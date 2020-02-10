Gilead Sciences: Pipeline Poised For Robust Sales Growth

Thesis:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has been relatively stagnant since the end of FY15 with the fall of its Hepatitis C (HCV) portfolio sales. Gilead's HCV sales for FY15 reached levels near $19 billion; current trailing 12-month HCV sales now sit a bit over $3 billion. However, Gilead has exhibited impressive growth with its Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) product sales and is finally reaping the fruits of the pricey Kite Pharma acquisition. Gilead has also significantly strengthened its inflammation and fibrosis portfolio with its deepened collaboration with Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG). Furthermore, Gilead's Phase 2 clinical for Ebola, Remdesivir, was administered on a compassionate basis to a human infected with Coronavirus ("nCoV") and improved the patient's condition. While Remdesivir is not clinically approved for use, it appears to be the most promising Coronavirus combatant yet. In all, Gilead's pipeline is stronger than ever and poised for robust sales growth.

HIV Sales Growth and Market:

Gilead's total HIV product sales in 3Q19 were $4.202 billion, up 13% from 3Q18. Taking a deeper look, Gilead's pre-exposure prophylaxis ("PrEP") Descovy-based products are up 30% in 3Q19 compared to 3Q18. Biktarvy is performing particularly well, up 226% with 3Q19 sales of $1.259 billion compared to $386 million in 3Q18.

As seen, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") estimates 1.1 million people in the U.S. alone could benefit from PrEP. Gilead is currently the only pharmaceutical company that offers FDA-approved PrEP medication for HIV. Considering PrEP's effectiveness and the market for it is only 20% saturated, Descovy-based products for PrEP still have a ton of potential in the U.S. market. The number of patients taking PrEP in the U.S. jumped 33% from 3Q18 to 3Q19, and with Descovy-based products being the only ones approved for PrEP, this growth will likely continue.

Gilead expects FY19 total revenue to come in around $21.8 to $22.1 billion. Gilead's 4Q18 - 3Q19 total HIV product sales came in at just under $16 billion. Thus, it's more than safe to assume FY19's total HIV product sales will be at least $16 billion, likely closer to the $16.4 billion range. With total revenue forecasted to be roughly $22 billion, Gilead's HIV product sales account for roughly 73% of its total revenue stream. As of 3Q19, Descovy-based HIV product sales account for 75% of total HIV product sales and are up 30% from 3Q18. This means that 54.75% of Gilead's total revenue stream exhibited 30% growth on a year-over-year (yoy) basis and appears to just be getting started.

With the assumption that Gilead posts FY19 total revenue of $22 billion, roughly $12 billion of that revenue stream would be coming from Descovy-based sales looking at strong growth potential throughout FY20. Should Descovy-based products continue sales growth of 30%, Gilead could generate $15.6 billion from Descovy-based HIV medications in FY20 alone. Even if Gilead's other $10 billion in revenue stream remained flat, it would still be looking at FY20 total revenue of roughly $25.6 billion. Gilead's all-time high revenue came in at $32.64 billion in FY15, putting FY20's revenue estimate about 22% below all-time highs.

Considering Gilead was trading over $100 per share when its revenues were in the $25 to $32 billion range, a tide could be turning for Gilead. It's also worth noting that Gilead's Descovy-based medications for PrEP are treatment drugs, not cures. Gilead's past HCV medications that drove the stock to all-time highs cured its patients, giving those medications expiration dates. From a sales sustainability perspective, Gilead's Descovy-based medications are favorable for long-term sales growth. Gilead's Descovy-based medications have the potential to stimulate revenue back to all-time highs from the U.S. market alone.

