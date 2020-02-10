Helmerich & Payne: Good Company Fighting The Trend

HP is an excellent long-term investment. However, I believe the stock is still overvalued, and I will buy on any weakness at or below $38.50.

Helmerich & Payne operates in a highly cyclical business, where oil prices are a crucial factor that affects the demand of its drilling rigs and reduces profit margins.

Helmerich & Payne reported revenue of $614.657 million in the first quarter fiscal of 2020, down 17% from the same quarter a year ago and down 5.3% sequentially.

Source: Helmerich & Payne

Investment thesis

The Tulsa, OK-based Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is a contract drilling company that is considered as the leading operator in the top three U.S. basins. Until recently, the company's predominance in the domestic segment was perceived as a substantial advantage, but with the slowdown in U.S. Shale spending, it became a liability quickly with reduced CapEx starting to bite free cash flow.

Helmerich & Payne operates in a highly cyclical business, where oil prices are a crucial factor that affects the demand of its drilling rigs and reduces profit margins as we can see in my fiscal first quarter 2020 results analysis.

Oil prices aren't high enough to sustain substantial industry-wide CapEx, leaving demand relatively weak with eroding margin and lower rig utilization. It is the primary reason why the stock price has been fading away despite a sound balance sheet, first-class management, and attractive dividend yield.

However, in spite of continuing slowing market conditions experienced in the fiscal fourth quarter, H&P managed quite a decent pricing in the super-spec market space. Rig revenue per day - excluding early termination revenue - decreased to $25,405/d for the quarter from $25,476/d in the preceding quarter (including trucking, casing, running, rental equipment).

International: Rig revenue per day - excluding early termination revenue - decreased to $27,714/d for the quarter from $28,199/d in the preceding quarter.

The U.S. Land operations represent 299 rigs in which 200 rigs were contracted. Please see the table below:

From Presentation 1/10/20

Source: From PR

In the conference call, Mark Smith said:

U.S. Land segment. We exited the first fiscal quarter with 195 contracted rigs,

Despite a challenging business environment, I continue to believe that Helmerich & Payne is one of the most influential companies in the U.S. onshore drilling category. Still, it doesn't take much of the current business model.

The company stock is an excellent long-term investment only for patient investors who are ready to ride this challenging market. However, with an attractive dividend of $2.84 per share or yearly dividend yield at 6.7%.

However, the onshore drilling sector is extremely volatile and may experience a new period of adaptation in the U.S. land sector in 2019 called a "shale maturation." Signs of future weakness abound, and while I recommend holding your long-term position, I advise trading short term about 30% of your position using technical analysis.

As we are witnessing this quarter, E&P operators are steadily reducing drilling activity in the U.S. and instead concentrating investments on draining down the large inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells ("DUC").

We have a total of 7,573 DUCs as of December 2019, according to the EIA, which was over 8,700 in December 2018. We are seeing a definitive drop in DUCs count.

The U.S. land rigs revenues represent 82.7% of the total revenues of the company and show how any change in this region can significantly affect the company's revenue and cash flow. Below is the income per business segment: The average rig expense was $14,987 per day this quarter, in the U.S. land sector, with a profit margin of $10,407 per day, which was a bit higher sequentially. Below is the rig repartition in the U.S. Land segment. The Permian Basin is the most prolific.

HP has underperformed the oil sector and is now down about 31% from a year ago.

Data by YCharts

John W. Lindsay, the CEO, said in the conference call:

2019 was a challenging year for the industry overall, but it is during these seasons when our industry comes together to create stronger partnerships and embrace new ways of thinking and innovation. This is what we are experiencing and it can contribute to our results.

