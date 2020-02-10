Twilio: Reasons To Be Optimistic In Spite Of The Risks

Twilio (TWLO) sold off aggressively after recent Q4 results. The market sent the stock down over 7%, slicing almost $1.5B from Twilio's market value. It appears that the aggressive stock price reaction was in response to Twilio's decision to prioritize additional growth in the business at the expense of profit generation.

Twilio was added to the SG Emerging Leader Portfolio early this year.

Company Background

Twilio provides a communication platform as a service which both developers and enterprises can use to embed and facilitate communications. The business has over 179,000 customers and relationships with more than 3,000 global service providers. Twilio did over $1B in revenue in 2019 and has a market capitalization of approximately $18B. The company has provided investors with a three-year annualized return of approximately 45% per annum.

Investment Thesis

Democratizing global communications capabilities

Twilio makes it possible for large and small developers globally to have the power of global communications capabilities integrated natively into their applications and services without the hassle and effort of individually dealing with telecommunication carriers, or to have to get access to these capabilities in a way that they can be easily embedded. The way Twilio does this is by providing communication APIs as a service. The best way to think about these API capabilities is via the functions that they enable. Twilio facilitates a range of very common, practical use cases such as receiving a text confirmation from a restaurant application once a dinner reservation is made, or being able to click to call customer service from an airline reservation app.

Twilio enables its customers to enhance the quality of the offering that they provide their end-users without having to go to the trouble and hassle of negotiating with these carriers globally. As the platform broker, Twilio’s function is to negotiate deals with large telecommunications carriers such as Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T) to source API capabilities such as text, voice and video and then productize those functions as APIs that developers can internally embed within their applications.

What is interesting about Twilio's role is that it largely leverages the capital expenditure investment that the telecom providers such as Verizon and AT&T spend in enhancing and maintaining their existing services. For the carriers, Twilio provides a distribution mechanism to get these capabilities into the hands of developers in a way that minimizes the significant time and effort that would otherwise be incurred by the telecom provider.

Sticky, mission-critical service

The nature of the Twilio service is that it is mission critical for application developers who embed communications functionality into their various applications and services. The need to provide omnichannel interaction can be seen in the need for an Uber (NYSE:UBER) customer to be notified of their driver's approach or to be able to click the call to get an ETA of arrival. Similarly multi-factor authentication is being increasingly used by banks and enterprises to verify customer usage or employee system access. When accessing internal systems, one often gets a text message to a mobile device to verify the access attempt. Twilio’s customers have shown a tendency to spend more annually with the business each year. This has typically a combination of consumption of more APIs per user as their services expand and they add customers, as well as the consumption of additional APIs that Twilio makes available to enhance the nature of the interactions with their customers.

In fulfilling this vital role, Twilio becomes a defacto “toll-taker” on startup innovation and economic growth. As WhatsApp or any other of Twilio’s customers grow and add more users, then those users will use more of Twilio’s APIs to call, to send messages, all adding to Twilio’s revenues. While alternatives to the Twilio service do exist, for developer customers moving to an alternate platform need to become familiar with a new protocol and may also be subject potentially to service disruption if the integration of a new platform is not handled correctly. This likely explains Twilio's positive net dollar retention rate in excess of 100%

Q4 Results

Twilio reported a solid quarter, with revenue of $331M coming in well above guidance of $313M. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 per share also exceeded consensus estimates. Twilio's headline growth rates were over 75%, however, this number included the impact from the SendGrid acquisition. Net of the SendGrid acquisition growth, Twilio delivered organic growth of nearly 47% (adjusted for one time items) for 2019. The business also had 179,000 accounts (included accounts acquired from the SendGrid acquisition) at the end of 2019.

Twilio Q4 Investor Presentation

There were elements of concern in Twilio's results however. Forecast revenue guidance dropped to only 30% revenue growth, a sharp deceleration from reported growth of 47%. While this is largely consistent with consensus estimates, some of this deceleration is attributable to the large book of business that Twilio has acquired from Sendgrid and also the fact that Sendgrid has a lower net dollar retention rate than Twilio. The result is a blended book of business that won't grow as fast as Twilio historically has and that may also experience some breakage with the integration of the two businesses.

Twilio’s net dollar retention rate dropped significantly during Q4, to a level of approximately 124%, which indicates that on average, each customer is spending 24% more every year. This has declined from the 140%+ level which Twilio experienced in 2018. It is unclear whether this is the start of broader declines in net customer spending as a result of increased competitive pressures or a broader slowdown in Twilio's customers' own growth as a result of macroeconomic pressures and uncertainty. Twilio's forecast of Net Dollar Retention of 131% for 2020 appears to indicate this is not the start of a leg down in organic revenue growth.

Finally, Twilio also forecast a year of more aggressive business investment at the expense of profitability, guiding to EPS of $-0.2 to $-0.14 for FY 2020, below consensus of $0.24. Much of this additional investment is going into sales and marketing to fuel international expansion. This naturally raises questions as to whether Twilio has reached an inflection point with respect to its growth trajectory and whether heavier sales investments will be required to sustain even a reduced level of growth going forward.

Investment Risks

An investment in Twilio is not without risks for an investor. Twilio's $2B SendGrid acquisition was done at a valuation multiple of almost 12x revenues. Revenue synergies from cross-selling APIs to respective customer bases was a key driver behind the deal, as well as fulfilling a product gap that Twilio had. SendGrid offered Twilio a massive customer base of nearly 80,000 customers and an email platform capability to complement Twilio's voice and messaging capabilities. Given Twilio's own multiple of 11x Sales, this appears to have been an expensive acquisition and customer churn or an inability to sell into the SendGrid customer base may destroy significant intangible value.

Twilio is also at the mercy of the carriers as far as API pricing and price increases for APIs. The emergence of a more aggressive competitive set who are willing to pay up for API access to carriers may create additional margin pressure on Twilio, which could create issues if Twilio is not able to pass on such pricing increases to its end customer.

Twilio is also not without competition, and there is an emergence of competitors for the business globally. While most are regional in nature, without the breadth of APIs that Twilio has, nor the developer community and global scale, these competitors could also hamper Twilio's ability to grow and go after regional pieces of Twilio's global customer business, and allow customers to multi-source, as Uber, historically Twilio's largest customer, itself did several years ago.

Financials And Valuation

Twilio has been most focused on acquiring market share and growing revenue over the last few years.

I expect that at scale, Twilio will be able to deliver operating margins more consistent with mature software companies in the range of 20%, a situation which is likely to occur within the next 3 to 5 years. PE ratios are not meaningful given that the business is still very much in investment mode and is deliberately overspending on sales & marketing to increase revenue and acquire share.

A Price to sales ratio is a more meaningful metric for Twilio, and given the business has been growing revenue at greater than 50% annualized over the last three years and will deliver close to 30%+ revenue growth over the next year, Twilio’s current price to sales ratio of 12x sales is fairly attractive, certainly compared to other SaaS businesses growing at similar growth rates like Atlassian (TEAM) and ServiceNow (NOW) which, while having a similar growth rate traded for price to sales ratios of almost 20 times sales.

For investors with a long-term view who see the evolution of an omnichannel communications strategy for enterprises of all sizes in core communication with their customers, Twilio may be a position to consider for a portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.