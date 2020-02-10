We Anticipate Buying The Vaunted Starlink IPO, A SpaceX Spin-Out

We plan to buy in on a personal account basis as pure speculation. We would be surprised if that didn't work out well for us.

Background

If you're not familiar with our company, we're a space-sector equity research business. We've covered the space business here on SeekingAlpha since 2017 and we've seen space go from a sector attracting niche investor interest to one being touted on CNBC as the Next Big Thing. We think it remains early days. Right now in the space sector, we see a rising market tide that can lift all boats. Real companies like Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) which are delivering rock-solid fundamental growth, earnings and deleverage are moving up. And very early stage companies offering essentially speculative stocks - like Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - are also moving up. This is because the investor community has gotten all excited about space and is buying into future growth. This is an important backdrop for a potential new IPO that could come to market in 2020 or 2021 - Starlink.

Where Musk Is Concerned We Suggest You Ignore The Glitz, And Focus on The Numbers

As everybody knows, Elon Musk is a serial entrepreneur. From PayPal (PYPL) to Tesla (TSLA) to SpaceX (SPACE), Musk has demonstrated the ability to disrupt and succeed in multiple unrelated industries. That is unusual. His greatest and in our view most unsung skill is raising various forms of money from the US government; his greatest weakness in our view is his Twitter account. But then we speak as rather dull professional investor types, running an SEC regulated equity research business. Boring, right? So perhaps we aren't the right audience for that particular stream of hope, dreams, braggadocio, invective and downright oddity.

Musk's main businesses above - some of which he can claim to have founded, some not, but all share this characteristic - they attack a very large incumbent market that is thought to be unassailable. They do so with fleet-of-foot engineering that contrasts with a rather lumbering approach traditional in the industry under attack. And they have all been successful in taking significant market share and generating significant gains for investors. Think about it - PYPL vs. banks and credit card processors; TSLA vs. auto manufacturers; SPACE vs. United Launch Alliance (a joint venture between Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) ) and vs. Northrop Grumman (NOC) following NOC's acquisition of Orbital ATK in 2018. New versus the old, lightweight vs. heavyweight.

Musk is easy to distrust and easy to write off as a showman. Just watch that Twitter account or a hundred other outlets for this week's instalment of craziness. Thai cave rescue, "funding secured", the dancing, we could go on. His companies and their products serve as a great irritant for some reason - to all except their users. PayPal was originally written off as "why on earth would I pay someone when I don't know who they are?". Tesla cars - irritating right? Holier-than-thou drivers touting green credentials, that flaky Autopilot gimmick, the army of fanbois touting the things in a million YouTube videos. SpaceX? Lumbering from capital raise to capital raise at permanent risk of bankruptcy, if you ask its competitors. All told - urgh. Constant irritation.

Doesn't matter.

Ask the users.

Look at the numbers.

Ignore the craziness.

We don't cover TSLA nor do we plan to do so - auto isn't our world. But our friends at Elazar Advisors, LLC do. And they'll tell you the same. Ignore the glitz. Look at the numbers. We are long TSLA on a personal account basis, and we do expect the stock to move up even from here. But that's not what we're here to talk about right now.

SpaceX Could Be The Mother Of All Hot IPOs

In an era when the Softbank capital cannon is firing blanks, bringing down private market valuations, and as a result likely to bring down IPO valuations (because IPOs are just a capital-raising exercise for the company coming to market), should SPACE IPO in the near to medium term we think it could be a killer listing.

