While Earnings Aren't Bad, They Surely Aren't Good Enough To Support Current Valuations

It's Q4/2019 we're looking at, way before the extremely negative impacts of the Coronavirus, China, and slower economic growth take place.

This is certainly not a bad earnings season, but it's nowhere near as good as it should be to support the current valuations.

When it comes to top and bottom line growth, the 11 S&P 500 sectors are pretty much divided into 3 very distinctive groups.

As a matter of fact, while revenue beats remain the same, EPS beats are lower than they were on 1/24/2020.

When we look at the data around this earnings season compared to where we were two weeks ago - there's no improvement.

Note: This article is a co-production between The Macro Teller ("TMT"), moderator of Macro Trading Factory ("MTF"), and The Fortune Teller ("TFT"), moderator of Wheel of Fortune ("WoF").

Summary

Two weeks ago we took a preliminary look at the current earnings season and we came up with the following observation:

In short, the Q4/FY 2019 earnings season isn't too impressive, thus far. While we see companies "beating" when it comes to the top line (revenue), we also see companies coming short when it comes to the bottom line (net income).

That was before some of the "heaviest guns" among the S&P 500 (SPY) components were about to report their earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019. Now that Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB) have already released their Q4/2019 earnings, it's time for us to revisit the data around the current earnings season and check whether our initial observation still holds.

Encouraging Top Line, With a Few Clear Laggards

Out of the S&P 500 companies that have reported their earnings to date (end of week 2/7/2020), 67% have beaten revenue estimates for Q4/2019, significantly above the 5-year average of only 59%.

That's exactly the same data that we've witnessed two weeks ago.

Most of the "beats" took place among the Healthcare (XLV), Information Technology (XLK), and Communication Services (XLC) sectors.

On the other hand, the sectors that see at least 40% of the reporting companies not meeting the market expectations are Utilities (XLU), Industrials (XLI), and Materials (XLB).

The main changes from two weeks ago are (2/7/2020 vs. 1/24/2020):

1) Healthcare has moved from the 10th spot to the top spot! That's predominantly a result of few very strong reports by some of the sector's most prominent names: AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), CVS Health Corp. (CVS), and Cigna Corp. (CI).

2) Real Estate (XLRE) has dropped significantly, from the top spot to the 5th spot. It's likely that the number of reporting companies was too small, back on 1/24/2020, and those who did (report) were the ones with the better results, thus skewing the ranking in favor of this sector two weeks ago.

3) Consumer Discretionary (XLY) declined from the 4th spot all the way to the 8th spot. Even the big beats by Amazon and Tesla (TSLA) haven't been enough to keep this sector at the better half of the overall ranking.

3) Materials fell from the middle of the pack (6th spot) to the 9th spot.

4) Energy (XLE) has moved from the 9th spot to the 6th spot. That's a result of the largest players mostly reporting a decline (in revenues) but not as severe as the market expected. For example:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM): $67.17B ( +3.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.59B.

Y/Y) by $2.59B. Chevron (NYSE:CVX): $36.35B ( -14.3% Y/Y) misses by $2.63B.

Y/Y) by $2.63B. BP (NYSE:BP): $71.11B ( -6.1% Y/Y) beats by $3.67B.

Y/Y) by $3.67B. Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT): $49.28B (-6.1% Y/Y) misses by $220M.

5) The Utilities sector wasn't ranked (at all) two weeks ago, as there were no reports yet coming in (by utilities that are part of the S&P 500 index). Now, that earnings start pouring in, this sector is ranked last simply because there were only a few disappointing reports while most of the relevant components haven't yet released their Q4/2019 results.

Overall, the companies that have reported earnings to date, have posted revenue growth of 3.5% during Q4/2019, led by the Healthcare (+11%), Communication Services (+9%), and Utilities (+8%) sectors.

While the exact same sectors were leading the pack two weeks ago, the main change is that the revenue growth has climbed nicely (It was only 2.9% on 1/24/2020).

