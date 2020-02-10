Successful Short: Why Tyson Came Crashing Down, And What To Do From Here

Now with the transcript and 10Q, we can take the temperature again. While I wouldn't short again here, this bird is still cooked.

Tyson (TSN) has been on a wild ride the past few years. I hopped on board for part of it, but when I saw an imminent derailment, it was time to jump off. However, I still chose to follow the name and came to the conclusion that, given a variety of factors, I could profit from the coming crash. My intent with this article is to detail the ups and downs of that ride: when I got in, when and why I got out, and when and why I went short. In each instance, data drove my decisions. While I certainly attribute some of my success to luck, it was informed luck. Such is the recipe for successful investing. Informed luck.

Roller Coaster

You know what they say about pictures, right?

Feb 2015 - Present.

Those who got in at the beginning of this time period have realized a 103% return in just five years. That is REALLY good, 16.5% annualized. A year ago however, the results weren't nearly as thrilling with only a 9.5% annualized return. This compared to a 12.5% and a 7% return for the S&P over comparable time periods, respectively. So it has outpaced the broader market by a good margin. But the ups and downs have been considerable. Such is investing.

If we zoom into my personal activity, we get the following:

*Green = buy/add, Pink = Sold, Red = Short, Black dot = TSN acquisitions

My buy decisions were driven by good fundamental data (return ratios, growth, manageable debt, growing dividend, etc.) in combination with cheap valuation. I explained all that in detail in the several articles I published on TSN. However, I started to become concerned about the wisdom behind the MANY acquisitions Tyson was making in context of their effect on return on invested capital. Tyson was gorging themselves with debt to pay for various acquisitions, and it was dragging down their return ratios. The following chart paints the picture:

ROIC neatly tracked the share price for years. Suddenly, there was a stark divergence. When I noticed as much, I started digging into potential causes. At the root of it all was capital allocation. Tyson simply wasn't getting much out of their debt laden acquisition frenzy. Their debt load was astronomic. It was clear to me that the lofty price to which Tyson had climbed at the end of 2019 was not supported by fundamentals anymore. Having achieved a compounded annual return of 15% before dividends and on the back of an announcement by Tyson management that they were lowering full year earnings expectations, it was time to get out.

That was at $87 after the stock price had pulled back from an all time high of $93. I was ready to wash my hands of Tyson, expecting further weakness. When the stock price went back up to $93 as people were speculating on potential tailwinds for Tyson as a result of African Swine Flu ("ASF"), and as a result of my due diligence on the matter concluding that ASF wouldn't likely be much of a boon, a compelling short thesis emerged. The short call was at the revisit to $93. The ensuing weeks saw the stock price go down to $85. When earnings were released on February 6th 2020, the stock price plummeted down to $80. 14% return in just a few weeks.

Simply stated, I bought when fundamentals were strong and valuation was low. I sold and shorted when fundamentals were weak and valuation was high. Sure it was more nuanced than that, and you can read all my other articles on TSN to get a sharper picture. But in a nutshell, that's it.

Now What?

With earnings out we can dig again into fundamentals and see what, if anything, has changed. Bottom line up front: Tyson is as sick as ever. However, because the stock price has already dropped plenty shorting here is increasingly risky. I advise all shorts to cover their positions. But don't be surprised if things keep going down. I won't be. If the stock price climbs back up to the $90's, I will short again. And that isn't just because of the reasons aforementioned. There are new developments that strengthen the short thesis.

Capital Allocation

This is the crux of my entire argument. Tyson management is bad at allocating capital. They make poor spending decisions repeatedly. Mismanagement of cash is a quick way to ruin a business.

Let's briefly review Tyson's debt position:

*From 1st quarter 2020 10Q

Notice that A LOT of debt is falling due this year, $1,029,000,000 to be exact. The first payment of $350 million hits in June.

During the first quarter, they spent $123 million on interest and $312 million on CAPEX. If their full year estimates are accurate as stated on the conference call, they still have $327 million left on interest payments and $988 million they will spend on CAPEX in the remainder of 2020. Plus $450 million to pay on dividends if they maintain their payout amount. Taken together with debt principal, that is $2,794 million worth of obligations that will suck cash in quarters 2, 3, and 4.

This in context of a commercial paper program that is nearly maxed out at $819 million ($1,000 million cap), $750 million on a revolver, and $497 million of cash on hand. That's $1,428 in current liquidity.

