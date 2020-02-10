Warner Music Group Begins IPO Effort

No IPO proceeds will go to the firm and its revenue and gross profit growth are decelerating. Cash flow from operations is dropping.

The company is the #3 provider of recorded music and publishing services.

Warner Music Group has filed to raise capital in an IPO, but only for selling stockholders.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMGC) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides music recording and publishing services worldwide.

WMGC is growing at a slower rate and generating less cash flow from operations; the firm will receive no IPO proceeds to fund future growth plans.

Company & Technology

New York, NY-based WMG was founded to source and sign musical artists, facilitate the recording and distribution of music and provide music publishing services.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Stephen Cooper, who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously CEO of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Hawaiian Telcom and Krispy Kreme Donuts.

Below is a recent sample music news week video by WMG:

Source: Warner Music Group

WMG is majority owned by Access Industries, the conglomerate controlled by billionaire Len Blavatnick.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm uses its market presence to acquire, nurture and promote new musical artists via online and offline channels.

WMG has existing offline music labels but more recently acquired Uproxx to expand its business via online pop culture and news.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 30.2% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 33.7% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 35.2%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, dropped to 0.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 0.1 FYE Sept. 30, 2018 0.3

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 research report by SelectUSA, the market for just U.S. music reached $22 billion in 2019, which was an estimated one-third of the worldwide market.

Digital royalties were expected to reach $1.1 billion in 2019 and digitally recorded music was forecast to reach nearly $1 billion in the same year.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the rise in digital technologies as the primary means through which musical entertainment is both produced and consumed.Additional growth is expected to come from 'diversified services as they capitalize on vertical business opportunities to license brand name products and services, packaging consumer experienced around touring and live music, bundling music services with other online content services and more.'

Major competitive vendors include:

Universal Music Group

Universal Music Publishing

Sony Music Entertainment

Sony/ATV

Management says its market ranking was #3 in both the recorded music market and music publishing market.

Financial Performance

WMG’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, although at a decelerating rate

Increased gross profit, also decelerating

Growing gross margin

Increasing operating profit and margin

Positive but decreasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ 1,256,000,000 4.4% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 4,475,000,000 11.7% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 4,005,000,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ 591,000,000 2.4% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 2,074,000,000 13.1% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 1,834,000,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 47.05% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 46.35% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 45.79% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ 165,000,000 13.1% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 256,000,000 5.7% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 307,000,000 7.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ 120,000,000 FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 243,129,000 FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 291,626,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ 78,000,000 FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 400,000,000 FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 425,000,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, WMG had $462 million in cash and $6.5 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was $293.0 million.

IPO Details

WMG intends to raise $100 million, although the final figure may be as high as $750 million. The stock to be offered is Class A common stock.

The S&P 500 no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Management says WMG will receive no proceeds from the IPO as all proceeds will go to the selling stockholders, who have not been disclosed yet.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs.

Commentary

WMG is seeking public investment not for its growth plans, but solely for selling shareholders to cash out, at least to some degree.

It’s not exactly a vote of confidence in the firm’s future growth prospects.

WMG’s financials show a company whose revenue growth and gross profit growth is slowing, as is cash flow from operations.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue are dropping, so that’s a good sign; but, its selling, G&A efficiency rate has dropped to just 0.1x in the most recent period.

The market opportunity for recorded music and music publishing continues to improve, although the missing piece for companies like WMG is the live events portion, which has grown in importance in recent years as fans seek more of a unique experience with the favored entertainment acts.

The IPO will present an interesting conundrum for investors, as the firm’s growth rate appears to be slowing and WMG isn’t getting any proceeds from the IPO to assist it in its future growth plans.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

