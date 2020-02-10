The Uneven Scrutiny Around Facebook (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is a transcript of last week's podcast on Facebook. We hope you enjoy.

This week, we’re talking about Facebook (FB) with a touch of Amazon (AMZN) and maybe a little Google (GOOG) thrown in. Akram has mentioned the company, Facebook I mean, in both of our podcast this year and with the social media giant of reporting earnings this week and pulling back after it, we thought it would be good to break open the whole case. So, growth monster, but it’s under a lot of scrutiny and maybe that’s what’s behind the slower growth guidance for Q1, which is what people are saying led to sell-off.

My big concern that I'm going to pose here is that, isn't Facebook despite the sell-off sort of a consensus buy, at least if you look on Seeking Alpha and sort of other sites like that. If so, what happens to the stock? So, as I said we're going to use some FANG peers to get into it and that’s our focus on today's podcast.

Before we begin, our usual disclaimer and disclosure. The Razor's Edge is a podcast on Seeking Alpha's the Investing Edge Channel. The views discussed belong to either Akram or me respectively and nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice. We’ll disclose any positions in stocks discussed at the end of the podcast, but Akram is along Facebook, Google, and Amazon. I am along Google. I have no positions in the other companies. And I will just say up top, I’m not a huge fan of Facebook as a product set, will get into other topics later. We’re recording this on January 31.

So, Akram good morning. Busy week, huh?

Akram's Razor: Good morning, Daniel. Yes, pretty crazy. Amazon finally joined the party.

DS: So, we will definitely get into Amazon. Let’s start with Facebook. I’m going to, sort of what I did last week going to throw out some numbers to try to help frame it and I'm going to use Google because that’s – traditionally Facebook has been sort of the younger Google in the markets size I think. So, some numbers from Facebook's call or report. They still had monthly and daily active user growth of 9% and 11%, I forget if that’s a year-over-year, quarter-over-quarter, but still a pretty solid number there given how huge Facebook is mostly Asia and rest of world growth it looks like.

AR: It’s year-over-year, but yes, go ahead.

DS: Okay, great. So, year-over-year. They are trading at about 30 times enterprise value to net income, their enterprise value we discussed is something like 540 billion, 550 billion. Their OpEx growth was 51% year-over-year on a full year basis, versus 27% revenue growth, legal is about 5 billion of that, we can discuss whether that’s a cost of business. EV to free cash flow is 26 times and forward PE, I think this is a non-GAAP number, but again, 22.5 times. So…

AR: Yes. It’s about 20 times forward earnings.

DS: Okay. Google as a comparison, I didn't pull up their forward earnings number, but they haven’t reported yet, 31 times trailing 12 months PE, 30 times trailing 12 months EV to free cash flow. So, a little more expansive revenue growth only 19%, but for the first nine months of 2019, but their revenue growth is right now faster than their OpEx growth. So, just to give this snapshot, so, you’ve sort of been pounding the table on Facebook already, so what –the company reported stocks pulled back 5% or 6% anyhow, what’s going on or what are your initial thoughts with the company?

AR: As far as the earnings reaction, I don't think there is anything surprising other than the fact that it dropped. So, I don't think anyone really has a handle on that. People have come up with some excuses on why the stock is down? Look, the stock had been having a nice run with the rest of the FANG peer group, except Amazon which had been the only one really not participating, and I think the quarter was structured in a way where it wasn't something where you were going to get just from a pure quarter basis, news that was notably better than expected. It was more just a stock in terms of how you want to evaluate and whether it’s going to continue to rerate upwards or not?

DS: What do you mean by the quarter was structured? Meaning from a guidance perspective or…?

AR: They’ve been telling, yes, from a guidance perspective. They have been telling you since, I would say three quarters ago, they have been very transparent as far as the operating model. So, they have been telling you since three quarters ago that the biggest drop year-over-year and the revenue growth rate was coming in Q4, and they still beat that. They were telling you it would be mid-to-high single digits year-over-year decline in the growth rate.

They gave you OpEx guidance for 2020 last quarter. Okay and when the stock went up, not exactly a surprise that didn't change. And they told you that the growth rate decline in 2020 would be notably slower than the decline that they would see in Q4, which is what they guided. The guided to low-to-mid single digits for Q1. It’s as expected on every front.

What you're not going to get out of Facebook because of the level that they are spending from a content management standpoint and with the heat that they are under on a regulatory standpoint and I guess, I don’t mean to say regulatory, almost from a mainstream media they’re very picked on. With that heat, they are investing heavily. So, you're not going to get notable earnings upside. There was just nothing surprising about it at quarter to tell you the truth.

DS: And yet we still have 6% drop and not really…

AR: Exactly. So, you got that kind of move where people look at it and you’ve had some arguments that okay advertising is just like the whole business, it is not as diversified as the other FANG’s essentially. If you look at Apple's quarter from the iPhone, the wearables, the service revenue, if you look at Amazon today, it’s essentially AWS came in really strong. I mean, when we say really strong, $55 million higher than expectations. So, not exactly shocking, but at almost $10 billion quarter, so $40 billion run rate.