The company is winning share in the government and commercial launch sector. Initially it looked to be just a price-leader, a consequence of its re-usable hardware and also of its ability to run at a loss using VC and other private funding. (Boeing (BA) is also running at a loss of course, but not for the same reasons). It turns out though to have much more in its kitbag. The big leap forward for SPACE has happened in the last few months. It is the duopoly provider of crew transportation services from Earth to the International Space Station for NASA. It signed a $2.6bn contract in 2014 to provide the same service that NASA is paying BA $4.2bn for - namely, to provide an Uber for American astronauts who currently can only reach the ISS in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. Being a new entrant and all, SPACE was required to provide more rigorous testing than was BA. BA's abort test was simply a capsule on a test stand in the desert firing its escape thrusters. The test was successful, kind of. It landed safely albeit one of the three parachutes didn't deploy. The BA Starliner capsule is designed to land with only two parachutes, so everyone decided that test was "nominal" (space-speak for "went to plan"). SPACE was required to do something hugely more difficult - fire an abort at or around the "MaxQ" point of launch - meaning with its Dragon capsule actually screwed onto the top of a Falcon 9 rocket that had actually launched and was travelling at the point of maximum aerodynamic pressures on the vehicle ie. one of the most risky parts of the launch. Not just placed on top of a short scaffold in the desert. And guess what - the Dragon escaped successfully and landed successfully. Then let's look at the farcical uncrewed test flights. SPACE's uncrewed test was a breeze. Of course it was. SPACE has been flying that same flight for years now under the NASA Commercial Re-Supply program, a kind of Uber Eats for the ISS. BA's uncrewed test flight? We have no words. Honestly. Not only did it not achieve the correct orbit because the capsule couldn't tell the time - and therefore didn't reach the ISS at all, instead landing in the desert a day later (also a nominal test if you ask some folks!), it turns out that had the Starliner in fact gotten the time correct, it could have destroyed itself in-flight due to another, different, software error. To which BA's response has been something along the lines of, uh, we need to get better at software. Getting serious for a moment, given the role of MCAS software in the 737-Max fatalities, we'd like to see someone at BA realize that software isn't a techy thing, it's core business, and deal with it accordingly. Again - BA is getting paid $4.2bn, SPACE is getting $2.6bn. SPACE will, we expect, deliver American astronauts to the ISS from American soil a whole lot sooner than will America's sweetheart BA.

If you talk to other customers of SPACE, you'll find they have a whole lot of good things to say about them. We cover Iridium (IRDM) for instance - it's a satellite comms business that launched all its next-gen fleet using SPACE, and those launches were executed extremely well. Nominally in fact. IRDM is a happy customer.

Between the rising commercial spend in space, the rising military spend in space, the shortage of space launch providers, SPACE's emerging track record, and general investor excitement about the space sector, we think that were SPACE to IPO anytime soon it would go parabolic. We'd be jabbing at our broker screen to load up early.

While Waiting For SpaceX To IPO, We'll Likely Buy Starlink Anyway

Until the SpaceX IPO, investors may get the change to buy stock in a part of the company that its President and COO, Gwynne Shotwell (job description: make crazy Musk stuff a reality), has touted as a possible IPO spin-out. That part is Starlink, also a satellite comms business. Starlink has launched about 240 smallsats which sit in low earth orbit. These pizza-box-sized devices are a great irritant to, oh, everybody. Astronomers hate them because they block out a whole lot of sky. Satellite comms providers hate them because they're funded by cheap equity capital and they're going to compete even though they can't succeed because they're based on lightweight engineering that can't possibly compete with heavyweight .... oh, hang on ... see a pattern emerging?

We come at Starlink with big negative prejudice. One, we are old folks and we remember all the failed satellite comms enterprises of the 1990s - every single one ended in bankruptcy and/or some other ignominy. Two, we cover IRDM and we absolutely believe in heavyweight engineering to solve secure global military comms problems and we believe that right now the K-band spectrum used by Starlink is insufficient for the high-reliability market that Starlink will no doubt want to go after at some point. Three, we have the sneaking suspicion that Starlink only exists to drive up demand for SpaceX launch capacity. Four, we remember SolarCity and its unglamorous end. Five, we cannot for the life of us see how Starlink is going to turn a profit or generate actual cashflow after capex. Six, we operate a fundamentals-based research business and this thing will have no fundamentals when it IPOs, it will be all hopes and dreams.

But we plan to leave that prejudice at the door and buy some anyway. We won't bet the farm (we never do). But we think sector enthusiasm can drive the stock up for awhile by itself, and we've yet to see a Musk business that given enough time didn't work out to be one heck of a good business on the fundamentals. (Yes, including TSLA. Leave your prejudice at that same door and check the Elazar coverage we link to above).

This speculative approach is working well for us in our Virgin Galactic (SPCE) investment, which is up big from the day it started trading. It has no revenue and won't have any for some time. But it's been a great investment for us. Right now the space sector is very forgiving for investors. So we think that Starlink will be forgiven its errors and mishaps whilst it becomes a business, and we do trust Musk to deliver a proper business in the end - so we expect that even if space-sector-tulip-mania has cooled, earnings will be hotting up.

We'll keep you posted.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 10 February 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AJRD, IRDM, SPCE, LMT, NOC, TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long the above stocks on a personal account basis.