Esperion Therapeutics: Major Potential In Bempedoic Acid/Ezetimibe Combination For LDL-C Lowering

Because of BA's efficacy, tolerability, and attractive market profile, I anticipate that with time, Esperion will continue to be more appropriately valued.

In light of this large market opportunity for this relatively derisked drug, the market's valuation of Esperion appears especially cheap.

The authors conclude that the combination is appropriate for patients who "cannot afford PCSK9 inhibitors, or have statin intolerance".

A recent article in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology details the promise and opportunity in bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination for LDL-C lowering.

Upcoming Catalysts

FDA approval of BA and BA+EZ (Feb. '20)

EMA approval of BA and BA+EZ (1Q '20)

BA marketization & revenue earnings (2H '20)

CVOT data (2023)

Introduction

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) are up 64% and nearly 50% relative to the general market (SPY) since I penned my introductory article, "Low Risk And Primed For Substantial Growth" in October 2019:

Coupled with an unusually bullish biotech market, investors appear to be betting on the upcoming FDA approval and drug launch. Furthermore, the bearish thesis surrounding an investment in Esperion (safety concerns of the drug) has dwindled away as additional data and the FDA's apparent willingness to green light the drug (as evidenced by a lack of Advisory Committee) have come to light in the recent months.

Of particular interest to me is the potential of Esperion's drug, bempedoic acid, in combination with ezetimibe. The article below will discuss further.

Potential of Bempedoic Acid + Ezetimibe

Bempedoic acid on its own provides therapeutic differentiation over current treatments:

Though bempedoic acid does not lower LDL-C nearly as much as the PCSK9 inhibitors, its appeal may lie in a lower expected price and oral administration. In addition, bempedoic acid is specifically designed to avoid myalgias, one of the possible side effects of statin therapy. Though bempedoic acid works in the same cholesterol synthesis pathway as statins, activated bempedoic acid is not present in skeletal muscle. Though bempedoic acid will not replace statin therapy as the mainstay of LDL-C lowering therapy, it will eventually be another option for LDL-C lowering in difficult to manage patients. Source: ACC

The market for PCSK9 inhibitors is a multi-billion-dollar one. I believe that BA+E is well positioned to partake.

Furthermore, a recent article in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology detailed its broad potential, especially in combination with ezetimibe. The authors spoke towards the impressive efficacy (LDL-C lowering) and broad potential (patients on all doses of statins) of the combination:

At 12 weeks, the FDC significantly reduced LDL-C levels (-36.2%) compared with bempedoic acid (-17.2%), ezetimibe (-23.2%), and placebo (1.8%) (p< 0.001 for all). In other words, the benefit of the combination (bempedoic acid þ ezetimibe) together was better than either drug alone. These reductions were consistent across patients taking varying intensity of statin therapy Source: EJPC

Beyond LDL-C lowering, bempedoic acid appears to reduce the levels of CRP:

Also very notable was a 35.1% reduction in highsensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) with FDC, which was greater than ezetimibe alone (8.2% reduction) or placebo (21.6% increase). Elevations of the inflammatory biomarker hsCRP are associated with increased ASCVD risk even among statin-treated individuals.7 Thus, the hsCRP-lowering effect of bempedoic acid is particularly encouraging, as other therapies, such as canakinumab, conferring reductions in hsCRP. Source: EJPC

The authors propose two target markets for Esperion:

The first target population would be secondary prevention patients who remain at high residual ASCVD risk due to persistent LDL-C elevation. (...) The second population where FDC would likely have the most utility is in individuals at elevated ASCVD risk who have statin intolerance. Source: EJPC

Currently, the AHA/ACC recommends the following:

(...) patients at very high ASCVD risk an LDL-C threshold 70 mg/dL would prompt consideration of addition of ezetimibe to a maximally tolerated statin, and if LDL-C still remained above 70 mg/dL, then PCSK9 inhibitors could be added next. Source: EJPC

BA+E has the potential to change things up a bit:

While the magnitude of reduction of LDL-C with FDC was not as great as what would be expected by PCSK9 inhibitors (60% reduction in LDL-C), the high price tags of PCSK9 inhibitors might limit their use among many potential recipients. Furthermore, the appeal of FDC lies in its oral form and lower expected price, while ensuring an impressive 36% LDL-C reduction. Source: EJPC

Based on past studies and considering the mechanisms of action, the authors concluded that they were confident that BA would prove beneficial in cardiovascular risk reduction.

While none of the clinical trials was powered to assess the cardiovascular efficacy of bempedoic acid, the rates of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs) were numerically lower than or comparable to bempedoic acid versus placebo in CLEAR Harmony: non-fatal myocardial infarction (1.3% vs. 1.8%), non-fatal stroke (0.3% vs. 0.3%), coronary revascularization (2.6% vs. 3.2%), death from cardiovascular causes (0.4% vs. 0.1%).9 In CLEAR Wisdom, MACEs (6.1% vs. 8.2%) and non-fatal MI (1.1% vs. 3.5%) were also numerically lower with bempedoic acid versus placebo. (...) Based on the totality of these data, one can assume encouraging results regarding benefit and safety of bempedoic acid in on-going large trials powered for cardiovascular outcomes Source: EJPC

For now, BA+E appears to be a good option for a select number of patients

In the meantime, we can at least conclude that in patients requiring intensive LDL-C lowering, who cannot afford PCSK9 inhibitors, or have statin intolerance, bempedoic acid and ezetimibe are stronger together and can serve as an alternative approach for lipid management in ASCVD prevention. Source: EJPC

My Take

One can reasonably project success in Esperion's upcoming cardiovascular risk reduction trial. In the meantime, one can also expect doctors to feel safe in prescribing BA+E in the appropriate patients. Because this is not an orphan disease, the initial market uptake may not inspire excitement, but I do expect, with time, Esperion capturing a great chunk of the market (certainly enough to merit a higher market capitalization).

As it stands today, Esperion's market capitalization is just $1.6B. BA-related sales are expected to eclipse this figure in the coming years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks

It will, surely, require a lot of resources to market BA. Esperion may still have to resort to dilution or unfavorable debt obligations.

Esperion will face fierce competition from big pharmaceutical companies that limit revenue potential.

An argument can be made that the "statin intolerant" market is much smaller than often presented (see article for more information), as statins are very rarely intolerable.

Prospective investors are encouraged to read Esperion's latest annual filing to properly review all risks involved with an investment.

I present and update my best ideas & biotech research only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Formula. I also maintain a model portfolio of my top biotech ideas which outperformed the market (XBI, IBB, SPY) by over 16% in 2019! Try a free, no-risk 2-week trial today by clicking the flask below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.