that you talked about the share repurchase program takes such a long time, but can you elaborate on this point, what kind of time frame are you envisioning?

Unidentified Company Representative

As of the end of March, first of all, ¥50 billion size of liquidation will be tested on a trial cases with financial institutions, with the auditors, we are carrying out meticulous discussion to prepare for that. But as we close the books, and then after we received the auditor's approval, we would like to make sure that this off balancing will be ready, will be done. And once that's done, I think, although the handset installments have not been done yet, but I think we are quite ready in the preparation for that. And depending on the financing needs, we will carry out the program. So we'll be financially ready to do this, but the execution will be done based on the active financial needs.

And for the shareholders through dividend increase or through share repurchases, we would like to provide returns. And as early as after we close the books for the full year, we will make an announcement as to how this will be affected in our shareholder return program.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

The next question is about capital expenditures. The CapEx progress compared to last fiscal year is lower by 10% compared to the performance last fiscal year. So it doesn't seem to be that, that -- so fast progress. But in the next 2 to 3 months, the remaining, do you think you'll be able to achieve the progress as planned? On the construction side, I heard that there are some issues, such as the lack of components. So can you talk about the progress of the capital expenditures plans in the next coming 2 to 3 months, including 5G?

Hozumi Tamura

I am Tamura. For this fiscal year, CapEx in the first half of the year because of G20 and also the inauguration of new emperor, there were some periods that we were not able to construct the base stations. And therefore, the allocation in the fourth quarter was quite large. And therefore, if we consume the -- all the planned projects in the fourth quarter, we'll be able to reach the ¥570 billion CapEx target. And of course, regarding the impact of the lack of components, because of the typhoon, there was a period in which we were not able to secure the components, but I think we'll be able to recover on that and be able to deliver on the ¥570 billion full year target of capital expenditures.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

A follow-up questions on that -- question on that. The 5G-related CapEx, can you talk about the prospects going forward and also the recent performance of 5G?

Hozumi Tamura

Yes, for 5G as well, spring is the timing, whereby we'll be launching the commercial service of 5G and the network construction as well as development is making favorable progress.

Next from Nomura Securities, Mr. Masuno.

Daisaku Masuno

Sorry, second round. Just one question. You talk about 30 Gigaho fixed plan -- fixed rate plan. What is the percentage in your new rate plan? And also, from January, you're expanding this to 60 gigabyte. What has been the trend after you increase the bucket to 60 gigabytes? I would appreciate your thoughts about the possible trend down the road.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Thank you. Tsujigami here. So this just began, it's early yet. So what will be the outcome at the end of the fiscal year, at this juncture we're not able to make any statements about the outlook for the end of the year. And also, what has been the reception and the impact, what has been the response so far, I think we had significant impact on the customers. And this was very attractive to the customers in a straightforward fashion. Then, will there be a very large number of customers who are going to use sub-60 gigabyte? That's probably not the case. But still, there's a sense of comfort that they'll be able to use up to 60 gigabytes, and that was very well received by the customer base. So that being the case compared with the competition, and this is an area where we were somewhat weak against the competition, but not now. So I think this will help us to cut back on any potential outflow of customers, and we'll be able to invite more customers to remain with us or to invite non-DOCOMO customers to come to us. So I was right, I'm not able to give you quantitative response. Please understand.

Daisaku Masuno

I mean, I was asking about the end of December, actually. The percentage of 30 gigabyte plan, was it very strong would you say?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Well, this began from January 1.

Daisaku Masuno

Oh, no, what about the 30 gigabyte, Gigaho, not the increase, not the -- not the 60 gigabyte.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Oh I see. So you're talking about Gigaho, right? You're talking...

Daisaku Masuno

Yes.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Please bear with me. Let me check.

Osamu Hirokado

Thank you. We cannot give -- sorry, Hirokado here, CFO. I'm not able to give you specific numbers per se. I do apologize. But the Gigaho -- the percentage of uptake of Gigaho as of end of December was over the initial expectation for Gigaho, Gigalight upsell was so much challenging up until that point in time, so that's the reason why. But having said that, with the increase in the bucket then we're able to turn around the situation, and we're actually now exceeding our expectations. So the uptake of Gigaho is now higher than expectation after the launch of the new plan.

Daisaku Masuno

And what about the potential impact?

Osamu Hirokado

Well, Gigaho light, there are people who added 1 gigabyte. So that part will longer have an impact. So that's the downside. So we have to strike a balance between that. And we wanted a countermeasure for the situation going forward. But it is likely that if the -- if we can maintain high uptake of Gigaho, then I think we'll be able to weather this situation.

The next question is from Mr. Ando of Daiwa Securities.

Yoshio Ando

This is my second one, too. So recently, when you look at the competition of yours, they are now centering their offerings based on payment services, and they are now promoting the open structure and grouping structure. So when you look at the overall market and the movements of your competition, then when you look at the ecosystem that you are trying to build and the future prospects of the Smart Life profit, what kind of impact do you foresee on your business from the moves of the competition? Can you streamline your thoughts on that?

Kenichi Mori

I am Mori from the Smart Life business division. We are now addressing the reinforcement of our customer base, and we are now trying to increase the number of d POINT customers. And the monetization for that -- from that will be the commission fees from the transactions and also the advertisement business. And we will also analyze the transaction data and provide them to the business partners so that we can contribute to increasing their transactions. So those are the marketing services that we may be able to offer for monetization. And the other one is the d POINT service. d POINT service will be incurred as costs through various campaigns, but we can also have them sold to other partners so that -- and that could have a positive impact on the profit. So finance and payment and also the advertisement and customer referrals, CRM and d POINT external sales, those are the major prospects that we have for revenue expansion in the future.

And at this point of time, what we are doing is that we -- in order to boost the transactions, we are now trying to expand the d POINT CLUB members, and of course, we are also promoting d Payments so that we can expand the number of users of d Payment service. And in terms of generator, especially d CARD GOLD has a significant impact to generate the points and d CARD GOLD members have a very low churn rate compared to the ordinary users. So I think in that regard, this has a very strong retention effect. And basically, the customer base, we'll try to solidify our customer base, first and foremost. And for that purpose, we are aligned with various partners, including the recent agreement with Recruit, and we would like to further cultivate this possibility going forward.

And the d POINT CLUB members is growing at a very favorable pace. And as of the end of the third quarter, we had 73 million members already. And we'll try to aim for ¥1 trillion -- 1 trillion members -- 100 million members as much -- as soon as possible. So through these efforts, we would like to offer many benefits and services to customers. And at the same time, through the d POINT merchants as well as the d Payment merchants, we like to offer them benefits to expand the transactions so that we can expand the overall ecosystem. And as we do so, we would like to also increase our profit as well. That is the major strategy that we are pursuing.

Yoshio Ando

If that is the case then, what we see in the last 3 months or so will not have a direct repercussion on your business. Is that correct? So you will continue on with the traditional strategy, is that your stance?

Kenichi Mori

Basically, yes. That's correct.

Operator

Naoto Okubo

Thank you very much. No other questions? If that is the case, then we'd like to conclude the results presentation for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. Thank you for your participation. Good day.