Tenofovir Losing Exclusivity Won't Kill Gilead's HIV Portfolio:

Gilead is in the middle of a battle with the U.S. government over patents related to Truvada, while Descovy-based products are set to lose patent exclusivity by as early as FY21. However, I believe Gilead is still poised to produce double-digit HIV sales growth moving forward. Gilead's Truvada contains Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate (TDF), while its Descovy-based products contain the newer, Tenofovir Alafenamide (TAF). Gilead believes it has grounds to invalidate TDF patents held by the government, which would be a big win for Gilead. In terms of Descovy losing exclusivity, Gilead's Biktarvy is a lower-cost generic of Descovy and is growing at over 200% YoY. Considering Gilead's market presence, it is poised to grow Biktarvy at double-digit rates, even in a competitive market. While it's not looking good so far, if Gilead can get government patents related to Truvada invalidated, it will have a strong edge selling both TDF and TAF-based products. Gilead may be looking at losing exclusivity to both Truvada and Descovy-based products. However, there are two things to keep in mind: Gilead is the only PrEP producer on the market providing great products at varying price points, and Gilead's HIV portfolio is different from that of its FY15 HCV portfolio in the sense that its HIV portfolio holds significantly more longevity. Gilead's patent exclusivity should be closely monitored. However, current market presence and product growth make me believe Gilead is capable of growing its HIV portfolio at double-digit rates for the foreseeable future.

Kite Pharma Acquisition: Yescarta and KTE-X19 CD-19:

Gilead purchased Kite Pharma back in August of FY17 for $11.9 billion, positioning itself as a leader in cell therapy. Gilead expected the acquisition to be neutral to earnings by year three and accretive thereafter. Two months after the acquisition, Yescarta received FDA approval in October of FY17 and became the first CAR-T therapy on the market. Yescarta treats certain types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in adults that haven't responded to conventional treatment.

As of 2016, an estimated 695,000 people had NHL in the U.S. The data estimates that roughly 74,000 people will be diagnosed in 2019 followed by approximately 20,000 deaths. The rates for NHL new cases and deaths have remained relatively flat for over a decade. Thus, from the data above, we can forecast the 2020 numbers for those diagnosed with NHL to be pushing close to 900,000.

The market size for Gilead's Yescarta is there and ready to be tapped. Yescarta sales haven't amounted to much but are starting to take form. Sales from Yescarta in 3Q19 came in at $118 million, up 57% from 3Q18 sales of $75 million. Furthermore, according to iHealthCareAnalyst, the market for NHL is roughly $7.2 billion and growing at a CAGR of 7.5%. It is expected to achieve a market size of $10.8 billion by 2025. Considering Gilead is the only company that offers CAR-T therapy for those diagnosed with NHL, it's poised to capitalize on the large and growing market. It's worth noting that NHL is one of the most common cancers in the U.S., accounting for 4% of all cancers.

Gilead has also submitted a biologics license application for its KTE-X19 CD-19 clinical for mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). The approval and sale of this medication will be a big step for Gilead, as it will be the second product to come from the $11.9 billion Kite Pharma acquisition. Gilead has received scrutiny over the Kite acquisition in regard to its viability. However, Gilead stated that it expected a neutral result in earnings by year three, which would be the end of FY20. Trailing 12-month sales for Yescarta as of 3Q19 sit at $415 million. With Yescarta growing at 57% YoY, it will be a billion-dollar-plus addition to Gilead's pipeline by FY21. Mantle cell lymphoma is a more rare and lethal variation of NHL. The market for MCL is a fraction of NHL's market size; reportedly $1.35 billion in 2018, and growing at a CAGR of roughly 7%. This would put MCL's market size at roughly $2.17 billion by 2025, a fifth of NHL's 2025 forecast of $10.8 billion.

While KTE-X19 CD-19 doesn't have as much market to work with as Yescarta, both medications are necessary and have plenty of market to saturate. The Kite acquisition has been looming over investors' heads for quite some time. However, with $415 million in Yescarta sales, Gilead already holds 5.6% of the current NHL market. At current growth rates, Yescarta will have a grasp on more than 10% of the NHL market and add over $1 billion to Gilead's sales by FY21. Keep in mind this is just the start of the cell therapy train for Gilead.