To round out the picture, we have to estimate how much cash they will be able to generate throughout the rest of this year to see how able they will be to meet obligations. In the first quarter they brought in $894 million of operating cash, 3% above Q1 last year. If we continue with that run rate for the rest of this year, where they grow cash from operations by 3% over the prior years quarter (Q2 2019 = $70 million, Q3 2019 = $600 million, Q4 2019 = $980 million), they will generate $1,694 million in cash from operations in the next three quarters. Added to current liquidity gives us $3,122 million. After covering their remaining obligations of $2,794 million, they will have $328 million of liquidity at year end.

Only $328 million of liquidity for a business of Tyson's size is not good, especially since they have stated a liquidity target of $1 billion. And that is assuming that cash from operations grows 3% year over year. In order to get to a liquidity target of $1 billion, they will have to grow cash from operations by 15% over their strongest cash generation year on record back in 2018. I am skeptical that is going to happen.

Money burning a hole in their pockets...

Now if you were in this situation where you are $672 million short of your threshold for a comfortable level of liquidity, would you have spent money on something so discretionary as stock buybacks? Tyson apparently would.

Tyson management bought back 1.5 million shares of stock during the last quarter for $132 million, or $88.60 a share. $132 million that they will sorely need come year end. That money could have and should have been used to pay down their commercial paper balance, which would have saved them $650,000 in interest alone and freed up some liquidity. Instead they bought back stock at a earnings multiple of 16, which is higher than their 5-year average P/E ratio of 14.2 (which average would have been even lower were it not for the Trump tax cuts juicing EPS). Not only do they over-pay for acquisitions, they overpay for their own stock.

This is mind boggling. In my opinion, this is a gross abuse of shareholders money.

Accounting Shenanigans

Now here is an interesting matter I have been following since it popped up in the footnotes in the annual report for Tyson's last full fiscal year. They recorded an impairment charge of $41 million for 2019 on an asset "held for sale", charged to COGS. Note that they hadn't sold it yet, it was simply "held for sale". All we knew at the time was that it was a prepared foods business. Fast forward a few months and news broke that Tyson was divesting its "Golden Island Jerky Co." business, an entity that came with the Hillshire acquisition back in 2014. According to the most recent 10Q, the price they fetched was $29 million. They paid $70 million for it. My accusation that they have been overpaying for acquisitions is being proven true. And I don't think we have seen the end of impairment.

Jerky is a great business to be in currently, as I covered in this article. Why they would sell such an asset is peculiar as it carries higher margins and is less susceptible to commodity swings being a prepared food. Beyond that, the fact that they charged the impairment in one period (before they even sold it) and then recorded the proceeds in another should send up red flags. It's especially suspicious that they expended the impairment in a period when they had already announced that they were not going to meet expectations. On September 3rd of last year, they lowered the low end of their full year 2019 EPS guidance from $5.75 to $5.30, a 8% haircut. Eleven cents of that was from the impairment charge. In my opinion, they were shoving as much bad results as possible into an earlier period to make the future look better. Considering the fact that EPS only rose only 1% in the most recently reported period over the same period a year ago, one must wonder if they are pulling pennies to create growth. If they had expended the sale to COGS in the period in which the actual sale was made, EPS would have been $1.41 in Q1 2020 instead of $1.52, a 6% drop from the comparable period rather than the 1% growth.

Still a commodity stock

Tyson has made great efforts and spent a lot of money to diversify into value added, prepared foods, and food service so that margins and earnings would have less commodity like volatility. While they have achieved that goal in many ways, they are still at the whim of the market when it comes to pricing. That much was apparent when reading through their most recent conference call. Check out what they had to say when trying to forecast the remainder of the year:

Improvements in the back half are dependent upon achieving expected savings and pricing improvements in Chicken, managing to offset raw material cost increases in Prepared Foods and continued strong demand for beef and pork later in the year. That concludes my remarks and now we'll go back to Noel for additional commentary.

Notice how most of the items they mention as key to success in the second half of the year are largely out of their control. Yes they can target cost savings in their chicken segment, but pricing improvements are contingent upon what they can negotiate with grocers and vendors. They can't just unilaterally charge more or they will lose business. Offsetting raw material price increases is the same story. Finally, strong demand for beef and pork is almost entirely outside of their control, excepting marketing efforts. They still have commodity problems. They don't have that much pricing power, and any efforts at price increases will be in reaction to other pressures and therefore after the fact. They are at the mercy of outside influences. These quotes from the conference call highlight how reactionary and helpless they are:

"And we will remain agile with pricing to offset input costs driven by the volatility of raw materials." "Leg quarter pricing frankly has been a bit erratic..." "And we do not intend to take pricing action unless we believe that there is a shift that's taking place in pricing." "...we typically do not take pricing action on what we believe could be a short-term impact." "The Chicken improved operationally, although continued to face soft pricing which weighed on results." "So the USDA data would indicate that chicken breast pricing in particular has been weak."

