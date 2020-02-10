Verisign: Solid Model, Buy The Dips

The stock has the rare characteristic of outperforming high-growth stocks while at the same time possessing the financial durability of consumer staples.

Buy a stock the way you would buy a house. Understand and like it such that you’d be content to own it in the absence of any market. -Warren Buffett

The struggle is often real when it comes to companies with a great business model, impressive track record, robust financial, but potentially overvalued share price. The same can be said for VeriSign (VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure. The company's stock price over the past five years has quadrupled in value, outperforming most of its tech stock and tech ETF peers.

Figure 1: VRSN Share Price

Business Model

VeriSign as a company is unheard of in comparison to the business it runs. The company is the sole registry for .com and .net top-level domains (TLDs) and lesser-used .gov, .jobs, .cc, and .tv TLDs. Its exclusive contract with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) makes its business model monopolistic in nature. ICANN is a nonprofit organization providing technical operations of vital DNS resources and defines policies for how the "names and numbers" of the Internet should run. ICANN is a US government creation, but the government ceded control in 2014. VeriSign at first operated under an agreement with the US government until ICANN took over the other end of the relationship in 2016. In addition, VeriSign operates two of the thirteen global internet root servers, which translates URLs into IP addresses and forms the backbone of the Internet.

Financial Performance

VeriSign exhibited a moderate revenue growth of only 4%, but the monopoly status provides a high degree of stability to this revenue. Profit margin is increasing at a faster rate as the company's business model is highly scalable at minimal additional cost. Moreover, the latest revision in its contract with ICANN allows for a price increase of up to 7% in each of the last four years of the contract which ends in 2024. Nonrenewal of this contract is almost impossible to fathom as VeriSign has operated the .com DNS for 21 years with absolute reliability.

Figure 2: VRSN Financial Performance 2015-2018

Source: Bloomberg

Valuation

The reasons that elevated VeriSign to a rock-solid tech company could be the same drivers for the overvaluation of its share price. P/E Ratio is at 46x over the technology sector average of 35x. Analysts value the share at below $200, but the stock has been trading past the $200 mark since the beginning of the year. Technical analysts, however, forecast 12-month price at $240.

Summary

VRSN may not be cheap now, but there are solid reasons to keep an eye on this stock. The stock has the rare characteristic of outperforming high-growth stocks while at the same time possessing the financial durability of consumer staples. Valuation is only one part of the equation, and fundamentals is another. The stock might be a good option for investors looking for tech exposure and stability at the same time.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.