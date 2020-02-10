Hana Financial Group: Proactive Provisioning, Outstanding Dividend Yield

There is a possibility that the DPS will rise further.

Investment highlights

Hana Financial Group's (OTC:HNFGF) 4Q19 net income rose 5.5% YoY to KRW367.2bn and missed the consensus of KRW430.4bn. Without one-offs and seasonal events, net income would have been slightly higher than KRW500bn, which is not bad. Core income (interest plus commission) increased 2.8% YoY. NIM declines were again offset by loan growth in 4Q19. Soundness indicators remained strong, and key cost indicators also remained modest.

We expect this year’s net interest income to be flat or slightly higher YoY amid 4% loan growth and an 8bps margin contraction. Declining banking income will likely be offset by non-banking and overseas income. The year-end DPS is set at KRW1,600, KRW100 higher than the previous year. The yearly DPS including an interim dividend is KRW2,100, which translates to a dividend yield of 6.3%. Considering the bank’s steady fundamentals and attractive dividend policy, there is a possibility that the DPS will rise further. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW50,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

The group NIM in 4Q19 narrowed by 4bps QoQ, which was relatively moderate vs. the peer average (- 6bps QoQ). Improving card margins helped stem a decline in bank NIM caused by interest rate weakness. Loan growth continued into 4Q19, up 1.8% QoQ and 7.8% YoY. Low-cost funding rose 5.2% QoQ, resulting in a 3% QoQ increase in deposits in KRW. The end-of-year loan-deposit ratio improved to 94.4%.

The credit cost ratio was stable at 18bps in 2019. Hana conservatively earmarked KRW159.5bn as a provision for DPS-related compensations. We believe the compensations will not exceed this amount. The SG&A cost climbed 7.9% YoY as a result of the early recognition of labor costs, such as an ERP program executed in 4Q19. Without such one-offs, the SG&A expense was near the yearly guidance of KRW4tn. In the mid term, the company plans to keep the CRI under 50%.

Despite solid asset growth, the Group CET1 ratio dipped by 0.2%p QoQ to 11.95% due to an end-of-year dividend payout. Hana plans to raise the ratio above 12% through stable earnings generation and the effective management of risk-weighted assets.

In 2020, we expect overseas operations in Vietnam (BIDV) and China to provide major catalysts for earnings.

Share price outlook and valuation

For our target price, we applied a 0.51x target P/B to the 2020F BPS (COE 13.4%, adjusted ROE 6.8%).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.