No Worries - Eurozone Sales Slump On Seasonal Adjustment Mistake

This is because Black Friday is new to Europe and the statistical authorities haven't caught up with seasonal adjustments as yet.

A significant fall in retail sales isn't exactly what we would look for to show the health of an economy.

Some statistics matter, others don't

Even, the same statistic can matter or not at different times. The point being that sometimes a variation, a rise or fall, can be the result of some difference that doesn't matter. Say, a change in the way we collect or calculate the number. Or some calendar change that disrupts what we're counting but has no greater implication for the economy as a whole.

For what we're trying to divine by looking at these numbers is whether there's some change in how the economy is operating in general. Something that we can explain by, say, "Oh, that was a Sunday" doesn't do that for us.

We need to keep this in mind while considering the way in which January retail sales for the eurozone have fallen 1.6%. If this was a turn in the general economy then yes, we'd worry, be thinking hard about whether we've a deepening of whatever recession might be going on. As it is, in reality, we can just dismiss it as a statistical artifact of no particular significance.

(Eurozone retail sales from Trading Economics)

That's erm, pretty bad actually. Even so, no worries, this isn't important. It's because Black Friday is something new to Europe and so the statistical agencies aren't adjusting for it properly.

Do note that I'm unremittingly hostile to the euro itself anyway. I also insist that the eurozone is going to have depressed - as against what it would have in the absence of the euro - growth as a result of the error of having the single currency. So I wouldn't recommend investment in the area anyway. But this specific statistic isn't one of those reasons. For this is about the vagaries of statistical collection methods, nothing else.

Statistical adjustment

Say, just to give a silly example, we were going to measure alcohol sales by the hour and day in retail establishments - in bars essentially. We'd note that sales rise substantially at the end of the working day for example, quite possibly that there's then a bit of an easing off and a boost toward the end of the evening. OK.

Then we get a day where the boozing starts early, before lunch, and by 8 pm has pretty much died off to nothing. Do we now assume that the entire environment has changed? Or perhaps we consider that this is a Sunday, brunch and then people getting ready for the working week later in the day?

Well, if we see the same pattern every seven days we'll start to adjust our numbers. For what we're going to be interested in is the general trend of sales, not the way they vary in a predictable cycle. We're interested in anomalies, not routine that is. It's the departure from that routine, variance, we're looking for. Sunday comes every week does it? Brunch? So, what we're interested in is variance from that pattern, not that pattern itself.

Seasonal adjustment

OK, booze over a week is a pretty trivial example. It's of great interest to people scheduling bartenders and not to us as an economic statistic. But there are annual cycles that we do need to think about. As the statisticians do. For example, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the USPS hire a lot of people in November and fire them in January. We're not very interested in this in the employment, job and unemployment numbers because we know what this is, this is seasonal hiring for the gift giving season. So, we adjust those larger numbers to reveal the underlying trend, not the precise and specific monthly variations.

There are times though when the known variation doesn't come at the same time every year. Chinese New Year wanders between January and February every year (it's the interaction of the solar and lunar calendars, as with Easter) and while it's obviously predictable no one does adjust economic statistics for this. Given that New Year is when everyone takes two weeks off - it's been called the largest migration in all of history as everyone travels to see family - this obviously does affect the monthly numbers, but differently each year.

The end result of this is that we generally pay no attention to Chinese economic statistics for Jan and Feb each year. They're not seasonally adjusted and thus aren't showing us the underlying trend we're interested in.

Seasons and eurozone retail sales

Well, we can't argue that the holidays don't come around at the same time each year in Europe so why would we try to argue that these numbers aren't important? That they're a result of some statistical problem rather than an indication of trend? The answer is as Moody's Analytics says:

Euro zone retail sales plunged by 1.6% m/m in December, fully reversing November's 0.8% rise. Most of the drop was due to an expected correction following November's Black Friday-related boost, especially as the euro area's national statistical offices are still having problems with the seasonality around the event.

The US has had Black Friday for a long time now. It's pretty natural that the holiday shopping season starts immediately after the previous holiday, Thanksgiving. Europeans, on the basis that they're descended from those that didn't go to North America and therefore not descended from those whose escape from near starvation is being remembered don't celebrate the holiday. Therefore there's never been this same switch on point for the orgy of consumer consumption.

Except that's no longer quite true. The various internet shopping companies have popularized the idea that there should be a grand sale on this day. There's simply no reason why there should be in the European calendar but the practice is becoming more popular even so. A decade back it was near unknown (I know, I've been here) and now it does indeed happen.

Our problem with the statistic being that the statistical agencies also know it's happening. But they're not, as yet, adjusting monthly numbers to account for this known event. Partly because it's still growing, the difference is, umm, different each year.

So, November's numbers aren't being properly adjusted up for this move of some of the December sales into that previous month. And December's aren't for the fact that some sales have migrated back in time in that manner.

My view

A drop in retail sales of 1.6% in a month looks horrendous. But we should pretty much ignore this as a guide to what is really happening. The statistical agencies just aren't adjusting properly for the manner in which that American idea of Black Friday is becoming more popular in Europe.

My more general view of the eurozone is unremittingly bleak. I think it was a horrible idea to start with and nothing since the late 1990s has changed that view. The stresses within it are, at some point in time, going to kill it as a manner of economic organization. But that's something well beyond any useful investment horizon.

What is useful in this shorter term that we're all alive and active is that those stresses turn up as lower growth. The inability to have coordinated fiscal policy over a single monetary zone is simply going to, always, reduce the speed of GDP growth. For monetary policy is always going to be out of line with the requirements of the component economies.

I'm thus entirely bearish on the prospects for the eurozone and businesses within it. All of which is a rather larger and longer term point than this being made here, about this specific statistic.

The investor view

We can safely ignore this statistic. It's not going to lead to anyone changing policy in any manner at all. For all the folks at the ECB and so on know all of the above. The length of this piece is so that you do too.

Simply ignore this number.

As to the larger point about investment in the eurozone well, I think that's a bad idea anyway but at least some of that is about a longer time horizon than most of us think about.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.