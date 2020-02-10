Zendesk: Patience Is Key

Zendesk (ZEN), the software company best known for its customer service tools, has just reported fourth-quarter results - and just like all of 2019, the market isn't overly impressed with Zendesk's execution. Disappointed with the fact that Zendesk has slipped from the days of >40% y/y growth, investors sent shares of Zendesk down ~5% after the earnings release:

Zendesk has been a mainstay of my value-oriented technology portfolio for the better part of a year, and its most recent Q4 update contains nothing to detract from that thesis. Aside from a compelling valuation, which we'll discuss in detail shortly, I believe the core tenets of the Zendesk bullish thesis to be as follows:

Balanced growth/profitability profile. Yes, Zendesk is no longer a hyper-growth stock, but it's still capable of pulling off ~30% revenue growth while also generating positive pro forma operating margins - not something many other SaaS companies can claim.

Let's put Zendesk's slower FY19 and focus on the future, which, according to Zendesk's latest guidance update calling for $1.05-$1.07 billion in revenues (in-line with consensus expectations of $1.06 billion), is still forecasted to grow at a robust 29-31% y/y range.

Figure 1. Zendesk FY20 guidance initiation Source: Zendesk Q4 earnings release

Zendesk's slight pullback further cheapens a stock that, in my view, has fallen well behind peers of a similar growth rate. At current share prices around $84, Zendesk has a market cap of $9.35 billion. After netting off the $845.5 million of cash and $483.5 million of convertible debt on Zendesk's year-end balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $8.99 billion.

Assuming Zendesk hits the midpoint of its revenue guidance for next year, we arrive at a current valuation of just 8.5x EV/FY20 revenues for the stock. Most other ~30% growth SaaS peers, meanwhile, trade well above a double-digit forward revenue multiple as shown in the chart below:

Given that software multiples have bled upward in this market melt-up, I believe Zendesk shares can hit a valuation of 10x EV/FY20 revenues, implying a price target of $101 and ~20% upside from current levels. Have patience here - I believe Zendesk offers an attractive balance of reasonable valuation with strong growth prospects, and this will distinguish it from other richly-valued tech stocks in an expensive market environment.

Q4 download

Let's now dive into the details of Zendesk's fourth-quarter earnings in more depth. Overall, I find no red flags that would warrant a ~5% decline in Zendesk's share price, indicating a fairly opportune buying opportunity. Take a look at the company's earnings summary below:

Figure 2. Zendesk 4Q19 results Source: Zendesk 4Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 33% y/y to $229.9 million, decelerating three points from last quarter's 36% y/y growth rate. However, this was more or less expected - and Zendesk still managed to beat Wall Street's expectations of $227.6 million (+32% y/y) by one point.

All year long, Zendesk's sales execution has been the forerunning topic in all debates on the stock. This has been a top-of-mind issue for management as well, and in the company's Q4 shareholder letter, Zendesk laid out its strategy to revitalize go-to-market efforts in the coming year. In a nutshell, the company expects to do the following:

"Intentionally differentiate" its messaging for enterprise prospects, focusing on enterprise-grade features in an effort to improve win rates

At the same time, Zendesk isn't ignoring its downmarket pipeline. It is expanding its "startup program" in 2020 to make it easier for smaller companies to get started with Zendesk at an earlier stage.

Develop internal AI tools in order to better manage customers and optimize touchpoint with them throughout their lifecycle

Increase coordination for international sales efforts.

And of course, Zendesk certainly plans to drive much more growth via its Sunshine CRM and convert many of its existing customers into a unified CRM-customer support platform powered by Zendesk.

We also note that Zendesk has seen healthy customer metrics that show no immediate warning signs. Zendesk reported a net revenue expansion rate of 116% in Q4, essentially consistent with performance across the entire fiscal year and still representing healthy upset rates that is well within Zendesk's target range of 110-120%. Note that many other SaaS companies that reported so-called "sales execution issues" also saw net retention rates drop drastically, something that Zendesk hasn't suffered through.

Figure 3. Zendesk net expansion trends Source: Zendesk Q4 shareholder letter

Healthy sales and customer retention trends have also fed strong profit performance. In 2019, a year that the S&P 500 surged 29%, growth was often the key topic on investors' minds. Because Zendesk saw growth rates decelerate in 2019, it wasn't the forerunning stock in the sector. But more recently, investors have zoomed in far more on tech companies' bottom lines. While profitability used to be less attractive than growth, I'd say these metrics hold equal weight now. And as market volatility continues, it wouldn't be unlikely to see more emphasis shift toward profitability and cash flow.

Luckily, Zendesk has delivered on this front. As we can see in the table below, Zendesk's pro forma gross margins rose 250bps to 76.7%, powered by improved economies of scale as the company migrated 100% of its infrastructure to the public cloud.

Figure 4. Zendesk key profit trends Source: Zendesk Q4 shareholder letter

Likewise, Zendesk's pro forma operating margins shot up 230bps to 5.1% in Q4. The company called out success in moving upmarket toward larger clients (which tend to be more profitable), as well as gross margin improvements, as the key driver in its profit growth. We note as well that the nominal dollar volume of operating profits nearly tripled to $11.6 million, while FCF also grew 19% y/y to $15.9 million.

Key takeaways

Value and growth/profitability balance. These are the key metrics I look for in software companies amid a rising (and possibly overextended) market, and Zendesk has both of these factors under its belt. While Zendesk may no longer be as exciting as a newer IPO like Pinterest (PINS), it is a steady performer in a software category that it virtually owns. Stay invested here for the long haul.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.