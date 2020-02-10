A Warning Flag For Ballard Power Systems

I elaborate, note that this relates specifically to the next several months, and suggest BLDP longs consider taking some profits here.

In the case of BLDP, it doesn't. A primary gauge of options market sentiment over the next six months presents a warning flag here.

Often when stocks do as well as BLDP has over the last six months, options market sentiment confirms that bullishness.

Time to get off the Ballard Power Systems bus? (Photo via Ballard Power's Twitter page).

A Warning Flag For An Alt-Energy Name

Prior to Tesla's (TSLA) recent pullback, I wrote that a gauge of options market sentiment I follow indicated the possibility of a strong move up or down, and suggested longs consider hedging ("Tesla: There Will Be Pullbacks"). So Bloomberg anchor Joe Weisenthal caught my attention on Twitter on Thursday when he noted the related run-up in shares of Ballard Power Systems (BLDP).

That prompted me to apply the same gauge of options market sentiment to Ballard Power Systems. Unlike in the case of Tesla before its recent drop, the gauge suggests the risks for Ballard Power over the next several months are mainly to the downside, as I elaborate below.

Momentum Versus Options Market Sentiment

Often (and as you might expect), options market sentiment for stocks that have been trending upward is bullish, and the reverse is often true for stocks that have been trending downward. Tesla and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) exemplified both of those usual scenarios last week. With Tesla before its drop last week, the six-month chart looked like this:

It was expensive to hedge the stock with optimal, or least expensive put options over the next several months (indicating elevated downside risk), but it was inexpensive to hedge it with an optimal, or least-expensive collar over the same time frame. Specifically, it was possible to hedge it against a >9% decline over the next several months with a collar hedged at 28%, as you can see in the highlighted column from my system's admin panel below.

Screen capture via author.

In the case of Tanger ("Avoiding Falling Knives"), the six-month chart looked like this:

Data by YCharts

And, as expected, given its worse performance over the last few years, it failed our optimal collar gauge, as it was impossible to hedge it that way against a >9% decline over the next several months, no matter how low you capped the collar.

Ballard Power Systems is interesting in that it has buoyant six-month chart, as you can see here:

Data by YCharts

But nevertheless it fails the optimal collar test. If you scanned for an optimal collar on Ballard against a >9% decline on Friday with options expiring about six months out, even if you used a cap as low as 1%, you would have gotten this error message:

What that error message, "net cost exceeds threshold," means is that the cost of protecting against a >9% downside move in Ballard over that time frame was greater than 9% - even after deducting the income from selling close-to-the-money calls on the stock. In other words, options market participants were betting a lot more on Ballard going down more than 9% over the next six months than they were on it going up more than 1%, roughly speaking.

Wrapping Up: Why This Matters

In my Tanger article, I referred to what the New Yorker columnist James Surowiecki termed the wisdom of crowds:

Large groups of people are "smarter" than an elite few, no matter how brilliant -- better at solving problems, fostering innovation, coming to wise decisions, even predicting the future.

I described options market participants as one such crowd there, with stock market participants being another. But since, in the case of Ballard Power Systems, options market sentiment diverges from the recent stock performance, it's worth thinking more about the difference between the two "crowds" here. Two in particular come to mind. The first is that options market participants tend to be somewhat more sophisticated than stock market participants, partly because there are stricter requirements for trading options at a brokerage in the U.S. than there are for stocks. The second is that while stock market investors are often focused on the long term, options market participants are focused on shorter and more defined time frames: those leading up the expiration dates of their options. The expiration date in the case of the optimal collar test BLDP failed above is August 21st.

It's possible that long-term BLDP bulls may still be proven right, but sophisticated options traders are mostly betting against that possibility over the next six months. It could be that over the short term, options traders fear the effects of the Coronavirus on Ballard's East Asian markets. In either case, it may be prudent for BLDP longs to take some profits here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.