Galapagos Collaboration Significantly Strengthens Inflammation and Fibrosis Portfolio:

On July 14th, 2019, Gilead and Galapagos agreed to enter into a collaborative agreement settled by an upfront payment of $3.95 billion with an additional $1.1 billion equity investment on Gilead's end, raising Gilead's stake in Galapagos from 12.3% to 22%. The agreement calls for a 10-year research and collaboration between the two companies and is primarily intended to accelerate Galapagos' research and development programs.

Collaboration terms not related to Filgotinib:

"As part of the collaboration, Gilead gains rights to GLPG1690, Galapagos’ Phase 3 candidate for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Gilead also receives option rights for GLPG1972, a Phase 2b candidate for osteoarthritis, in the United States. Both GLPG1690 and GLPG1972 are first-in-class compounds and could offer important mid- and late-stage pipeline opportunities for Gilead. In addition, Gilead receives option rights on all of Galapagos’ other current and future clinical programs outside of Europe" - Source.

Collaboration terms for Filgotinib:

"Gilead and Galapagos will co-commercialize filgotinib in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom and retain the 50/50 profit share in these countries that was part of the original filgotinib license agreement, and under the revised agreement, Galapagos will have an expanded commercial role. Galapagos retains exclusive rights in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The companies will share future global development costs for filgotinib equally, in lieu of the 80/20 cost split provided by the original agreement. Other terms of the original license agreement remain in effect, including the remaining $1.27 billion in total potential milestones and tiered royalties ranging from 20-30% payable in territories outside of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom" -- Source.

Gilead is seriously strengthening its pipeline with the Galapagos collaboration. It is gaining access to five different phase three clinical products with potential to launch all of them within the next four years. These five clinical medications would treat Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis ("IPF"), Rheumatoid Arthritis ("RA"), Ulcerative Colitis ("UC"), Crohn's Disease ("CD"), and Psoriatic Arthritis ("PSA"). IPF is the only listed ailment that wouldn't be treated by a Filgotinib-based medication. It would be treated by clinical GLPG-1690.

Gilead has proven to be expeditious in terms of bringing medications to the market once they get the green light. Phase three data for Filgotinib's UC clinical is expected to come out in 1H20, with the expectation that it will pass phase three. Furthermore, Gilead anticipates to complete phase three enrollment for its Filgotinib CD clinical and expects approval of its Filgotinib RA medication in 2H20. From the information currently at hand, it's not unreasonable to expect Gilead to have Filgotinib-based medications for UC, RA, and CD by 2022.

Now, let's take a look at how Filgotinib-based products could pad Gilead's bottom line.

Ulcerative Colitis: According to MarketWatch, UC is the most common form of inflammatory bowel disease and held a market value of roughly $6.8 billion as of 2018. That market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% through 2024. Gilead doesn't currently sell any medication for UC, meaning its large market holds a lot of potential for Gilead.

Rheumatoid Arthritis: According to Medgadget, the RA market was valued at roughly $23.8 billion at the end of 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2025. This would value the RA market at roughly $34 billion by 2025. It's clear the RA market potential is massive if Gilead can properly capitalize with a leading Filgotinib-based medication.

Crohn's Disease: According to Grandviewresearch, the CD market was valued at $3.8 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2017 to 2025, valuing the CD market at $4.7 billion by 2025.

Psoriatic Arthritis: According to Fortunebusinessinsights, the PsA market was roughly $5.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2026. This would give the PsA market a value of roughly $12.2 billion by 2026.

If Gilead were able to achieve just a five-percent market share of the UC, RA, CD, and PsA current market values, it would add approximately $2 billion to its top line alone, which is currently just under 10% of total revenues.

To conclude, Gilead has significantly strengthened its fibrosis and inflammation portfolio with the Galapagos collaboration. Gilead is using the resources from both companies to streamline new medications and tap into new markets. So long as concluding clinical data and applications go well, Filgotinib-based medications offer massive potential for Gilead and its investors.

The 2019-nCoV (Coronavirus) and Remdesivir:

Gilead also appears to have some potential short-term pop with the novel 2019-nCoV. Gilead gave a press release on January 31st, 2020, addressing that it was working closely with global health officials on a response to the virus. Remdesivir is a phase 2 clinical under Gilead and was intended to treat Ebola. While Remdesivir isn't approved for use, Gilead is working with global health officials to determine if it's a suitable treatment for the virus. Gilead is currently undergoing more testing to make further determinations regarding Remdesivir.

