The Bank Of Montreal: Canada's Oldest Dividend Payer

The Bank of Montreal (BMO), in contrast to peers Toronto-Dominion (TD) and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), has set its face against any major restructuring in the year ahead, a fact that should not put off either current shareholders or prospective investors.

At the RBC Capital Markets' Canadian Banks CEO conference in early January, the issue of restructuring was raised in light of the disappointing earnings growth the banks reported for 2019. In addressing the issue, Toronto-Dominion CEO stated that:

"In the phase we’re in, you should expect that this becomes more regular until... the level of innovation slows down dramatically...Jobs within TD are changing quite dramatically...That requires us to restructure certain parts of our bank."

This view was seconded by Canadian Imperial's CEO Victor Dodig, who stated that restructuring "is always a possibility." Against this proposition, the Bank of Montreal and the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) stated that they would not be engaging in any restructure. The Bank of Montreal's CEO Darryl White elaborated on his position:

We don’t intend to pull this lever again...We have to make sure that 5% of the work goes away... we’re doing that through technology, through rewiring the organization... and it’s completely different from anything we’ve done in the past.

What White meant by making sure "that 5% of the work goes away" is that the workforce is being reduced by 5%, or 2,300 employees. The Bank of Montreal has already engaged in restructuring, and the series of one-off charges that has been reported has led to "restructuring fatigue." Hence White's reluctance "to pull this lever again."

However, in the big picture, this restructuring has had no negative impact on the Bank of Montreal's profitability over the past five years.

Year Interest Income (C$) Interest Income ($) Net Income (C$) Net Income ($) 2015 13.37 billion 10.06 billion 4.37 billion 3.29 billion 2016 14.5 billion 10.91 billion 4.62 billion 3.48 billion 2017 15.69 billion 11.80 billion 5.35 billion 4.02 billion 2018 21.04 billion 15.83 billion 5.45 billion 4.10 billion 2019 26.15 billion 19.67 billion 5.76 billion 4.33 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on The Bank of Montreal's investor relations page.

The Bank of Montreal has maintained its profitability largely by virtue of its position within the Canadian banking sector, which is so stringently regulated that it has allowed five banks to become major financial institutions which control 90% of Canada's banking assets - the Bank of Montreal, the Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion, Canadian Imperial, and Scotiabank (BNS).

Having paid dividends since 1829, the Bank of Montreal has been a dividend payer longer than any other Canadian firm. Image provided by CTV News.

This secure position has also afforded the Canadian banks the ability to reward its shareholders with dividends since the 1800s, a feat that few (if any) American banks can boast of. And within that group, the Bank of Montreal stands out as the Canadian bank with the longest dividend streak of any Canadian company (not just any Canadian bank), having regularly rewarded shareholders since 1829 - nearly two centuries worth of dividends. It has raised its dividend payments consecutively for three years, and with a payout ratio of 43.24% and free cash flow of C$3.44 billion ($2.59 billion) can continue doing so for the foreseeable future.

That future is not without risks, of course. Due to its prominent position within the Canadian banking sector, the Bank of Montreal is exposed to the issues facing the Canadian economy - namely, high housing costs, high exposure to energy and mining, and the highest number of indebted customers in the world. However, the Bank of Montreal is well-capitalized to cope with any such issues going forward. Long-term debt of C$12.05 billion ($9.06 billion) is offset by a net worth of C$51.08 billion ($38.42 billion), total cash and due from banks worth C$48.8 billion ($36.71 billion), and total investments worth C$315.59 billion ($237.38 billion). These issues, which will affect its peers equally as much as it will the Bank of Montreal, will have a negligible effect on it as an income investment over the long-term.

However, such issues will likely affect growth going forward, and earnings-per-share growth over next five years is projected to be 2.34%. Consequently, it is best for a prospective investor to seek a discounted price before parking money here.

The Bank of Montreal currently trades on the New York Stock Exchange in the high-$70 range. Chart generated by FinViz.

Currently, the Bank of Montreal is trading on the New York Stock Exchange at a share price of $77.05 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The current P/E is lower than the stock's five-year average P/E of 12.25, the credit intermediation sub-sector average of 18.02, and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) average of 24.71.

The Bank of Montreal's price-to-book ratio of 0.98 is lower than the sector average of 1.27, its price-to-cash flow ratio of 1.71 is significantly less than the sector average of 70.81, and its price-to-sales ratio of 1.30 is lower than the sector average of 2.47. Furthermore, the current dividend yield is higher than the five year average dividend yield of 3.96%. Overall, the stock appears to be trading at a discount to fair value, so we must now check if this is the case.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.79 (11.82 / 15 = 0.79) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $97.53 (77.05 / 0.79 = 97.53). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.97 (11.82 / 12.25 = 0.97) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $79.43 (77.05 / 0.97 = 79.43).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.99 (3.96 / 4.01 = 0.99) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $77.83 (77.05 / 0.99 = 77.83). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $84.93 (97.53 + 79.43 + 77.83 / 3 = 84.93). On the basis of this estimate, the Bank of Montreal's stock is undervalued by 10% at present.

In summary, the Bank of Montreal has already done its share of restructuring, and remains a profitable, shareholder-friendly firm which currently trades at a 10% discount to fair value. Income investors could do worse than a time-tested, dominant bank with a record of paying dividends for nearly two centuries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BMO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.