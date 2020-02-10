Thermo Fisher: Expensive, But That's What You Pay For Quality

Introduction

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) is one of the world's largest producers of scientific and laboratory equipment. Lab equipment accounts for almost 2/3rd of its total revenue, while scientific and diagnostics equipment account for the remainder of the revenue. With a decent breakdown of 75% revenue generated through equipment sales and 25% through services, Thermo Fisher has a certain recurring revenue as its customers also rely on the company for after-sales services.

Data by YCharts

Despite relatively strong moat (Thermo Fisher is one of the "go to" names in the sector), this "boring" company doesn't get a lot of attention here on Seeking Alpha as in the past six months only two articles were published. Now it has released its full-year 2019 results and provided a guidance for 2020, let's see if the company is still attractively priced after a 30% share price increase in the past 12 months.

Satisfying results in 2019…

During FY 2019, Thermo Fisher generated a total revenue of $25.5B, a 5% increase compared to the $24.4B in FY 2018. What's interesting is that despite a restructuring cost of $413M, TMO's operating margin increased from 15.5% to 18% as the total amount of operating expenses increased by less than 2%. Big news indeed, and with a pre-tax income of $4.07B (up from $3.26B) and a net income of $3.7B (thanks to its low average tax rate) or $9.24/share, the company clearly had a good year as the EPS increased sharply from $7.31 in FY 2018.

Source: Company press release

The EPS was also helped by the lower amount of shares outstanding (the weighted average share count dropped by 0.5% to 400M shares), and the share count will be even lower than that now. The company had 401M shares outstanding as of the end of September, but subsequently spent an additional $750M in share repurchases (according to the cash flow statement), which should be sufficient to reduce the net share count by at least an additional 2M shares given the average share price of around $300/share during the quarter. According to the company's presentation, the remaining buyback authorization is roughly $2.5B, which would allow TMO to repurchase another 7-8M shares.

Source: Company presentation

Talking about that cash flow statement, it is always interesting to see the conversion rate of net income into free cash flow.

Thermo Fisher reported an operating cash flow of $4.97B, which includes a $619M investment in the working capital position, so on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was a solid $5.6B. The capex level in FY 2019 was just $926M, which is substantially lower than the $2.28B in depreciation and amortization expenses. The explanation for this discrepancy is quite simple: the high D&A is caused by TMO's relatively aggressive amortization of previous acquisitions. This reduces the operating (and taxable) income, but as this is a non-cash expense, it has no impact on the cash flow result of the company.

This means the adjusted free cash flow result came in at approximately $4.65B or around $11.5/share (based on my anticipated share count after completing the Q4 buyback). This gives the company a free cash flow yield of approximately 3.5%.

… But what will 2020 bring and how will Thermo Fisher allocate its capital?

Surprisingly, Thermo Fisher didn't want to put its guidance for 2020 in writing, and its press release referred to the conference call where the management would provide its 2020 guidance.

The company expects to generate $26.6-27B in revenue for an additional year of 5% top-line growth, which should translate into an adjusted EPS of $13.49-$13.67, an increase of almost 10% (the adjusted EPS - which excludes the amortization expenses - in FY 2019 was $12.35, or approximately a third higher than the reported EPS).

But how will the company spend its cash?

In FY 2019, Thermo Fisher spent $1.8B on acquisitions and an additional $1.8B in shareholder rewards (through share buybacks and dividends), so the company was clearly wasn't overspending based on its free cash flow result. As 2019 was an action-packed year, I'm not expecting much on the M&A front from Thermo Fisher this year. Perhaps some smaller bolt-on acquisitions would still be possible (for instance smaller companies that are starting to market a complementary or competing product, like Canada's Nanalysis (no US ticker symbol, NSCI in Canada) which developed a smaller benchtop spectrometer that seems to work quite well and is EBITDA positive), but I wouldn't expect Thermo Fisher to go all out on yet another large acquisition.

TMO has refinanced quite a bit of its debt and will save $80M per year on interest expenses (expected impact on the free cash flow: around $60M or 15 cents per share), but considering the relatively sizeable gross debt on the balance sheet ($17.7B), it might make sense for the company to slowly walk down this amount of debt if it cannot find any suitable acquisitions. Sure, debt is cheap these days, but with a net debt of around $15B and a debt ratio north of 2.3, it wouldn't hurt the company to reduce this.

Investment thesis

Thermo Fisher is expensive; I think we can all agree on that. With an EV/EBITDA ratio of in excess of 20, a P/E ratio north of 30 and a free cash flow yield of just 3.5%, there's no way Thermo Fisher could be described as a "bargain". But the company does have a decent moat and expects to grow its adjusted EPS by around 10% this year, which means we can reasonably expect the free cash flow to increase by a similar percentage.

This means that by the end of this year, the higher free cash flow in combination with the lower share count, the $5-5.1B in free cash flow divided over 395M shares (including the dilutive effect of the exercise of stock options) would result in a FCF/share of $12.75/share for a FCF yield of around 4%. Again, this doesn't make Thermo Fisher cheap, but it does mean it's a company that deserves a spot on the watch list. Any pullback could make the company an attractive addition to a portfolio.

It could also be interesting to write a put-option on Thermo Fisher as the P300 expiring in September for instance has an option premium of $7 (for a 2.3% return in about 7 months) and should the share price expire below $300, you are essentially buying the stock at a 4.4% FCF yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.