On February 3rd, 2020, Fiercebiotech reported that a patient in the U.S. infected with Coronavirus was administered a dose of Remdesivir on a compassionate use basis. The patient reportedly went from exhibiting symptoms of pneumonia and requiring supplemental oxygen to having a dry cough and rhinorrhea (congested nasal cavity). Following this news, Gilead's stock jumped roughly 6% to prices around $67 per share.

It's not clear whether or not Gilead's Remdesivir will be used as treatment for the Coronavirus. The community seems optimistic based on the preliminary human testing that's been done. However, there are too many players and too little data to view the Coronavirus and Remdesivir as a financial prospect for Gilead. If Remdesivir does turn out to be a viable treatment for Coronavirus, it will give Gilead some solid near-term steam. Overall, while the Coronavirus holds potential for Gilead, there's not enough to justify it as a potential needle-moving catalyst for the company as of now.

Gilead's Valuation:

Considering $12 billion of Gilead's revenue comes from Descovy-based medication that grew at a 30% rate from 3Q18 to 3Q19, I believe $15 billion in Descovy-based sales in FY20 are very likely. The other portion of the $3.9 billion in HIV sales will likely see declines due to weakening sales of Odefsey and Genvoya; I anticipate $3.5 billion in non-Descovy-based HIV sales by 3Q20. This would bring 3Q20 TTM HIV product sales to $18.5 billion.

As of 3Q19, Gilead's TTM revenue was roughly $21.9 billion. Leaving roughly $6 billion left in HCV, Yescarta, and other product sales. Yescarta's 3Q19 TTM sales totaled $415 million and were exhibiting strong growth, leaving HCV and Other Product sales as the losers. Yescarta is on track to produce 3Q20 TTM sales of $650 million.

HCV's 3Q19 TTM sales totaled $3.044 billion and exhibited YoY declines of 20%, while Other Products' 3Q19 TTM sales totaled $2.619 billion and exhibited YoY declines of 26%. Assuming these declines keep up, this would give us 3Q20 TTM HCV sales of $2.435 billion and 3Q20 TTM Other Product sales of $1.938 billion.

This would give a 3Q20 TTM forecasted revenue of $23.532 billion. Gilead has an average profit margin of 35%, which would give us 3Q20 TTM net income of $8.236 billion, or EPS of $6.51. Gilead trades at an average P/E ratio of roughly 16, which would imply that a 3Q20 fair market value for Gilead would be $104.16 per share, representing 52.5% upside from current prices.

Here's a chart I made outlining the Bear, Base, and Bull scenarios for Gilead's 3Q20.

As seen above, my Bear scenario is representative of a 3.2% sales decline accompanied by a profit margin 500 basis points below Gilead's average. Yet, this scenario still implies 19% upside based on an earnings multiple of 16.

Gilead is experiencing significant HCV sales declines. They have gone from roughly $19 billion to $3 billion in under five years. However, Gilead has managed to stay afloat with robust growth in its HIV portfolio. Now, HCV sales are reaching bottoms, HIV sales are still skyrocketing, Yescarta is growing rapidly, and Gilead's inflammation and fibrosis portfolios have a ton of potential. With that being said, I recommend Gilead shares with an FY20 price target of $80 per share.

