Casper: Not Sleeping Well On This One

The company has seen its valuation being more or less cut in half from the latest valuation round.

The IPO Of Casper Sleep (CSPR) has not provided a great deal of night rest for the private shareholders, management and underwriters as pricing was slashed in a big way before the initial offering. An active debate on the business model and valuation has not been beneficial for the pricing process, nor the publicity generated in the process.

I am quite sceptical given the lack of operating leverage in the business model and the fact that losses remain quite big, while the net cash position is only enough to fund losses for about another year, with not enough operating leverage seen yet. While sales multiples are low, and I would naturally be inclined to buy the dip, I simply do not see sufficient risk-reward to base a long position upon.

The Business

Casper has focused on the market for sleep, which it sees as crucial to wellness for humans. After all, sleep is the activity which we spent most of our lives on as a good night of sleep is crucial for a productive day, creating wellness for consumers. The business of sleep is what the company itself calls the ''Sleep Economy''. The company believes it can capture this market with its brand Casper, its award winning mattress and focus on both online and offline channels, although a focus remains on the first.

While the company might be best known for its mattress, Casper has moved into adjacent categories as well, including pillows, sheets, duvets and many other accessories. The company is clearly benefiting from greater awareness of consumers on the topic and the willingness to spend on it as well, with replacement time frames shortening.

With this in mind, Casper has chosen an interesting business model, and while the company has grown to half a billion in sales in about 5 years, the question is if this is a business model at all.

Valuation & Initial Public Offering

Casper and its underwriters eventually ended up selling shares at just $12 each. With the sale of 8.35 million shares at this price, the company is generating just $100 million in offering proceeds. The 39.6 million shares outstanding values equity of the firm at just $475 million. In comparison, the company was valued at over $1.1 billion in the late private round as underwriters initially tried to sell shares at $17-$19 per share.

While shares did see a nice jump to $15 on their opening day as some speculators have probably placed bets on a jump, shares are trading at just $11 and change on their second day of trading, creating with certainty a failed IPO.

Operating with $14 million in net cash ahead of the IPO, and accounting for the net proceeds from the offering, Casper operates with a net cash position just above the $100 million mark, yet this cash position is based on the position as of September last year.

The problem is that despite a solid revenue base and strong growth, the company reports incredible losses, and while that might be justified for an R&D heavy business such as a biotech name, this is not really the case for Casper. This is not a technology name, but simply a mattress producer which focuses on online sales. The offline channel is catered as well by partners including big names like Target (NYSE:TGT) and Costco (COST), among others. In fact, Target is a small investor, although its $75 million pre-IPO investment will likely take a haircut in this IPO.

For the year of 2017, the company reported an operating loss of more than $71 million on sales of $251 million. Revenues did increase more than 42% in 2018 to $358 million, with operating losses increasing to $92 million. On a relative basis, losses came down about two points to 26% of sales.

For the first nine months of the year, some further progress was made, yet not enough to lure potential investors. Revenues were up 33% to $312 million as operating losses were flat on an absolute basis at $65 million.

The company did provide preliminary results for all of 2019 in the offering documents. It guides for full-year sales of about $439 million. This suggests that fourth-quarter sales come in around $127 million. This reveals that fourth-quarter revenue growth slowed down to about 25% from last year's $102 million.

Based on the current trends, the company will bleed through its net cash position in about a year. While the company is generating sales at about half a billion a year, for a 1 times sales multiple, the simple reality is that losses are very steep and we have to seriously wonder if and how the business could become profitable.

Final Thoughts

The biggest risk to this story is if there is a business model at all. This is no technology company. It is a mattress company which aims to capture a growth market through a heavy focus on online, yet the business model is not too distinctive enough to justify the large losses. Claiming to be a technology company having good traction with millennials is not enough, as investors look carefully throughout the P&L these days.

These losses are very rich as the doubts have more than cut that valuation in half. While a 1 times current sales multiples does not seem rich, the fact that the company is losing about twenty-five cents on the dollar is a big red flag with not enough operating leverage seen to create a path profitability. Unlike many SAAS businesses, the potential for operating leverage is very much more limited as investors doubt if profitability can be achieved at all.

With operating assets essentially valued at $350 million at $11 and change, while incorporating the pro-forma net cash position, this is really telling, essentially a more than two-thirds cut in the valuation from the latest private valuation round not too long ago. While this valuation seems modest given the revenue base, it is simply the losses and continued losses in the foreseeable future which drive this low valuation. This most certainly acts as a wake-up call to management, and while I see continued pressure as investors realise dilution will arrive later in 2020 unless the losses are halted, the same warning function might act as a trigger to stem losses as well. The big question is not just if this will happen, but what will happen to the growth story at the same time.

Please subscribe to the premium service in order to get access to more actionable ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.