AWS is the markets in love with software again. So, you want to look at service now, yesterday, sales force that lasts and what’s AWS, AWS is a $40 billion, 30% plus growing cloud business with 30% margins. What does that trade on a standalone basis? Salesforce (CRM) is trading at 11 times sales. For your ServiceNow (NOW) or Atlassian (TEAM) – you are in the 20 plus x range now.

I had made an argument on Twitter on how you value Amazon and you can make the arguments that AWS, if traded by itself was anywhere from 600 billion to 800 billion. And Amazon was trading at an 890 billion market cap. They have an advertising business that’s approaching a $20 billion annual run rate, growing at 50%. So, if you look at digital ad businesses and we talk about Facebook and Google, conservatively speaking you would say that ad business is a $150 billion business by itself.

So, to add that to a cloud business, and you are looking at a company that the rest of it, which is e-commerce logistics, consumer devices in terms of home, Roku, ring type [indiscernible] when you are talking about Roku and the Fire TV and then ring at home Alexa, in terms of voice assistant and everything else that they have aspirations for whether it’s healthcare and whatnot, and that business is a quarter trillion dollars and let’s not call it a quarter trillion, just about over $200 billion in annual revenue run rate, and it’s getting almost a 50 billion to zero enterprise value, if you value the advertising and the public cloud business in the way those businesses are valued on their own by the market.

So, when you do look at it, it’s hard to do that because Amazon does other businesses that are essentially at breakeven, it’s not milking them. And the profit center is AWS. Look at this quarter, AWS was like 70% of operating income for the company. That’s kind of astounding.

DS: One other thing that’s interesting with all these tech companies right now is, is that sort of conglomerate and sensation and who gets benefits for it and who gets – who don’t get benefits. And so, Amazon, you made the point, AWS is sort of the monster here, mostly you just broke out some of the parts, but you could also argue that that’s what’s fueling the rest of their business and if you take AWS out, maybe that curbs what they can do, let’s just say, that’s one thing.

AR: Yes. We can make an argument that their much more constrained as far as balancing growth with shareholder returns if you don't have the AWS cash guide without question.

But at the same time, if you look at it and say, well, take Shopify at $60 billion enterprise value, it’s going to about $1.5 billion in revenue and a lot of Shopify bulls are very keen to compare to its –there's Amazon and Shopify. Shopify has nothing with Amazon businesses. It doesn’t have an AWS, okay. It’s not running a prime subscription model with across consumers.

It doesn't have an ad business of this scale. you look at it, if you were to decompose it, a good chunk of the revenue is 40% gross margin on the merchant solution, and, people do get excited and say, well, they’re powering a lot of websites for e-commerce, for major brands and does this and that, but Shopify Plus is just teeny. You can’t compare Shopify Plus to an AWS. They don’t have the infrastructure and they don’t have the technology. People want to say that it's kind of a software company, but really isn’t. It's this pure play e-commerce essentially speaking. That has gotten a huge multiple relative and perspective to what that e-commerce business of Amazon would be getting if it was standalone.

It’s not viewed within the context because Amazon does get this one, but Amazon has this gigantic consumer business. 150 million prime subscribers worldwide, 40 million plus Fire TV subscribers. If you think about the Amazon Music and Video and all these things and where they’re competing, and then, as far as the logistics infrastructure that they have, which, Shopify is now going into fulfillment on their own and it's very hard to draw a comparison. How does one invest in that sense. So, I think when you get Amazon, it's definitely people get excited from it – from – it's not a company that’s being valued on its ability to generate free cash flow.

If you look at it, we were just saying, Amazon's operating income this quarter, Facebook is almost 2.5 times and Facebook grew revenue faster, and yet Amazon has NAV or roughly twice Facebook.

DS: Well, because it seems like, again, with Amazon let’s say –in theory, you can see how they break apart or I don’t – I’m still actually not clear whether they're getting benefit of the doubt for that or not benefit of the doubt, but with Facebook, let's say, compare them to Google, when I think about – and my Google position is basically just a market exposure position. I think it's not a high conviction thing, but the – when you think Google, you think about, yes, they may be slowing faster, but search feels like a more irreplaceable business than – I would argue a lot of Facebook social media, it’s not that they don't have great competitive position, but more to the point, I think Google you think about, okay, well they’ve got Waymo, which people say is the best automated driving company whenever that actually gets to market, Google, we know there's the mythology at the very least [multiple speakers].

AR: But it’s –with Waymo, we don't even really know what their strategy is. Google has a lot this what’s the plan type questions, which the stock is doing better now because the view is with Sundar (Pichai) running the whole show and Larry (Page) and Sergey (Brin) now officially out, that you’ll get more clarity on how they’re going to make money and how you’re going to make money in Cloud too. So, GCP is a distant third behind AWS measure.

So they’re greater technology, they’re greater engineering. They’re obviously – they have the resources, but to say that search versus let's say social is completely unassailable, look at Amazon. The more voice assistant grows and you're asking Alexa questions, what is that replacing? Google.