Helmerich & Payne - Balance sheet: 4Q'2019 (first quarter 2019 fiscal) - the raw numbers

Helmerich & Payne 3Q'18 (Fiscal 4Q'18) 4Q'18 (Fiscal 1Q'19) restated 1Q'19 (Fiscal 2Q'19) 2Q'19 (Fiscal 3Q'19) 3Q'19 (Fiscal 4Q'19) 4Q'19 (Fiscal 1Q'20) Total Revenues in $ Million 696.83 740.60 720.87 687.97 649.05 614.66 Net Income in $ Million 2.35 18.96 60.89 -155.46 40.41 29.61 EBITDA $ Million 175.79 155.09 240.10 -37.10 171.71 181.10 EPS diluted in $/share 0.02 0.17 0.55 -1.42 0.37 0.27 Operating cash flow in $ Million 186.11 209.48 199.54 250.35 196.38 111.78 CapEx in $ Million 143.93 196.09 133.89 73.59 54.83 46.02 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 42.18 13.39 65.65 176.76 141.55 65.76 Total Cash $ Million 325.82 269.53 270.03 380.52 400.90 412.05 Long-term Debt in $ Million 494.0 490.8 491.2 491.7 479.4 479.4 Dividend per share in $ 0.71 0.71 0.71 0.71 0.71 0.71 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 109.53 109.43 109.503 109.433 108.892 108.724

Data Source: H&P Release and Morningstar

Financials and balance sheet snapshot

1 - Revenues were $614.66 million in fiscal 1Q'20 Helmerich & Payne reported revenue of $614.657 million in the first quarter fiscal of 2020, down 17% from the same quarter a year ago and down 5.3% sequentially. H&P posted a profit of $0.27 per diluted share versus earning a profit of $0.37 in the previous quarter. First quarter earnings per share were positively impacted by a net $0.14 per share of select items.

2 - Free Cash Flow is $141.53 million in Fiscal 1Q'20. Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx. It is an excellent financial indicator that I always show in my analysis. Free Cash Flow is Cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Free cash flow is increasing this quarter again, and the company is showing a positive FCF yearly ("ttm") with $449.72 million.

The dividend payout represents $309 million annually based on 108.72 million shares and $2.84 per share annually, which is covered by the free cash flow. The free cash flow for the quarter was $65.76 million, which is impressive in this challenging business environment, but concerning as well because projected yearly, it is not covering the dividend paid actually.

3 - Net debt is $67.31 million in Fiscal 1Q'20. Net Debt is $67.31 million with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of ~0.85x, which is excellent. The total cash has increased sequentially. The company had $479.36 million in cash and short-term investments plus $750 million of availability under its committed revolver. Also, the debt-to-capitalization ratio is 10.8%

4 - Guidance fiscal first quarter 2020

1 - U.S. land segment: It is expected to remain flat to up 1.5% for the second quarter fiscal 2020. The average rig revenue per day is projected in the band of $25,000-$25,500, and daily average rig cost is anticipated within $14,650-$15,150.

2 - Offshore segment: Helmerich & Payne sees average rig margin per day within $10,000-$11,000 for the fiscal second quarter and revenue days to dive 30% sequentially.

3 - International land segment: Revenue days are expected to decrease 7% sequentially, and the average rig margin per day is forecast to decline to $6,000-$7,000.

4 - Revenues from H&P Technologies: Revenues will be in the $16-$19 million range.

For fiscal 2020, Helmerich & Payne believes CapEx will be within $275-$300 million.

Strong Backlog:

Source: Presentation

Conclusion and technical analysis

Helmerich & Payne released its fiscal first quarter 2020 results on February 3, 2010. HP delivered good earnings results that beat expectations. It was due primarily to higher offshore rig margin and an increase in revenues from the H&P Technologies segment.

However, B.Riley/FBR analyst Tom Curran downgraded Helmerich & Payne a few days ago "to Neutral from Buy with a $39 price target, cut from $47, saying the stock's relative valuation looks "frothy."

Curran cuts his 2020 EPS estimate to $0.20 from $0.40 based on a weaker than previous outlook for a recovery in U.S. land rig demand, his expectation that HP's uptrend in share has topped out at ~25%, and his conclusion that the HPT division's services are settling into more of a typical adoption curve for disruptive oilfield services technologies.

Technical analysis (short term and midterm)

HP is forming an ascending triangle pattern with $46.75 as line resistance and $39.7 as line support. The strategy here is to sell at least 30% or more at resistance or above and start accumulating again at $39.7.

However, with the coronavirus going full speed, the stock may trade down and reach lower support at $37.20 (double bottom). Hence, it is vital to follow oil prices.

I will undoubtedly add below $38 if RSI is approaching 30. It was a strong buy signal in early February, where RSI was 30, and HP traded at $38.50.