On the other side of the ranking, the lagging sectors from the revenue growth perspective are Materials (-16%), Energy (-7%), and Industrials (-3%).

This is an identical ranking to the one we've witnessed two weeks ago.

Disappointing Bottom Line, With the Same Laggards

Out of the S&P 500 companies that have reported their earnings to date, only 71% have beaten EPS estimates for Q4/2019. That's not only (slightly) below the 5-year average of only 72%, but it's also 2% below the percentage that we've seen two weeks ago.

This is probably the outcome of the tendency by companies with good earnings to report earlier than those with less-stellar results that usually wait longer before they release their numbers.

Most of the "beats" took place among the Information Technology, Communication Services, Healthcare, and Consumer Staples (XLP) sectors.

These four sectors are the only ones that currently show a higher percentage of "beats" compared to the index as a whole.

On the other side of the ranking, the sectors that see the least beats (i.e., in-line and below) compared to the market expectations are Energy, Real Estate, Utilities, and Industrials.

Overall, the companies that have reported earnings to date, have posted an earnings growth of 0.7% during Q4/2019, led by Utilities (+19%), Communication Services (+12%), Healthcare (+8%), and Financials (+8%).

The exact same four sectors were leading the ranking two weeks ago, the Communication Services and Financials sectors have switched spots.

On the other side of the ranking, the sectors that underperformed the most from an EPS growth perspective are Energy (-42%), Industrials (-10%), Consumer Discretionary (-10%), and Materials (-10%).

Once again, the same four sectors were occupying the last four spots two weeks ago, however while the Industrials sector saw a decline in both ranking and percentage (earnings growth), the Consumer Discretionary and Materials sectors improved.

Investor Takeaway

If you wish to look at the half-full of the glass - you should focus on the percentage of companies that succeed in beating the market expectations.

Overall, S&P 500 companies are beating EPS estimates (in aggregate), as of 2/7/2020, by 4.6% (compared to only 3.2% two weeks ago). This is now a percentage which is quite close to the 5-year average of 4.9%.

Nevertheless, if we ignore "beating" data, which is driven by analysts lowering their expectations in advance, this earnings season continues to be average, at best.

Overall, the percentage of companies that beat the top line has remained the same (compared to 1/24/2020) while the percentage of companies that have managed to beat the bottom line has fell by two percentage points.

Four sectors - Energy, Industrials, Materials, and Consumer Discretionary - seem to be performing worse than others, and that's before the effects of the recent Coronavirus outbreak, leading to significantly slower economic growth in China (MCHI, FXI), kicking in.

On the other side of the scale, we see the defensive sectors - Healthcare, Communication Services, and Utilities - taking the lead, from both top and bottom line growth.

Thing is that when the forward P/E of all eleven S&P 500 sectors (!), but Energy, is above (sometimes, way above) the 5- and 10-year averages, we need a very good earnings season to justify the elevated valuations.

Thus far, not only that we don't get a stellar earnings season, but it also seems as if analysts will have to revise their EPS expectations down significantly.

In light of the recent developments, the expected earnings growth of 2.5% for Q1/2020 and 5% for Q2/2020 seems unreasonable. Once they are being adjusted (properly), the S&P 500 current forward 12-month P/E ratio of 18.8 may not only remain way above historical averages (5-year average of 16.7 and 10-year average of 15.0), but it might even move above the 20.0 mark, something that we haven't seen in a long-long time.

Macro Trading Factory is a new service focusing on macro views, market outlook, and asset-allocation. We demonstrate portfolio and risk management, in a simple and relaxed manner. Our model-portfolio is: well-diversified, containing up to 25 leading ETFs and CEFs.

managed by a team of professionals, led by TMT .

. aiming to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis.

allowing you to keep-up with your daily-routine. MTF is your perfect solution if you're looking for an ongoing, professional, trusted, affordable guidance, especially with little time on their hands. Macro Trading Factory for An Upward Trajectory! 12% Introductory Discount = Only $499/Year!!!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.