DS: You know with Alexa, there's also reports of lack of a business plan or – not lack of a plan but it’s not coming together, but we could sort of wear the different hat for each of these companies in different way, but I – with Facebook you don't think necessarily of some laid in upside. There’s not a big bet hidden in them. I know we talked last time about the potential and maybe this because there's a lot of talk about payments on the call yesterday and maybe WhatsApp and sort of fulfillment, but you know what I mean, you don't hear as much buzz about that.

AR: Well, how are they not potentially an e-commerce company giant?

DS: Yes.

AR: As far – in the same way from a marketplace standpoint the Shopify or Amazon function. Instagram, Storefront, WhatsApp payments, using WhatsApp as a Storefront for business, concierge service so on and so forth. It’s not like people aren't setting up Instagram stores and selling directly via Instagram.

DS: Yes, I guess that's probably the other thing that comes to mind that maybe a better compare to Waymo is the idea of the AR stuff, which I don't know if that is a real business either, but that's something that they’re spending a lot of time with.

AR: Yes, he’s obviously very interested in augmented reality and gaming and that's obviously an area of the future where it seems to be up his alley and there’s passion for it, but at the same time, if you look at the overall business, they could be a company, if they wanted to, they could enter public cloud. He’s been asked about that in the past and said, no. but all their CapEx is essentially data centers, and they’re very good at customizing their infrastructure. It sounds like they haven’t had top engineers and they’re doing their own networking and they open source, a lot of their protocols. So, when you’re talking about a company with $50 billion plus cash, zero debt that has 50% EBITDA margins approaching $80 billion in revenue, their ability to enter that space is a no problem.

I think when it comes to Facebook, it goes back to the fact that their – social media in of itself, which is their whole business model from a profit standpoint is criticized. They don't any benefit to the upside of what this business does. They have a huge PR problem. Marc Benioff criticizes them, Apple criticizes them. Even you – when we started this, you were like I'm not the biggest believer in it, but it's incredibly profitable company. That's essentially the criticism. Scott Galloway, same thing. Mark Zuckerberg, one of his predictions is he gets [endited] this year's. He’s been ripping Sheryl Sandberg. “She's done worse for women than anybody alive.” Tim Cook’s criticized them. Think about Apple in the context and I’ve made this comparison, what is Apple’s core business without social media? They don't get any heat for it, but what would I be paying for a phone if I was just using the phone to talk on the phone. If 65% to 70% of my time isn’t spent Instagram and WhatsApp and taking selfies, which I post on social media because, hey, we’ve got this great camera. It’s – what are the using the camera for? It’s to take pictures and store them just for themselves? No.

DS: I should say I'm not – my – I just think that I find the actual product of Facebook and Instagram not super compelling. WhatsApp has kind of – I can't avoid WhatsApp. I don't use Messenger at all, so I guess that's where I was kind of I'm not exactly – I feel like the whole ecosystem and just sort of – we could get into a much broader political system. I don't think Facebook is on its own there. I do think they may get a disproportionate, but I guess there is something about – we could talk about a number of companies where the story matters.

Amazon is a great, [indiscernible] we’ve been a great storyteller about focusing on the future and we’re investing in maximizing cash flow in the long-term, etcetera, and maybe that's when you talk about Facebook entering Cloud, for example, or any – they got a question about Facebook dating yesterday and they said it was going fine. One of the biggest dating platforms in the world and I'm sure they are, but people still have their doubts – how would you trust Facebook to manage your dating ecosystem. I guess that's the – how much does that matter?

AR: Look, listen. Here’s the bottom line. the bottom line is, when you look at Facebook, you – what you hear in the press about how some child was auctioned off and didn't catch it or some political ad had a lie in it and they took money for it and they didn't catch it or regulate that content or how it's having a negative effect on human behavior like you're addicted to online, your life is not as good enough and so on and so forth. What you don't ever hear which is fine. There's negatives to everything. There’s negatives to gaming. There’s negatives to watching, video like if you go back to people watching television, you’d be like oh! you don’t want your kids just sitting there staring at the TV and being addicted to TV.

And you take a company like Disney, which has embraced ESPN, embraced sports betting. Disney’s got this squeaky-clean culture and ESPN now run segments about bad beats and what games to bet on, okay. So they’ve embraced gambling. When you think about outright sins out there and Amazon obviously is very deep into gaming. Facebook obviously into gaming too, but so is Apple, Apple Arcade. You look at the iPad, great educational tool, but how many kids is it like a crack rock anti-social tool for them where they’re playing games on it and it has a lot to do with the way you touch interface with it and that design, but you don't see people being like Tim Cook and Apple are destroying our youth and turning them into early video game addicts.

DS: Yes. I – and I think that’s – and that’s sort of where I come around on there are certain types of companies that I wont to invest in just out of lack of interest and because I don't necessarily want to be associated with them, but I do think that in capitalism…

AR: You would have to – you would have to – but you would have to limit all things, if that was the case.

DS: Right, that’s what I’m saying, yes.

