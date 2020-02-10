China Fears Are Still Propelling Gold Demand

While it might be tempting to assume that the latest new highs in the U.S. stock market reflect exuberance on the part of investors, nothing could be further from the truth. For as we'll discuss in this report, fears relating to China are very much present below the market's surface and explain why gold prices remain buoyant. I'll make the case here that the ongoing "fear factor" will persist to keep gold's intermediate-term (3-6 month) bull market alive and well.

The latest sentiment survey from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) was released on Thursday, and while this particular poll is mainly used to measure stock market sentiment, it also can sometimes provide insight into the gold market. Stocks and gold normally move in opposite directions since gold is primarily a safe haven while equities are favored when investors are willing to embrace risk. Whenever the stock market is rising along with gold prices, however, there's usually an underlying psychological reason for the positive correlation.

Gold's recent strength is surprising since it has taken place against the backdrop of both a rising stock market and a rising dollar index (DXY). It's useful to remember that when the dollar is rising, gold's currency component is simultaneously weakening. Thus, gold prices - under normal circumstances - will decline while the dollar rises. But when gold actually rises in spite of a rising DXY (below), it implies that something else is propelling gold demand. That something is none other than the "fear factor" which still evidently haunts the minds of investors. Indeed, despite the recent end to the trade war and waning Brexit concerns, market participants, clearly, have doubts about the global economic outlook.

Source: BigCharts

Getting back to the latest AAII sentiment poll, it showed that while only 35% of respondents were bearish on the U.S. stock market's intermediate-term outlook, just 34% were bullish. Considering that the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index have both just made record highs, the low amount of bullish sentiment is puzzling. It doesn't jibe with the historical tendency for all-time highs in the major indices to be accompanied by giddiness on the part of investors. Instead, the unusually low percentage of bulls suggests that investors are still nervous about the global economic and geopolitical outlook. Simply put, there are enough lingering worries out there to prevent participants from fully embracing risk.

Let's briefly examine some of these worries. Even though fears relating to the coronavirus have diminished this week, they're still a pressing concern for many, and mainstream news outlets continue to feed these fears. For instance, NBC news regularly reports on the virus's continued spread and rising death toll, and the raw numbers - 28,000 confirmed cases in mainland China alone - appear daunting at first glance. As long as there's a steady stream of media reminders that the virus is still potentially a serious threat, investors will find it difficult to relax their guard.

With the constant bombardment of global health concerns making news headlines, it's no wonder that investors are turning to the traditional safe havens to hedge their equity portfolios. One of those havens is U.S. Treasury bonds, which have performed remarkably well in recent weeks. Even after the latest breakout to new highs in the Nasdaq, Treasury prices have remained buoyant. This can be seen in the graph of the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) below.

Source: BigCharts

Even more impressive than even the residual strength of T-bonds, however, is gold's behavior in the wake of the stock market's rally. After briefly falling below its 15-day moving average on February 4, the continuous contract gold price (below) quickly reversed and rallied back to the $1,570 level. As I stated in a previous commentary, as long as the $1,540 level - which I regard as pivotal - isn't decisively violated in the coming days, the bulls will likely continue to have their way with gold. Only if $1,540 is broken on the downside will I be forced to modify my bullish short-term stance on the metal.

Source: BigCharts

A more likely outcome in the next several weeks, however, is for gold prices to maintain support above the $1,540 level as fears surrounding the China's manufacturing struggles relating to coronavirus aren't likely to soon abate. On this note, a February 5 NBC article pointed out that "China could suffer the loss of a million vehicles worth of production as factories in its crucial automotive industry remain shuttered until at least next week." The report further noted that IHS Markit has forecast that if efforts to contain the virus are similar to what happened in the SARS outbreak of 2003, "much of the Chinese auto industry could be idled into March, costing about 1.7 million units of lost production." Clearly, then, investors have plenty to worry about in the coming weeks.

In summary, news headlines and sentiment polls attest to the worries that have consistently gripped the minds of investors in the last few months. As these worries aren't likely to dissipate anytime soon, gold's "fear factor" will, thereby, be strengthened. In view of this, investors are still justified in maintaining an intermediate-term bullish stance toward the yellow metal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.