Royal Gold: A Good Streamer Getting More Affordable

Royal Gold reported a production volume of 83.5K GEOs (Gold Equivalent Troy Ounces), which increased 4.9% from the same quarter a year ago. Gold accounted for 74% of revenue.

Royal Gold reported total revenues of $123.6 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2020, up significantly from the $97.6 million reported the same quarter last year.

Image: From a vantage above the Main and North Peak skarn deposits (Peak Gold Project). Courtesy: Mining.

Investment Thesis

The Denver-based Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) is a precious metal streaming and royalty company that I am regularly covering on Seeking Alpha.

Royal Gold is one of the leading companies in this category that fits the long-term profile and is considered a reliable proxy for gold. Many investors consider streaming companies a better investment than a gold miner.

Streaming companies are a vital connection in the gold mining process, but, unlike gold miners, they don't get involved in the problematic methods of extracting gold from the ground. They contribute Cash to miners, which is used to build and run mines or pay down Debt. In exchange, they get the benefit of buying precious metals at reduced rates in the future.

The company owns an extensive portfolio of over 191 properties (see the map below).

Source: RGLD previous Presentation

Royal Gold is very comparable to Franco-Nevada (FNV) or Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). Also, two "smaller" streamers in this category are appealing as secondary choices: Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

The investment thesis is quite simple. I recommend a long-term investment strategy for RGLD; however, it is essential to trade short term the stock to take advantage of the volatility.

RGLD is not the only one successful in the streamers' category as we can see in the chart below:

Data by YCharts

As we can see in the graph above, RGLD has underperformed the streamer group except for Osisko Gold Royalties. RGLD is up 24% in one year, which is good but slightly below Franco-Nevada and Wheaton Precious Metals. We can see that RGLD underperformed the group after reaching a top in September 2019.

Royal Gold: Balance Sheet And Production In 4Q 2019 (Fiscal 2Q'20)

Royal Gold 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 116.24 99.99 97.59 109.78 115.69 118.77 123.64 Net Income in $ Million 26.65 15.01 23.59 28.77 26.46 70.45 41.32 EBITDA $ Million 79.32 66.52 67.11 84.85 80.80 86.90 93.85 EPS diluted in $/share 0.41 0.23 0.36 0.44 0.40 1.07 0.63 Operating cash flow in $ Million 77.0 44.64 58.83 77.74 72.26 71.24 78.26 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 10.8 0.0 0.1 1.0 0.0 4.36 68.06 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 66.2 44.6 58.0 76.4 72.26 66.88 10.20 Total Cash in $ Million 88.8 117.1 156.5 216.0 119.5 122.0 80.50 Long-term Debt in $ Million 351.0 354.9 358.9 362.9 214.6 164.6 129.87 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.265 0.265 0.265 0.28 0.28 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 65.32 65.50 65.47 65.52 65.54 65.62 65.61 Gold Production 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Gold Equivalent ounce Production K Geo 89.00 82.40 79.6 84.2 88.4 80.7 83.5 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,306 1,213 1,226 1,303 1,309 1,472 1,481

Data Source: Company material and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues were $123.6 million in Fiscal 2Q'20

Royal Gold reported total revenues of $123.6 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2020, up significantly from the $97.6 million reported the same quarter last year.

Stream revenues came in at $89.6 million, up from the year-ago quarter's $67.7 million. The increase is due to improvement in gold sales at Andacollo, Pueblo Viejo and Rainy River mine, and higher copper sales at Mount Milligan. On the negative side, the company indicated lower gold sales at Mount Milligan due to the timing of deliveries.

Royal Gold posted a net income, excluding the equity loss, of $41.32 million, or $0.63 per basic share. Despite record revenue, production was quite low due to primarily shipping timing.

Bill Heissenbuttel, the new CEO, said in the conference call:

We saw strong operating cash flow of $78 million, and we were able to make our initial $66 million advance at Khoemacau, pay our quarterly dividend and reduced our revolving credit balance without any significant change in our available liquidity. At the end of December, we had $865 million of capacity on the revolver available, and combined with working capital we had approximately $1 billion of liquidity for new business opportunities.