AR: Because nobody is more guilty than Apple, they benefit hugely off of social media. Social media, when you think about let’s go into 5G and what's the killer app.

DS: I think the point generally here is that there's a sense of – it's easy to get on your high horse, but there's a lot of hypocrisy there. I think your point is that with Apple, there's still plenty of collateral damage or whatever you want to call it about using the products. It’s hard to single out Facebook, as compared to these other companies because they’re all…

AR: I’m just saying, they don't get the benefit for the upside. If it was a subscription business, you’re paying $10 to $12 a month in the US, and that would give you the ability to do long-distance phone calls, to network, to message etcetera, and they wouldn’t have to sell your information to advertisers. The model doesn't essentially really work that way because as you’re saying, Zuckerberg had a comment and he quickly got ripped on the social media that GDPR and those restrictions on tracking hurt small businesses and people are like that's bullshit. That’s such a hypocritical comment, but, it is true. Who is the customer of Facebook? It's businesses that want access to highly targeted information to run advertising.

Nike can hire a pitchman and pay him $20 million. If I'm running a small store where I’ve designed a custom swimwear line, I want either access influencers or target demographic to run my hat and that's what Facebook gives you, because they do track and collect a ton of data to generate you a significant ROI. You restrict them on that, yes, they’re less profitable, but so is the ROI available to SMBs who want to run targeted advertising campaigns. My point is that they don't get any of this –you don't hear any stories and you don't get any coverage in the media about them from a positive sense at all anymore. How many people have met on Facebook? How many people got connected on Facebook? There was someone the other day saying it's – he doesn't invest in Facebook because it's the new cigarettes.

Well, tons of people have very productive use out of Facebook and you don't think about it from an emerging market standpoint where they make less money, but a huge percentage of the user base is there. If you're someone in India or the Philippines or Vietnam, how great is WhatsApp? It’s free for long-distance phone calls. The savings to a person in the Western world are fantastic. Even beyond that, how amazing are they for people in much lower income areas? And for them setting up a store on Instagram or and being able to sell something online and take a payment on WhatsApp is a huge deal, okay, but that’s not going to pay the bills if you’re giving that all the way for free.

DS: But I wonder – I think – I wonder if part of it is because when you started that you said it's amazing, but that's from the advertisers perspective, which is – we don't think we still –think about the human benefit and when you think about television, for example, as a previous – I don’t know if television was the dominant advertising former if it was print, but whatever in either case, it’s clear the product is something that's produced by other people whereas with Facebook, the product is with the content. I guess as we think about is produced by us as members, and so it’s less – there's less of a separation and so there's less of an understanding of what am I consuming because you think you’re producing – you are producing yourself.

Facebook’s created the space for you to do. That’s not as tangible and then the other thing is that, I think there's something here and it's certainly not only Facebook about the – just the – when you build to that scale, it does concentrate a lot of power and decision-making and not necessarily the Facebook should be the one to make that decision, but that's also the ways around that are not simple. And so, I think – I wonder if those are the two things, that concentration and also that lack of – you're not there to read what Mark Zuckerberg thinks.

AR: Well, you're not reading what Mark Zuckerberg thinks. That’s the whole point. He's invested a ton of money in – when you think about the scale, the content, okay, that's being created by so many people, monitoring it and regulating it, stopping nude photos and porn, and inappropriate stuff targeted at the children and so on and so forth, it's a huge undertaking to manage all that because the user can do it all for free, and when you have that element, it's much more complicated as, let's say, you're like a school principal overseeing everything and that's where I think they get a lot of the heat, but I mean just think about – think about politics. Sacha Baron Cohen has been really critical of it. He says, if Hitler was alive today, he could buy ads on Facebook.

Well, look at the major media news organizations today. Fox News is essentially tailored towards a very right ultra-conservative views, which you could associate more from a nationalistic and intolerant, very similar ways to the past criticism of, let's say, fascist in Nazi party or whatever, okay. And CNN today, because of the way Fox News is, is ultra-lefty. Essentially everything that they’re airing in the U.S. has shifted way to the other end of the political spectrum. It's just like [indiscernible] at a Fox News. There used to be MSNBC, but – you’ve hollowed out the middle. When you consider politics, and it's so subjective and it's easy to make that criticism, but Hitler was an elected supported nationalistic official. I think pre, World War II Holocaust and he criticized immigrants, he criticized, essentially Jews.

He hit on the scapegoat. He went after the economy as far as foreign countries basically ripping off Germany reparations, etcetera. Trump is out there being like why is the US paying for X, Y, and Z and NATO and this and that and we’ve been screwed over by every country and every trade deal, strong immigration policies so on and so forth, and they do have – they target things in terms of nationalistic appeal as well, guns and anti-climate change and things that galvanize and Fox is essentially– it's a fan club for that network, and you don’t even really need to run the ads because it's a media company that generates a huge profit of selling that message to a user base that likes it.

