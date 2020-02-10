Broadcom: Adding This Chip Leader To My Millennial Retirement Portfolio

The monthly dividend income for the portfolio continues to grow as the portfolio as a whole currently yields 4.4%.

AVGO is a leader in the chip and 5G space that can resonate well with the millennial generation.

During Q3 of last year, after receiving a number of requests from followers to see a true portfolio geared toward younger investors, I put together the Millennial Retirement Portfolio.

The sooner one starts thinking about retirement, the sooner they can reach financial independence. One term that has commonly been discussed here on Seeking Alpha has been the "FIRE" method, or Financial Independence Retire Early, and who does not want to retire early.

Being a conservative investor myself, which probably comes from my accounting background, you will not see as much risk as one would normally think when one would imagine a portfolio for young investors. The investments in this portfolio, which I will show you my blueprint below, is to invest in dividend growth stocks for the most part.

A form or method of retirement known as the FIRE method, or Financial Independence Retire Early, was a popular discussion point in 2019, but I believe that is a little more difficult to do for most folks, given the circumstances. If you have the ability to save rapidly and live with as little as possible during the prime of your life, then the FIRE method may be for you, but if you are like me, conservative in nature but still like to enjoy life during your 20s on through your 40s and beyond, then something along these lines may better suit you.

Please remember, these are just suggestions, so feel free to add more or less risk as you see fit, as everyone has their own risk appetite.

This portfolio will not just be for those of you in the millennial generation, but also for those of you with family members that may be a millennial that you could use to give them advice or maybe you are building a portfolio for them, such as grandkids.

The Millennial Retirement portfolio will be structured around making high-quality, long-term investments in primarily dividend-paying stocks. This portfolio, due to the longevity millennials have, will take a long-term approach and we will not make sudden changes due to volatility within any of our investments unless the thesis changes for whatever reason.

Portfolio Blueprint

The Millennial Retirement Portfolio takes a long-term approach with the goal in mind of reaching financial independence prior to reaching retirement, whether it be in our 50s or 60s, for the vast majority of us. Let's take a look at how our Millennial Retirement Portfolio will be constructed:

High-quality stocks and ETFs.

Dividend-paying stocks that are well-covered with strong dividend growth.

Some higher growth (non-dividend) stocks will be mixed in due to longevity.

Risk Tolerance: Moderate.

Target portfolio yield of 3+%.

Here are the rules we will be sticking by for this portfolio:

I will start by making a $2,000 initial investment in each stock as it joins the portfolio.

Additional investments of $1,000 will be made if any initial investments remain a compelling buy.

Dividends will be collected until we collect $1,000 before making another investment.

Only sell if the thesis breaks (dividend becomes unsafe, negative changes take place within the company, or strategy changes for the company).

Why Millennials Need To Invest For Retirement

At first glance, this question of "Why Millennials need to invest for retirement" seems to be straightforward; however, the millennial generation needs a lot more help than past generations. TD Ameritrade conducted a 2018 Millennials and Money survey that concluded that 53% of millennials expect to become millionaires one day, yet only 31% of young millennials are actively saving for retirement. So, for the other 69% of the generation, this portfolio is for you!

The millennial generation grew up during the "Great Recession" and much doubt has been cast over Wall Street and the financial markets. In addition, student debt is at all-time highs, as is housing costs, which puts retirement savings on the back-burner for many, not just millennials. It is completely understandable why this generation, my generation in fact, is a little different. However, whatever amount, small or large, that you can set aside every month or so can go a long ways with the power of investing and compounding dividends.

To briefly give you an idea on the power of compounding dividends, let me give you an example of investing at 28 or waiting until mid-30s. A 28-year-old who invests in a retirement account today and contributes $6,000 per year would have $910,000 for retirement saved by age 67, assuming a 7% annual rate of return. Using the same assumptions, except waiting until age 35 to start saving, shrinks that savings amount to $565,000. Putting your money to work as early as possible makes all the difference.

January Performance Update

January Highlights

Received $157 in dividend payments during the month, largest monthly dividends to date.

Added Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to the portfolio.

Current yield on the portfolio is 4.39%.

Yield on Cost for the portfolio is 4.66%.

Total gain on portfolio (with Dividends) is 7.4%.

Total Dividends expected for 2020: $931.

Inception to date Gain: 6.2%.

Portfolio Activity

After closing out 2019 with a total gain of nearly 10% in the short couple of months since I launched the portfolio, the Millennial Retirement portfolio took a step back to start us off on the wrong foot in January. During the month, the portfolio decreased 2.3%, while the S&P 500 was roughly flat to start the new decade.