Gilead's Biggest Downside Risks Are More Impairment Charges and Patent Expirations:

Gilead faces its greatest downside risks in that of its patent expirations. Gilead just lost its challenge to invalidate government-owned patents related to its PrEP medication. Gilead is still seeking to extend its PrEP medication patents to 2025, with the original expiration date for Descovy set for 2022 in the U.S. and 2021 in the E.U. Gilead's HIV portfolio, particularly its Descovy-based HIV medications, has been the company's bread and butter. With new competition able to enter the market as early as 2021, Gilead will likely see margins and sales compress in its HIV portfolio. While Gilead hasn't received any love from the CDC or Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), it still argues that the HHS patents are invalid. Here's a statement from a Gilead spokesman:

“[he argued that the denial] does not mean that the HHS patents are valid. The Patent Trial Appeal Board simply did not find the limited evidence we were permitted to introduce… was sufficient to justify a full hearing on the merits using its expedited procedure… Gilead continues to believe all four HHS PrEP patents are invalid and should not have been granted… There is compelling evidence demonstrating that the HHS patents are invalid.”

Other Gilead medications aren't up for patent expiration until 2027 and 2033. Thus, Gilead's battle for patent rights in regard to its Descovy-based medications should be monitored closely.

Pharmaceutical developments obviously offer no guarantees whatsoever. A large part of my Bull case on Gilead is based on its developing pipeline, especially its Filgotinib-based inflammation products looking at a near $30 billion market. While Filgotinib's RA medication is expected to get approval in 1H20, a denial can still occur. According to Applied Clinical Trials, approximately 40% of clinical trials fail phase three, and 10% of clinical trials that do pass phase three don't receive approval. If the Filgotinib RA medication doesn't receive approval, Gilead will be hit with further acquisition-related impairment write-downs, R&D losses, and unexpected expenses moving forward that would be devastating.

As to how Gilead's downsides can affect valuation, the biggest catalysts are in the hands of clinical trial successes/failures and the approval/denial of clinical trials that have passed phase three. As stated above, if Gilead's Filgotinib-based medications don't receive approval, I expect to see write-down impairments easily in the $500 million range. Gilead could face steeper impairments from the Galapagos deal too, if other non-Filgotinib products fail to come to market. Gilead is already under scrutiny in regards to how much it has written down from the Kite acquisition. Thus, Gilead needs to prove to investors that it can make the most out of their dollars with fruitful acquisitions. Gilead is lucky that Yescarta is performing as well as it is, or more investors may have jumped ship.

However, even if Filgotinib and KTE-X19 CD-19 failed to make it to market, Bear-case net income would still come in at $5.5 billion TTM for 3Q20. That would include impairment charges of close to $500 million for each drug, totaling just under $1 billion off the bottom line in impairment charges. Even still, this scenario would produce earnings of $4.35 per share, producing a fair market value of $69.60 per share with an earnings multiple of 16.

The Takeaway:

Gilead's HIV portfolio is in stride with that of its HCV portfolio back in FY15. At current growth rates, Gilead will produce just under $20 billion in HIV sales from Descovy-based medications alone by FY21. Yescarta is on track to $1 billion in sales and could likely surpass that estimate by FY21 as well. The fact that the Kite acquisition is hitting bottom line should be quite favorable to investors, especially when considering Yescarta's growth rates and the fact that KTE-X19 CD-19 should be coming to the market in the near future. The fruition of CAR-T therapies offers an abundance of potential for Gilead and its investors moving forward.

Furthermore, Gilead's collaboration with Galapagos has paved the way for an entirely new source of revenue for Gilead with groundbreaking inflammation and fibrosis medications. The market for inflammation medications is massive. Gilead's Filgotinib-based products have the ability to add billions in sales if/when they're successfully brought to the market. Investors should monitor Gilead's Filgotinib-based RA medication, as it has been submitted for approval and offers the largest market potential by far.

As for the Coronavirus, while it may offer some near-term steam, it's too early to stipulate whether or not Gilead's Remdesivir is worthy of the hype. Gilead's powerhouse HIV portfolio, and developing fibrosis, inflammation, and cell therapy portfolios are worth far more attention.

In conclusion, Gilead's developed pipeline is poised to produce robust sales growth moving forward, making Gilead shares a buy at current levels. I expect Gilead to produce FY20 revenue of roughly $23.5 billion with EPS of roughly $6.50. With a stable market and in-line quarterly reports, Gilead could easily be trading in the $80 per share range by the end of FY20. This would represent a 19% upside accommodated by a dividend yield of 3.79%.