So, politics is politics if it’s to the degree that they get the criticism for it because they're not making any real money really off of this political advertising. Sacha Baron Cohen was out on this Guardian article that Trump ran something like 200,000 ads or what not on Facebook more than anybody calling Warren Pocahontas and things like this and that and so forth as part of an element of that, Facebook doesn't go in and correct these things. Is it their job to go and correct these things? Because of the major news networks don't bother correcting it, it’s considered fine because well that's what their audience wants.

In Facebook's case is that well, hey, I can get out there and target, other people with this type of stuff because you're choosing to be on Fox to essentially embrace political views that are near and dear to your heart otherwise you’ll be watching CNN. The people who watch CNN are on the other end. So, I just don't know if you can really fault them for what they're doing. In today's context, it’s just – it's very hard for them to take where the benefits are where you’ve connected everyone and you can meet someone online, you can stay in touch with family around the world, you can make international calls, you can start a business, you can essentially become your own celebrity, you don't need to get on a TV show and make $20 million in that narrow group and once you’re selected, you can just start on Instagram, build your followers and then start charging people for product placement and you've basically achieved the same thing that a famous athlete or celebrity has achieved in what used to be a much narrower, let’s call, a TV Empire and the tools are there for you.

They are giving the tools to create the content manager become that person. So, a significant portion of people exploit them, but the vast majority don't, they’re passive and that’s been the nature because anybody who watch’s CD can say hey, let me just get up and go to Hollywood in the back of the day and I want to become a star, but that took a lot more work. Now, hey, I set up an Instagram account and I’ll start sharing pictures of me travelling or my cooking or what not.

DS: Well, so I think there’s, that was quite the wide-ranging take. I think – I would say without getting too into the political advertising and how to deal with that, I found really compelling what the Chair of the Federal Election Commission, Ellen Weintraub, wrote in Washington Post, I pulled it up as you're talking, it was in November, but – which is basically go ahead and sell them, the micro-targeting is really the more issue and I think what that reflects to me is the technology now – and partly fueled by ourselves, but I don't think we should – again I’m more interesting in how Facebook looks at investment, but this stuff is relevant. They have made – have been less than transparent.

Sometimes people don't realize what their data is being used for etcetera. So, I don't think that we should ignore that completely, but it's also symptomatic of the broader thing of us being comfortable. Again, Google is probably even more – I find Google actually a scarier company. They know more about me than Facebook does without a doubt, and they seem – they’re more important, again, in my view than Facebook might. Email is through Gmail etcetera. And so, I'm not trying to single Facebook, but I feel like it’s that the technology now is so powerful that in a way that TV was in a way that, previous forms of advertising just couldn't be and because there is that –it’s really capitalism at its finest you’d argue.

It’s not necessarily meant to abuse, but because it's – you’re just the incentive for Facebook is to grow their profits for these businesses is to get more data and now it’s available and we may, as a body politic, given away our data without – without being fully conscious. At the same time, so I think that's what's at stake here and Facebook is just the easiest company to look. At the same time, their – as I said at the top, their monthly active users are going up. I don't think they really even – the guy who founded WhatsApp said, delete Facebook, I don't think that many people did WhatsApp is – I’ve said a couple times, to me feels like the most – the hardest to drop.

It’s droppable, but it's still the one I use the most, so for all that there's this squeamishness about advertising. Advertising has, Mad Men aside, never really been that glamorous business, but I think that's what it is. It’s that – I said earlier concentration was also just the power of the tools now are just so much beyond anything that we’ve been and there hasn't been any likewise full reaction here for how to deal with, so that said that – or maybe there has and maybe people of – en masse, the people who complain on Twitter don't represent the people as a whole who are perfectly happy with Facebook and perfectly fine using it, I don’t know. But that to me is where politicians are acting, and I'm sure sometimes in their self-interest and so on. But I feel like that's some of the scrutiny here is how do we deal with what is such a large company, what – where you didn't realize that Instagram was going to be the buy it was or WhatsApp is going to be the buy it was. It’s so large and the tools here are just beyond anything that was available to advertisers or to businesses or politicians 25, 30 years ago.

AR: I think Twitter is a reminder of – it's no different than, let’s say, Fox or CNN. If you have a certain type of group of people you're following, your feed is going to look like those networks. You’re going to have people who are super anti-climate change. You’re going to have people who are pro-climate change. You’re going to have people who are super [indiscernible]. You’re going to have people who are complete Trump haters. So – but what they don't have is really targeted information about the user base for, let's say, I want market some new product that I've come up with and set up a store the way I have on Instagram. That's where you have a difference.

Yes, you do have the celebrities and a degree of followers and their ability to tweet something in the past, but now it's obviously from an influencer standpoint, that person, that celebrity sharing that information with their Instagram users is much more value from – valuable from commerce standpoint than sharing you on Twitter. So, what Twitter doesn’t have to do is spend a $1 trillion, which Facebook has to spend to monitor and regulate the content because when you get on Twitter, you're essentially crafting the nature of the content that’s coming your way based on your religious, political, cultural, economic views, and you may get the exact [polar] opposite coming into your feed, but for the most part, your feed is going to get crafted around that because that’s just the way people are.

