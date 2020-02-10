Canadian Pacific Is Overpriced

Since publishing my cautionary note about Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP), the shares are up about 16% against a gain of 8.7% for the S&P500. The company is on my radar yet again for a few reasons. Unfortunately, there was an incident in Saskatchewan that reminds rail investors (and everyone else) of the dangers inherent in rail transportation. Also, the company has released full year results, so I thought I’d check in on the name to see if it makes sense to buy now. Also, I have recommended selling put options continuously against this name, and I thought I’d summarize the results of these trades. For those who can stand neither the suspense, nor my writing, I’ll come to the point. The past year saw significant net income growth over 2018, but more than 50% of that gain came from foreign exchange gains. This is obviously a very volatile source of returns. Given that, the shares are hardly inexpensive in any meaningful way, and therefore, I can’t recommend buying at these levels.

Financial Snapshot

Over the past six years, Canadian Pacific has proven itself to be a so-called “growth” company, with revenue up at a CAGR of about 2.75%, and net income up at a CAGR of about 8.7%. Additionally, free cash has grown at a CAGR of about 5.8% over the past six years. The company’s operating ratio improved by fully 680 basis points over the past six years, which is quite impressive. Most dramatic of all in my view is the fact that both earnings per share and dividends per share have grown at double digits, up at CAGRs of 13% and 14.4% respectively.

These increases in earnings and dividends per share were driven by an aggressive buyback and dividend program. In particular, over the past six years, management has returned just under $10.3 billion to shareholders. Just under $8.5 billion was from stock buybacks, the balance from dividend payments.

Net income in 2019 was up about 25% in 2019 relative to 2018, and I think this requires some commentary. Investors need to work out what the sustainable cash flows of a given business are before they invest, and this is made more challenging by the fact that some of the changes from year to year are one time events. In this case, the most significant non repeating event came in the form of a $94 million FX gain, against a $168 million FX loss in the prior year. This $262 million delta represents about 54% of the net income improvement from 2018 to 2019. Given the volatility of this source of gains, I think it would be prudent to not assume continued gains of this sort.

Finally, as a result of the recent accident in Saskatchewan, Federal Transportation Minister Marc Garneau is ordering that all trains carrying a significant amount of hazardous materials slow their speeds by 50%. This will obviously impact train velocity for both Canadian Class 1 rails.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I’ve said it so often that it’s harmed my social life. Investing is about much more than simply buying a great business and waiting for returns to roll in. Given that the vast majority of investors access the future cash flows of a business via the public markets, we must also keep an eye on what’s happening with the stock. In particular, we want to avoid shares that are priced for perfection in my view, because sooner or later, hopeful expectations will be dashed. I judge whether shares are priced with hopeful expectations in a few ways, both simple and more complex. Most simply, I compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value (earnings, free cash flow and the like). On that basis, per the following graphic, CP shares are neither excessively cheap nor expensive. Remember, though, that most of last year’s earnings came from FX gains.

Data by YCharts

Source: Ycharts

In addition, I like to try to unpack what the market is currently assuming about the future of the business. To do this, I turn to the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this tome, Penman describes how an investor can use a isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula, and thus work out what the market must be assuming about a given company’s future prospects. At the moment, the market seems to be assuming that Canadian Pacific will grow in perpetuity at about 5.75%. In my view, Class 1 railroads can grow at the rate of the overall North American economy, so this is a very optimistic forecast in my view. For that reason, I can’t recommend buying the shares.

Options Update

Over the past year, I’ve entered three short put options trades on Canadian Pacific, the results of which are summarized below. In my view, selling puts offers a great alternative to investors who are worried about buying great businesses that happen to be currently overpriced, and the results seem to bear this out. Over the past year, I’ve generated ~$11.55 gross in premia by taking on the obligation to buy this company at what I consider to be a good price. This is superior to either waiting for shares to drop in price, or buying at levels that I’m uncomfortable with. In my estimation, selling puts is a great, conservative approach to accessing great companies at great prices.

Source: Author Compilation

Unfortunately, the shares have gotten so far ahead of themselves that there is limited premia to be had at strike prices that are acceptable in my view. For that reason, I must recommend that investors wait for the current batch of options (i.e. the June 2020 CP puts with a strike of $190) to expire worthless before considering entering a new short put trade here.

Conclusion

I think Canadian Pacific is a generally well run, profitable business that has an enormous economic moat. Additionally, investors have been treated very well in the past, with dividends per share growing at a very rapid rate. The problem relates to the valuation. The company is very profitable, everyone knows that, and the crowd has driven the shares higher. I have in the past recommended that investors sell put options on the name, and those trades have been profitable enough. The problem is that, in my view, the shares have gotten so far ahead of reasonable value that it’s not possible to generate sufficient premia at strike prices that are acceptable. I think short put options represent an excellent, lower risk alternative to share ownership, but I can’t recommend them in this circumstance. Much as it pains me to write it, I think the best course for investors here is to sit on the sidelines and wait for price to drop to a more reasonable level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.