2 - Free cash flow of $10.2 million in fiscal 2Q'20

The free cash flow is the Cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It is a compelling financial element that I always analyze on Seeking Alpha.

Free cash flow for Royal Gold is $225.8 million yearly, with $10.2 million this second fiscal quarter 2020. The free cash flow was low because the company made the initial $66 million cash-advance at the Khoemacau project in Botswana.

In the conference call, Bill Heissenbuttel indicated that the company made another $22 million on February 5, 2020.

The annual dividend payment is now $73.5 million after the company indicated a dividend increase on November 18. The quarterly dividend is now $0.28 per share or a dividend yield of 1.06%, which is still very low and is one of the issues that work against a long-term investment. Royal Gold is not the only one in this sector, which shows paltry dividends overall.

The Total Debt is now $129.9 million as of December 31, 2019. Net Debt is now $49.4 million. As we can see above, the company has reduced its debt load significantly in the past few years.

Below is a quick look at the liquidity:

Source: Presentation

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Royal Gold reported a production volume of 83.5K GEOs (Gold Equivalent Troy Ounces), which increased 4.9% from the same quarter a year ago. Gold accounted for 74% of our revenue for the current quarter. Details below:

Stream K Au Oz K Ag Oz K Ag Oz Mount Milligan 12.9 0 4.3 Pueblo Viejo 10.5 462.4 0 Wassa and Prestea 3.3 0 0 Andacollo 13.9 0 0 Rainy River 4.5 51.1 0 Other 1.6 0 0 Total 46.7 513.5 4.3 Royalty K Au Oz K Ag Oz Cu Mlbs Pb Mlbs Zc Mlbs Penasquito 95.8 9.3 0 61.5 72.1 Cortez 2.8 0 0 0 0 Total 98.6 9.3 0.0 61.5 72.1

From Fun Trading files.

At Mount Milligan , total stream sales were higher than the prior quarter due to a significantly higher copper contribution.

, total stream sales were higher than the prior quarter due to a significantly higher copper contribution. At Andacollo , the company announced that operations restarted on December 5 after a new 36-month collective agreement has been reached between Teck and the Workers Union.

, the company announced that operations restarted on December 5 after a new 36-month collective agreement has been reached between Teck and the Workers Union. Gold, silver, and lead production attributed to Royal Gold's royalty interest at Penasquito was up significantly over the prior-year quarter, offset slightly by the zinc production as a result of increased grades from the Penasco pit.

The average gold price this quarter was up 20.6% to $1,481 per ounce from the year-ago quarter.

Inventories for the quarter-end to be in the range of 30K to 35K GEOs up significantly from 25K GEOs the precedent quarter.

5 - Guidance 2020

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (short term)

Royal Gold is a streamer of choice with a well-diversified portfolio of producing assets contributing to long-term growth potential. However, despite record revenues, the company did not match analysts' expectations this quarter. One crucial element that I find appealing is that the company is concentrating on a disciplined capital allocation strategy based on two primary goals. Paying down debt and financing growth through free cash flow (e.g., Khoemacau project). I think the company has been very successful at attaining those goals and is now almost net debt-free. One regret is that the quarterly dividend is low for such a company. It is not specific to Royal Gold but to the entire gold industry that should consider a meaningful increase of the dividend to give a minimum yield of 3% to 4% instead of the 1.5% or less that we get now.

Technical analysis

RGLD experienced a support breakout of its descending triangle pattern with line support at $110 and line resistance at $119. I assume that the general trend is still in place, which is now called a descending channel pattern defined by line support parallel to the active line resistance of the other pattern with a lower target between $103 to $95.

The strategy is to wait for the low $100's to accumulate again depending on the price of gold.

Conversely, it is essential to take some profit between $110 and $114. However, if gold prices turn even more due to the coronavirus expanding faster than expected, RGLD may eventually retest $119.

Watch gold like a hawk.