So, I think Facebook gets a lot of heat because it's not tailored that way. It's tailored for the masses and we don't – they don't get credit for the 90% that use it in a productive manner. They get all the heat for the bad that comes with it just like television or gaming or gambling or whatever, but to call them cigarettes, cigarettes are carcinogen. There’s plenty of people – and we can usually argue probably the vast majority using social media productively for themselves or Facebook tools just for communication, as far as WhatsApp or messenger, okay, and there’s plenty of people who their time spent of Instagram is just essentially looking at stuff posted by their friends.

Their ability for that audience, the information that they're collecting about their behavior to serve them adds, I think every single one of them, if you gave them a boilerplate, hey, we’re going to collect everything, but we’re going to charge you nothing and we’re providing it for advertisers in a targeted fashion, I'd say, three quarters are going to be like sure, go ahead. it's that woke type crowd where you get into this type of thing where you get these crazy things and like you're saying, when I was going off on Sacha’s criticism, I’m a huge Sacha Baron Cohen fan. I think is he's done so much to point out racism, hate, behavior and he does it in a brilliant manner, but why is he picking on Facebook more than everybody else because it become the easy target. In his speech that he gave a few weeks ago or whatever it was, he did mention the other firms, but Zuckerberg is easy to go after. It’s a guy with no friends, he built this thing, and he is destroying democracy. Well, you could argue Roger Ailes’s impact on democracy and the way he changed news, but basically waking up and being like hey – major news networks are essentially tailored towards the liberal views. Let me create one that just centers on conservative views and by doing that he swung the other ones in the other direction to the point that now on use is considered biased.

DS: Right, and I don't think…

AR: For all the heat of Fox News. CNN has changed us as much in the last several years.

DS: I don't watch cable networks, so I feel like the studies – I'm not – but it doesn't matter exactly. I think Roger Ailes – I don't think the people who criticized Mark Zuckerberg are sparing Roger Ailes. I think you’re – I think again, it might be a saliency point. The fact that he's big, Zuckerberg is more successful, he’s bigger beyond his persona stuff, the robotic stuff or just this nerd programmer who went to the most elite institutions whatever, but I guess let me…

AR: Yes, but they’re criticizing Murdoch. Murdoch's own family, generally speaking, a liberal and ideals, okay. His eldest son’s wife, big Obama supporter. They don't necessarily agree with what they’re putting out there from Sean Hannity and [indiscernible] and whatever, but it's a profit machine. If you look at the numbers, it’s not even close in comparison, the amount of people that watch Fox News. They figure that out and they meant money. You don't see Sacha Baron Cohen saying, Rupert Murdoch is destroying democracy because he wants to make money. It's up to the individual to take this information and make an informed decision on their own. You read an ad, that's political in nature and you don't like it, go out and figure it out on your own.

That’s the way it is, but we’re just assuming that you’re brainwashed and when – if that's the case, well, there's plenty of other mediums where that's going on where they don't get the criticism. Facebook just because it's so profitable and so ubiquitous gets so much more heat and it's a PR issue that they. When we look at it from investing standpoint, that's what they need to overcome. That goes back to Zuckerberg. Run a campaign about the positive things that have been accomplished via social media. You know how many people have built businesses? You know how many people have stayed in touch? How many of you have been connected like the things that they've done right versus what…

DS: Ironically, haven’t they tried TV advertising around that. I feel like they’ve done the, “Facebook we connect to you” sort of thing. I mean not to – I think you're probably – I guess the question is, how much – its – this probably doesn't affect their business from –they obviously don't need to raise money, as you pointed out, minting a ton of cash. So, then the other question is how much are they – how much is this preventing them from new opportunities…

AR: That without question is a concern.

DS: And then, how much does it cost to get that – overcome this problem until they can either pursue those opportunities or until their multiple returns to – or their growth rate because the growth rate is their maturing, etcetera, but that's I guess the investment question.

AR: Yes. Look, they could experiment with premium subscription models. I don't necessarily know if it would work in the long-term at scale, but they are constrained, but then, in theory, so is everybody else who is focused on advertising, which goes back to YouTube and Google not getting the same heat that Facebook gets.

DS: Yes, I think, there’s definitely, because YouTube is arguably more visceral. So, what are you – you're holding here, you're pretty confident, what are you – how does this change?

AR: Well, I wouldn't say, you're pretty confident. I would say that the regulatory overhang at some point has got to be addressed in terms of how sustainable it is and what essentially handcuffs that they have on operating. And it's hard to peg where that gets a resolution at anytime in the near future. That's kind of a bit of a challenge. And it – I think from a stock standpoint, if you see them aggressively move more into e-commerce with Instagram shopping and WhatsApp for business and subscription-based tools that you're paying for, I think, people will start to want more to the stock on that growth engine, offsetting the constant concerns around advertising. The regulatory element, like you said, what's the cost of doing business? If your cost of doing business is $5 billion in finds every few years, you got to factor that in, but for them, that's absorbable.

DS: I think that's – yes, , and that's just…

AR:…but then, how do you get excited about Snapchat, or Twitter, as an investor?

