Diamond Offshore: Q4 2019 Earnings And Fleet Status Report Analysis

Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) has just opened the reporting season for U.S.-listed drillers. The company reported revenues of $276 million and a GAAP loss of -$0.54 per share, easily beating analyst estimates. Diamond Offshore finished the year with $156 million of cash, down from $209 million of cash at the end of the third quarter. The company generated positive operating cash flow of $23.3 million; material capital spending ($76 million) led to the decrease in cash position.

On the contract side, Diamond Offshore managed to extend the contract for semi-sub Ocean Patriot. The rig will now work an additional year for Apache (NYSE:APA) in the UK until early June 2021. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate on this contract is $150,000. Thus, the backlog addition from the contract is about $55 million. Total backlog stood at $1.6 billion, down from $1.8 billion at the end of the third quarter.

Now that we are done with the "obligatory" numbers, it's high time to look at the big picture. Diamond Offshore had a tough year from the financial side. The company started the year 2019 with $454 million of cash and marketable securities but finished the year with just $156 million of cash. There were two major sources of this decrease - capital spending increased from $222 million in 2018 to $326 million in 2019, while operating cash flow declined from $232 million in 2018 to $9 million in 2019. For Diamond Offshore, the previous year was a year of rig reactivations and special surveys which put pressure on the company's balance sheet.

On the fleet side, Diamond Offshore will have to deal with several problems. Drillship Ocean Black Rhino has an employment gap between the contract with Hess (NYSE:HES) (ends in late May 2020) and the contract with Woodside (2Q 2021-4Q 2023). Semi-sub Ocean GreatWhite is currently warm stacked, which is a disappointment for a top-tier rig. Also, semi-subs Ocean Courage and Ocean Valor will end their current contracts with Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in Brazil in late July 2020 and mid-November 2020 respectively. The benign environment semi-sub market is still far from recovery, and it looks like any follow-up work in the region will come at sub-$200,000 dayrate since the rigs will have to compete on price.

On the other hand, the company has passed through the most challenging year and will soon enjoy some support from working drillship Ocean BlackHornet (starts its job for BP (NYSE:BP) in mid-February 2020) and semi-sub Ocean Onyx (the job for Beach in Australia begins in mid-April 2020). Diamond Offshore has decent contract coverage at this point (especially for drillships), which is certainly a supportive factor as Brent oil (BNO) races towards the $50 level due to fears about the coronavirus impact on the world economy and the oil demand.

The earnings beat and the contract extension for Ocean Patriot are supportive news for the company's stock. However, oil price dynamics may prevent Diamond Offshore shares from gaining ground in the near term as the general impact on the oil market will most likely be viewed as a more important catalyst than a new contract for a rig.

Diamond Offshore did its best to position the company for a prolonged downturn and a slow rebound in floater dayrates, but it still needs dayrate upside to reach sustainable stock price upside. As usual, I'll have to reiterate that all offshore drilling stocks, including Diamond Offshore, are highly speculative and more suited for trading rather than buy-and-hold investing. The coronavirus fears and the related oil price downside make them even more speculative in the near term so be extremely cautious when trading the group as the market mood can change overnight on information regarding the spread of the virus.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.