If there was theme to the conference call, pricing would be it. Now, this matter alone isn't enough for a short thesis. Nor is it necessarily Tyson's fault. However, it certainly impacts their suitability as an investment, and in context of the stronger factors mentioned above adds to the short thesis. They don't have pricing power. Any pressure felt on the raw material side they might not be able to pass on. And they can't respond to short term fluctuations. All of this creates margin pressure and unpredictability.

System Weakness

Back in mid 2017, Tyson conducted a "review of our business technology strategy, including assessing our Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, in process ERP implementations, and other technology-enabled platforms to ensure our solutions are aligned with our overall company strategy and are fit for their intended purposes." This review resulted in the launch of a new ERP system. In the "Risk Factors" section in the 10K for that year, a explanation included disclaimers about how there might be a struggle getting that system off the ground. A $40 million charge hit the income statement this last quarter associated with integrating the new system. Absent the charge, that alone would have increased operating margin from 7.6% to 8% and added $0.10 to the bottom line. Now I understand that businesses have to revamp their business technology every several years and that there will naturally be costs associated with it. My concern is that the process started back in 2017. Why are there costly kinks? Mostly I mention it here as something to keep an eye on in future periods.

Efficiency

To me, efficiency numbers can reveal a great deal about a business. As it relates to accounts receivables, if days sales outstanding continues to go up one would question the creditworthiness of the business' customer or the ability of the enterprise to collect on amounts due. In regards to inventory, if there is a build up then you have to question how much demand there is for the business' products. The inventory part is particularly pertinent for Tyson, since their inventory has a short shelf life before spoiling. Here are long term trends from morningstar about Tyson and their days sales and days inventory:

*Image from morningstar

As can be seen, over time things have become less efficient. They aren't turning over as much product as they used to, and they aren't converting receivables into cash as quickly.

Last quarter had a $20 million charge of inventory write-downs and donations. They didn't break down how much was attributable to each. But that is $20 million just gone. Again here, this matter alone doesn't make a short thesis. But it adds to it. This is another thing to watch in coming quarters. Interestingly, this issue fits with what was mentioned above about their resource planning system. From the 10K:

"Any disruptions, delays or deficiencies in the design and implementation of our new ERP system could adversely affect our ability to process orders, ship products, send invoices and track payments, fulfill contractual obligations, produce financial reports, or otherwise operate our business."

It is starting to appear as though they are facing some real challenges with integrating this new system, and it could be affecting both receivables and inventory. The negative affects could be substantial and long lasting.

Conclusion

My intent today was to paint a clear picture of why investors should pass on Tyson. My primary reason is that management are awful at allocating capital and protecting shareholders equity. Their massive debt load and plummeting returns on invested capital is testament to that, and their refusal to pay down that debt, opting instead for frivolous and over-priced stock buybacks, is further sturdy evidence. Secondarily, there is the issue of accounting for acute events over different reporting periods that affects EPS. I then listed other matters such as lack of pricing power, technology system weakness, and inefficiencies in inventory and collections that also cement my case. If you aren't invested in Tyson, I would strongly advise against opening a position. If you own Tyson, sell it. The short case isn't compelling anymore with the recent drop. It went as low as ~$79.50. There has been a mild uptick in the past few days and closed on Friday at $80.76. If it marches back up to $90, go short and wait for Q2 earnings release. I don't think it is going to be pretty, especially because any benefits from ASF aren't materializing and there might in fact be trouble caused by coronavirus. At any rate, crunching the numbers reveals that Tyson will almost certainly not reach the end of the year having achieved their liquidity target UNLESS they take out more debt and/or chop their dividend. Either development would naturally be a negative for the stock price, though I maintain that cutting the dividend would be good for the company. They are being backed into a corner. I absolutely think they should suspend their dividend. And don't spend another cent on stock buybacks. Lucky for Tyson, 2021 is a relatively light year for debt principal repayments. In any case yes, they are most likely going to eek by. But if there is any disruption to their business, even mild, the results will be catastrophic. Mark my words, a dividend cut/suspension, credit downgrades, and the like are real possibilities. You heard it here first.