DS: Well, and that's what it is, right? Because these – it's – that's where this whole - that's I guess, what the argument is behind fang or whatever else is just the scale that these companies have amassed. There's sort of this inevitable momentum, both as an investment and as a company like Facebook. It's the opposite of the Black Knight and Monty Python, you can chop off their arm and it just grows back, because they've got endless cash reserves. They're just even breaking them up, I guess, in some theory, affects them, but that if they were broken up into Instagram and their messaging services, they would all still be, I think, that would probably unlock value, not decrease it. So, it’s...

AR: It would, but they would also have to compete against each other?

DS: Fair. Yes.

AR: For ad dollars.

DS: Yes, no long haul.

AR: But that's what I'm saying is, if you go back and you look at Snapchat or Twitter, it's – you – as an investor and then you want them to be more like Facebook in the long haul and their ability to make money, even TikTok, but they also have younger demographics. There's very young kids on Snapchat, isn't it more of a threat in terms of how they end up – they're going to end up having to do the same thing, if they're doing advertising is managing the content that is displayed to the youth? This, where Facebook gets heat right now, is the huge OpEx spend. That's a problem that anybody who wants to run an advertising-driven model around an audience that's been essentially cultivated via a social media app is going to have. So, then, in theory, all the stocks are unattractive.

DS: And maybe…

AR: ... then they all become more restricted in the ways that they can target. And that's where you get into where you get back to the fact that why does Facebook get the heat that the others don't? Because everyone who is running an ad-driven business is about being able to track, collect information and provide that ROI to advertisers. So Facebook is just the best at it and has the largest scale. But everyone else has those same aspirations, and Google is pretty damn close. But people don't think about it, because there's a passive element to social media.

There's a much more active element to running a search query, and what's served you via that ad, but they're looking at stuff in your Gmail. They're looking at – and stuff in your Gchat. They're collecting information within their network of apps to target you. And that's the nature. That's the whole thing about free tools. If everybody wants to just pay a subscription fee equivalent to Netflix, for access to everything Facebook does, they don't have to sell ads. But what percentage of people in emerging markets are going to want to spend $150 a year to be able to see what their friends are doing, or to be able to make some free voice calls?

It does – they'll definitely be a huge percentage, because it's cheaper than the alternatives, let's say, a Telco or whatnot, but it won't be nearly as big as it is now, because you're going to have a lot of, “ok, well, I don't need, I'll watch television.”

DS: It's interesting with these companies, because it's almost like the OpEx goes to their moat. It’s not – I'm not an accountant. I don't want to start suggesting things, but you could almost think of building out these – the GDPR point was made that with the GDPR regulation that really goes to Google and Facebook's advantage, because they're the only ones who can deal with it. And so you wonder if that's the case.

AR: 100%. You're completely right on that. The amount they're spending on that goes – if you're a Twitter or Snapchat, you can't spend this type of money to deal with the anti-privacy, but sorry, if you want to call it privacy regulations, and the degree that you have to monitor your content, you're at a disadvantage.

DS: Right, which is, yes…

AR: But the difference for those companies is and that goes back to Twitter choosing to not run political ads. For them, the cost of doing it is prohibitive to be dealing with what Facebook is dealing with, because they don't monetize as well as Facebook. Jack Dorsey can make his case that they're doing this, because they think it's the right thing to do. When really if you're on Twitter, you can build a political type following without having to have that. So they are serving ads into it, it's not really essentially an issue for them. Yes, they're going to miss out on some election dollars, which for the amount of people who spent time on there, but the time spent for them goes up in an election, because people interact with Twitter more for politics.

So, they'll just serve other ads into their display model for them, which is fine. And they're going to get higher revenue benefit without the headwinds, the costs of having to determine x, y and z content and the tools really, which they have not invested in nearly as anywhere close to a Facebook to take that content and screen it and manage it and then have humans essentially make a qualitative assessment of it.

DS: Well, and it's, maybe, to summarize what I think the story is here, is sort of scrutiny arbitrage play in the sense that Facebook, if you just take their revenue numbers and their earnings number and that's where Amazon is sort of a decent proxy, Google as well, they should be valued at a higher multiple, as your argument, but they’re…

AR: The argument is that, look, it's a $200 stock that should be a $300 stock…

DS: And…

AR: …if you look at it purely on an economic model standpoint.

DS: And that's because they're getting more scrutiny than they deserve. And at some point, the market will realize that they're in the same position as they're – whether or not the problems they've had, which I think, are real challenges for all of these companies, not just Facebook, so something's got to give to align that, is that sort of a fair case?

AR: Yes. I think to a degree, that's a fair case, I think that you have to figure out how does it change to the point, where everything that Facebook is criticized for, is viewed within the context of other companies. If you were to eliminate social media in its entirety, okay, if you could somehow think of it in that sense, who else loses? There's everyone – everyone thinks is successful is to a degree a loser in that sense, they all are going to experience hits. If your time on your phone is not spent on that, then how do you change Apple’s business?

