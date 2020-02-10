Illinois Tool Works: Leaving The Competition In The Dust

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) has had an incredible year as they reward shareholders with a 37% return, doubling the machinery industry. This is important because the industry as a whole has underperformed the market rather significantly over time. The company has a very healthy history of printing money for shareholders. Not only is the stock up 112% over the last 5 years, but the dividend has joined the elite having been increased consistently over the last 10 years. Illinois Tool Works is only going to continue to reward shareholders as the price has broken out yet again. I am long ITW.

What Is Driving This Run?

This current run started back in Q3 2019 on blowout earnings. Economic growth has been slowing since Q4 2018 after originally losing steam in Q1 of 2018. This is why the industrials have suffered so much, and as mentioned above, are underperforming the market for the most part. It is no surprise that Illinois Tool Works missed sales expectations in Q4 2019 yet again for the seventh straight quarter. Total revenue for the quarter was down 3.1%, this on the back of 1.6% lower organic growth, a 1% loss from unfavorable currency translations, and 0.5% from divestitures. The good news here is that this was all expected. Everyone and their dog knows that the industry is under attack due to tough economic headwinds. Because of this, the company managed to beat the sales expectation by about $20 million.

Management plays a large role when you have a company that is doubling the industry over an extended period of time, especially when there are unfavorable economic conditions. E. Scott Santi, chairman, and CEO had this to say:

The ITW team closed out 2019 with another quarter of strong execution and resilient financial performance. EPS rose to $1.99, which is a 9% increase. Despite near-term macro challenges, we grew earnings per share nine percent, delivered 24.1 percent operating margin excluding higher restructuring expenses and improved after-tax return on invested capital 120 basis points to 28.9 percent.

This shows that ITW has very strong leadership. To be able to continue to grow earnings, even in an unfavorable climate, is a major positive and a large reason the stock is where it is today. As you can see below, analysts fully expect this EPS growth to continue.

When it comes to guidance, the company is looking for full-year EPS in the range of $7.65 to $8.05. (We currently sit at $7.74.) They are expecting organic growth to be somewhere between 0-2%, foreign currency translation, and divestitures to be down by 1% apiece. Arguably the most important piece is that the company plans to repurchase roughly $2 billion of its shares in 2020 and grow the dividend further. This is only going to increase the value of each share that is owned.

The biggest risk to all of this remains the economy. We need to see the economy to turn again before we see organic growth get back to the positive. Based on the 0-2% expectation for 2020, we can assume that ITW is expecting the economy to be a little more in their favor. This is going to help propel the stock forward in 2020 and beyond.

How's The Dividend?

Currently sitting at 2.30%, the dividend is solid. This puts it above the industry average of 1.90%. The most important part about the dividend is that it is well covered, and projects to continue on that route. As you can see below, the dividend looks to be covered at roughly 55% in 3 years. For context, the current rate is 53%. In other words, there is nothing to worry about. That 55% projection also includes the annual increases that shareholders have gotten used to for years.

As the payout per share currently sits at $4.28, it is expected to grow to $4.35 by year-end. From there, analysts project that the payout will increase to $5.52 per share by 2025. That is nice, slow, stable growth over the next 5 years. The yield itself will depend on the stock price, but it is projected to touch 3% over the next 5 years.

What Does The Price Say?

Taking a look at the price action, we can see that the stock has a recent history of trading within ranges before breaking out. Starting in April of 2019, the stock started trading in a roughly 11% range for almost 7 months. In October, the stock broke out and went on a 9% run. This breakout was inspired by Q3 2019 earnings. This is where I originally went long the stock around $163. We saw some post-announcement drift take place carrying the stock farther north. The stock then found another range, but this time the stock finds higher lows and higher highs and eventually set a new all-time high in early December 2019.

Looking above, we can see exactly what I mentioned. Now the question that will be asked is: "Is it still a good time to buy?" From a price perspective, the answer to that question is yes. I believe Illinois Tool Works is set to continue on these higher highs and higher lows trendline that has been established, especially if the company continues to perform to or above expectations.

The breakout is an important thing to keep an eye on because of the immediate resistance that is created from the multiple attempts to break out. We can see how that resistance acts below. Looking below, we can see the price tried to break out of the 7-month range 3 separate times and fell to a low. That said, when the price does finally break through the ceiling, it is typically a pretty good day for shareholders and a great buying opportunity. The resistance will then flip, and the previous ceiling now becomes the new floor as the stock accelerates. Illinois Tool Works did that again briefly for about 3 months and has just recently broken out again giving investors another buy signal.

Wrap-Up

In summary, Illinois Tool Works continues to be a leader in their field. The stock consistently and substantially outperformed its peers and the market. Driving this is an incredible management team with a good grasp of what is going on, even though the company continues to face economic headwinds. As the stock broke out in October, the price has been on a solid upward trend and will continue to ride that trend as long as the company continues to deliver when it comes to earnings. On top of all of this, there is a solid dividend that has grown for over 10 years and will continue to grow over the next 5 and beyond. If you already own ITW, hold on as the stock is prepared for a solid 2020. If you do not, and you are looking for some exposure to an industry that has had a tough year, this is a great spot to get in if you have a long term outlook and you believe in the US economy to recover. I am long ITW.

