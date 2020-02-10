SoftBank Remains Undervalued As Activist Investors Take Notice

Activist investor Elliott Management is trying to close this valuation gap by buying 3% of SoftBank, improving corporate governance, and pushing for another round of share buybacks.

Considering only its operating businesses and biggest public company stakes, the company should be worth over $270 billion. Today it's trading at $88 billion.

The reality is, SoftBank's operating businesses are performing well and the stake in Alibaba is its savings account.

SoftBank is a complicated company, and investors are blinded because of a few bad bets (such as WeWork). It remains a core position in my portfolio.

Introduction

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SOBKY) is not an easy company to understand. It has operating businesses, it has a stake, and manages, the notorious $100 billion Vision Fund. Recently, it announced the launch of a new Vision Fund (Vision Fund II), even while facing scrutiny from the WeWork IPO disaster and poor returns from high-profile IPO's like Uber (NYSE:UBER), Slack (NYSE:WORK) or VIR Technology.

I suggest readers not familiar with SoftBank to take their time and Google around for more information. Soon, you will find the founder and CEO Masayoshi Son to be quite the character. Being a very successful entrepreneur and CEO, market commentators increasingly doubt his self-proclaimed investment skills. Being one of the first investors in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is kind of the cornerstone of his track record. The $20 million investment is now worth $140 billion. Not a bad return.

Son's own analysis of his company

I think it's fair to take a step back in time, and let the CEO talk about his company. At the start of 2019, things looked quite good for SoftBank:

You had high-profile IPO's such as Uber coming up

You had progress in the Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) merger

You had rumors about a second Vision Fund, with talks going well

And you had a confident CEO talking about how SoftBank is undervalued.

In fact, Masayoshi Son said in an interview that his company is worth nearly $200 billion, not the $84 billion the market was pricing it at. Of course, he is talking up his own book as he owns 20%+ of the company.

Most notable investments: sum of the parts

Let's start with a list of all the well-known investments. SoftBank has invested in hundreds of companies, either directly, or indirectly via the Vision Fund.

Alibaba

SoftBank Corp.

Yahoo Japan (Z Holdings (OTCPK:YAHOF))

Uber

Didi

Grab

WeWork

Slack

Sprint

ARM stake

There are more, of course, but let's go over these in different categories.

Operating businesses

First of all, the company has some operating businesses such as telco's.

SoftBank Corp. (note: this is different than SoftBank Group Corp.) is worth 7.15 trillion YEN today, according to Bloomberg. This is the equivalent of 65 billion USD. It is basically all the domestic telecommunications businesses in Japan combined. It owns 66% in the company, or a 43 billion USD stake.

It also owns nearly 85% of Sprint, a stake valued at around 17 billion USD today. Still in the cellphone business, it owns nearly 90% of Brightstar Corporation, a company founded by Marcelo Claure, the COO of SoftBank. This stake is estimated to be worth $1 billion, but being a private company, it's difficult to tell.

Z Holdings is the new name of Yahoo Japan, in which it owns a 48.2%. This is a joint venture with Yahoo!. Believe it or not, but it's highly popular in Japan, Yahoo Japan being ranked number 3 as the most visited website in the country. Z Holdings is valued at 18.9 billion USD and trades with a dividend yield of around 2%. The stake for SoftBank Group Corp. is thus around 9 billion USD.

All of the above businesses are in the telecommunications space, with one last huge investment: ARM. This British chip design company was bought for 32 billion USD and is kept private with the plan of bringing it public in the future. Son believes having ARM will be crucial to develop the technology needed for the IoT and 5G revolution.

It's difficult to tell if ARM is still worth $32 billion. It could be more, but also a lot less (if earlier investments give us any indication...)

To summarize:

Name % ownership (p = public) Stake value in USD Softbank Corp. 66% (p) 43 B Sprint 85% (p) 17 B Brightstar 89.5% 1 B Z Holdings 48.2% (p) 9 B ARM 100% 32 B Total / 102 B

Source: made by author using Yahoo Finance

Now let's say we only take the public companies: we get to 70 billion USD if it would all be liquidated at market prices today (even though this is not possible, of course). Keep that number in mind! ARM was purchased for 32 billion USD, and we don't have a clear sight on how much it would be worth when IPO'd today.

Other investments and Alibaba

SoftBank is much more than the operating business alone. The stakes I had listed above is only a small sample of all investments, but let's focus on these for now.

Uber, Didi and Grab are all in the sector of transportation (and food transportation). While there is tough competition, it seems pricing power is real. Shares in Uber are back above $40 and seem to gain momentum. The other two are private companies. SoftBank's 16% stake in Uber is worth around $11.2 billion today (9th of February).

Alibaba is trading at nearly $600 billion, in which SoftBank owns around 26%. Alibaba is a special one in this list, as it's a mature and profitable business. The other tech investments need time, nurture and a good portion of luck to achieve their full potential.

It therefore could make sense for SoftBank to sell part of this stake to fund the other investments. SoftBank sold $11 billion of Alibaba stock in 2016, for the first time in 16 years.

Cash from selling Alibaba stock could also be used to buy back shares in SoftBank, and giving back to the shareholders. More on this later.

The discount versus intrinsic value

Let's recap:

The operating businesses are valued at $102 billion

Add to this smaller stakes of public companies like Slack (7.3%, $0.9 billion), Uber (16.3%, $11.2 billion) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) (30.74%, $2.22 billion)

Add to this the huge share in Alibaba (26%, $156 billion)

We get to a stunning total value of $272.32 billion. Mind you, these are only the businesses fully owned and operated by SoftBank, or the publicly traded ones.

SoftBank is valued just below $90 billion today, which is a massive discount. Investors seem to think that, not only will their tech bets fail, it will drag down all the existing businesses as well.

Activist investor Elliott Management stepping in

I think the business is massively undervalued. Some will agree, others will disagree, but it's always nice to see a very seasoned and smart Hedge Fund share your opinion.

Elliott Management quietly built a $2.5 billion stake in SoftBank and urges for change. If there's one thing we have learned from the WeWork debacle, it's that good governance is essential. Therefore, it's good to see activists make noise about this and push forward reforms.

The strategy of Elliott Management consists of two parts:

Improve corporate governance Push for more share buybacks

SoftBank shares surged 9% on the news. This comes at a great timing, with public positions such as Alibaba and Uber recovering, and the WeWork trauma slowly being pushed to the background.

I started the article writing that Son has called the company grossly overvalued, assigning a real value of $200 billion rather than the current $88 billion. In February 2019 it announced a $5.5 billion stock buyback, which is now completed. Elliott Management urges to do another $10 to $20 billion stock buyback. SoftBank could easily free up cash by selling Alibaba shares to do this, or use cash from the operating business, and even issue more bonds to buy back stock.

A $20 billion buyback, at these prices, would mean 22% of current market capitalization is bought back by the company. Naturally, this would be very supportive for the stock price.

Conclusion

SoftBank continues to be one of my core positions. Nobody can look into the future, but the risk/reward on this stock seems very skewed. The total company is valued around half of its stake in a single company (Alibaba), which happens to be in a great position of growing revenue and profits on its own.

If Elliott Management can achieve any buyback plan between $10 and $20 billion, I expect SoftBank's market capitalization to rise above at least $120 billion by the end of 2020, which is a 36% return from today's price. Still, this would be less than half of the total value of the company, not even taking into account most of the non-public assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFTBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.