The main culprits that led to the decrease were AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), which fell 8.5% on the month, Altria (NYSE:MO), which decreased 4.8% during the month, and Disney (NYSE:DIS), which fell 4.4% on the month. Even though we saw some softness in the portfolio, there is no reason for concern at the moment, due in part that these names pulled back on no real news.

In fact, as I am writing this, both ABBV and DIS have gained back their January losses already, so that is a positive sign to look for in February.

If you would like a full recap of 2019, take a look at the Final 2019 Update for the portfolio.

Turning our attention to a couple of additions/transactions I made during the month of January, which both have to do with Broadcom Inc., a stock I have liked for some time.

The first move I made in 2020 was an option trade, something I like to dabble with here and there. Options can become very complex, but if used the right way, they can be very rewarding. Those of you that wanted me to add a little more risk, this one is for you. The transaction I made was the following:

Sell 2 1/17/20 $300 Put Options for $2.09/ea

You may be asking yourself, ok, well what does that mean? Here is a quick plug on first what Put options are from Investopedia.

A put option is a contract giving the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell, or sell short, a specified amount of an underlying security at a pre-determined price within a specified time frame. The pre-determined price the put option buyer can sell at is called the strike price."

Here is a real-world example from Investopedia.

Assume an investor owns one put option on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) - currently trading at $277.00 - with a strike price of $260 expiring in one month. For this option they paid a premium of $0.72, or $72 ($0.72 x 100 shares). The investor has the right to sell 100 shares of XYZ at a price of $260 until the expiration date in one month, which is usually the third Friday of the month, though it can be weekly. If shares of SPY fall to $250 and the investor exercises the option, the investor could establish a short sell position in SPY as if it were initiated from a price of $260 per share. Alternatively, the investor could purchase 100 shares of SPY for $250 in the market and sell the shares to the option's writer for $260 each. Consequently, the investor would make $1,000 (100 x ($260-$250)) on the put option, less the $72 cost they paid for the option. Net profit is $1,000 - $72 = $928, less any commission costs. The maximum loss on the trade is limited to the premium paid, or $72. The maximum profit is attained if SPY falls to $0."

Hopefully that gives you a better understanding of what a Put option is at a high level. In the case of my transaction, I was actually the one selling the Put option. That means the buyer of my option paid me the premium up front, which was $418 ($2.09 x 200). If the AVGO stock price stayed at or above $300 through January 17, 2020, I could keep the $209 and the option is expired. However, if AVGO shares dropped to say $280, the owner of the option would have the right to sell me the shares at the strike price, which was $300, but if the share price was only $280, I would immediately be in the hole $20 per share.

Now let me tell you why I did this. Seeing that I liked AVGO stock and did not want to pay the current price at the time, which was over $320, I decided to sell the Put. I wanted to buy the stock closer to $300, so I wrote a Put option and said, if the stock hits $300 or below, great, I am confident in AVGO going forward plus I would be in at a much better price; otherwise, I just collect the premium and move on.

I will do a short article on options in the near future to give followers a more in-depth look at how they can use or consider options from a beginner.

So, with all that being said, the stock briefly hit $300 days prior to the expiration date, but ended up staying above the strike price, so we pocketed the $418 in premiums. Fast forward to the end of the month and AVGO shares had ballooned to $331, before falling to $303 on the final trading day of the year. I picked up 7 shares of AVGO at $309.50 the day before.

Broadcom is one of the leaders within the chip industry and has a great relationship with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which can be seen as a negative as well, due to its reliance on being a primary supplier for Apple. Approximately 25% of Broadcom's revenue is related to smartphones. Another reason I am high on the stock is due to 4G adoption still taking place in many countries around the world and 5G coming to fruition at many of the advanced countries, which all trace back to Broadcom.

In addition, the company pays a generous 4.10% dividend, which has continued to grow at a strong clip over the years. The past three years, management has increased the dividend a staggering 48% per year. I look forward to having this name in our portfolio moving forward as I expect it to not only provide strong dividend income but also capital appreciation.

Dividends Expected Next Month

I expect to receive $45 in dividends for the month of February.

$9.84 expected from SBUX

$35.40 expected from ABBV

Looking Ahead

The market got off to a strong start only to falter to close out January. However, with impeachment proceedings behind us, the market has once again climbed quite strongly recording four consecutive days of growth as we turn our attention to the 2020 elections, which I believe will bring more uncertainty into the picture.

Now that you have had a chance to digest the portfolio results to date, I look forward to hearing your thoughts on the portfolio and hearing some of your ideas for any changes to be made. Good luck to everyone and happy investing!

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