DS: Okay, all right. I think we've – I think there’s a lot…

AR: Look, it's not an easy thing. It – maybe if Zuckerberg was to bring someone else on who, I don't know how you've kind of solved the problem, but it seems that it's popular to pick on him. If you have people like Sacha Baron Cohen and Marc Benioff and Tim Cook and the founders of companies that you bought critical of you, you're going to have a tough time. And the question is, do those people step back for a second and think, well, why are you just picking on this? And why do you also not think about the productive things that come out of this? Because for the cost that they do, they do improve things around the world to – for many people to a degree that doesn't get the credit, WhatsApp, if it wasn't owned by Facebook, would have to make money.

Okay. These guys sold for $20 billion. They're not happy about the way things are going now and they say, we’d delete Facebook and this and that step down. And they had kind of this anti-mainstream view of the way they started their company and ran it. But to report the infrastructure for WhatsApp, you would have to charge people to be able to make free phone calls, to be able to message?

DS: Well, it's sort of like the whole meme about the unicorns that essentially subsidize our lifestyle, because everything is cheaper than it should be. Here, the payment comes through the advertising, obviously, but it's, again, it's the same with Amazon. All these companies where they take a profitable business, Amazon's case, they take AWS and that helps pay for free shipping or whatever, one day shipping that they now have. And so it's just all these things. And again, we could go different conversation, different topic.

I feel like that's something that's also embedded in the whole climate change, is just the way we consume as in the modern culture, et cetera, but there's just a lot of – I think that's what's interesting here with Facebook without absolving them of everything going on is just this is we have to be conscious of the way these different pieces fit together. And then ultimately, when you leave, the company added to what we said 20 to 22 times forward multiple for it's still growing, still expecting to grow, let's say, 17% year-over-year or whatever.

AR: Yes. It's still a business that has other avenues without question to expand in and has a proven track record of execution. So we can say what we want to say about them, but if you're doubting their ability to provide tools for people to essentially make money in e-commerce, if I'm a Shopify investor, or Amazon or Etsy or anyone else, I would be worried about Facebook and e-commerce, their ability to provide tools for you to create a storefront and to get into things like payments, logistics and whatnot and fulfillment is, it's not something you want to doubt them on. This is – they don't have a problem executing.

So, I think their biggest problem continues to be tied to their founder and the negative feedback that they get for being so successful and for being so intertwined in a daily part of life that is viewed, not so much as an active business decision. That's really it at the end of the day. Because everybody else, you go buy an iPhone, you buy an iPad, you're shopping online, you're subscribing to media, you're playing video games, these things don't get the same type of heat, because you're making this conscious decision to spend money. Facebook, it's like, “Hey, we just gave you something for free and we're making money off of what we learned about you.”

DS: Okay. So, let's leave it there. A lot of good interesting ways to go with this. And yes, I mean as an investment in, there's definitely a lot here. You did – any other, I feel like we mentioned a few other names that you might have positions in, I'm along Disney what you brought up, any?

AR: I've been long it, but not right now.

DS: Shopify and snap, I feel like I've been…

AR: Short SHOP, still. I have no position I snap.

DS: Okay.

AR: I have shorted it before. I don't know who else we talked about Twitter. I've been long, I don't have a position now. Again, it's hard to really look at these and say maybe Facebook down now and two, three months to checks it off again, that's kind of been the story. So, I do think the antitrust argument against them is hard to make, because if you do look, there is competition out there. And if you hit them hard, someone else is going to be doing the same thing that they've been doing. These companies adapt, they collect information, and that's how they make money. That goes back to Google, which essentially has the same problems as – Facebook really is the best thing that ever happened to Google, because they get all the heat for the same type of business Google is essentially running, targeted advertising.

And Google just – is for the advertisers of things that draw a lot of controversy isn't as appealing as a space as Facebook has been, because Facebook has become more pervasive on a daily basis, that when you compare like an Instagram or Facebook to a YouTube, YouTube's had many types of crisis’s over the years, many ones, where people have gotten worked up about the types of ads and advertisers have pulled ads, ads banned from YouTube temporarily. And it's no different. It's just that. And in Facebook's case, its CEO and maybe because of his back-story and the things that he has done and people being so familiar with it is a popular target. I really do wonder what it's like for him interacting with these other tech titans when they're also critical of him. And so many of them have benefited based on what he provides.

DS: He seems like an awkward guy, probably. He’s smoothed himself out, but probably doesn't bother him too much.

AR: Yes. He’s introverted by nature without question. He's not Marc Benioff, who has come from a sales culture; or Tim Cook, who comes from a logistics; or Steve Jobs from what he was doing as far as a personality that was really good at getting people to like him, but he is extremely talented without question and he knows how to build a very successful business. I think he gets himself into trouble with his lack of public awareness on certain things about how he may be perceived at times. But in – there's always going to be people like that [squelch no fault] in them for their behavior.

DS: Yes. It's just – I think what the story highlights is just some of those sort of challenges of our time are just concentrated here. And so – alright. This is a great stuff. Let's – yes. Thank you for your time, Akram. Let’s do it again in two weeks.

AR: No, no problem.

DS: Alright. Take care.

AR: Take care.

