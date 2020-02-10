Atlassian: Wait For A Better Entry On This Dominant Franchise

Current valuation is one of the few things not to like for new investors considering an entry.

I first came across Atlassian (TEAM) shortly before its IPO. I was intrigued by something quite notable that was detailed in its S1, which was that a customer spending $1 in Year 1 would eventually end up spending almost $7 in Year 5 as a result of adding more users over time, with users consuming more products and renewing existing licenses. It occurred to me that while Atlassian was a gem of a business, the key was to be able to snag it when it came on sale. Unfortunately, I missed the IPO and it spiked to a level that was more than I was willing to pay. I got my chance in Q2 2016 when the market suffered some indigestion, and it's been a profitable association ever since. Atlassian is a current holding of my Project $1M portfolio.

Atlassian provides enterprise collaboration software for businesses ranging from SMBs all the way up to large Enterprises. The company’s most notable software offering is the IT project management tool Jira, which allows developers to track bug fixes and other development priorities from initiation to completion. The business was founded in 2002 and was listed in 2015. Atlassian has a $36B market capitalization. The company did approximately $1.1 billion in revenue in 2019 and has returned just under 60% annualized to investors over the last three years

Investment Thesis

Best in Class Collaboration software for development teams

Atlassian’s Jira product is the industry standard software for development teams in project management. The software allows development teams to track bug fixes, development items and roadmap items, prioritize, implement and ultimately resolve them. Software developers often couple the deployment of Jira with Confluence, Atlassian‘s collaboration tool.

Atlassian’s project management software and devops tools tend to be very sticky once deployed. Once deployed, the experience has been that the adoption and usage of the software tends to be fairly extensive amongst entire engineering and product management teams. Developers, product managers, QA and other software professionals live and breathe daily within Jira to manage full cycles of software development and deployment. This includes the priority management for feature, bug fixes and other elements of new and existing releases. The loss of productivity and potential project management hiccups in switching out to a new software is generally perceived as just not worth the risk. There also tends to be a new learning curve and on-ramp with any alternate project management software.

Atlassian estimated the market size for project management software to be over $60 billion in its S1, with estimated potential users of over 900M knowledge workers and a typical sweet spot amongst technical teams. These technical teams include software developers and others involved in the project management process.

What's also unique about Atlassian is that unlike most SaaS businesses, Atlassian has a product first, development first culture and underinvests in a direct sales presence. This results in strong virality and cult-like adoption of its products by developers who in turn advocate for the business via word of mouth to other developers. What's interesting about this is that its low-touch sales channel has resulted in a robust online distribution model, which results in significantly better unit economics as the business scales, producing strong margins and strong cash flow.

Not having to scale a direct sales team for revenue growth has allowed Atlassian to fix significantly more of its costs than would be typical. It spends less than 25% of revenue on Sales and Marketing expense. The other benefit of a product-oriented approach is the creation of a brand with authenticity amongst the tech community, leading to a thriving ecosystem of developers. This has led to Atlassian having a robust marketplace for applications that are built on Jira and Confluence, which generates almost 20% of Atlassian’s revenues, or more than $250M.

Atlassian's focus on IT Project management is also likely to lead to some resiliency in revenues in the event of any economic downturn. While the business hasn't been tested yet with any negative economic conditions, the fact that the software tools are used to manage business-critical projects and priorities and keep them on track, coupled with the fact that its software offerings are generally more economical than competitive offerings should lead to high retention even in depressed economic conditions.

Project management becomes a beachhead for other opportunities

Like other SaaS businesses such as ServiceNow (NOW) and Veeva (VEEV), the initial deployment of mission-critical software product typically lends itself to a beachhead in the enterprise from which these businesses can then land and expand. In Atlassian’s case, project management software is giving rise to the opportunity to push a technical help desk product. Atlassian recognized this opportunity with the 2013 introduction of the Jira service desk, a workflow solution that is able to manage the scheduling and coordination of issues lists with prioritization, owner assignment and ticketing logic.

The main market opportunities that Atlassian has pursued with Jira Service Desk have been IT helpdesk functionality, call centre, HR and other compliance systems. The introduction of this product brings Atlassian into selective competition with ServiceNow as far as this functionality is concerned. While ServiceNow has a sweet spot in the IT helpdesk of large enterprises, Atlassian is finding a market in smaller and midmarket enterprise for Jira Service Desk. The product is not as full-featured as ServiceNow, nor is it as expensive. The deployment of a suite of complementary products such as Jira, Jira Service Desk and Confluence reinforce Atlassian‘s hold and dominance within a given enterprise, increasing its stickiness and overall retention of clients.

Strong Q2 Results

Atlassian is in hyper-growth mode, and investing significant resources in customer acquisition. Given this is the case the business is not optimizing for profitability at this point and is ultra-focused on top line growth.

Source: Atlassian Q1 Investor Report

The company most recently reported revenue growth of over 37% year on year in its latest results and handily beat revenue guidance, delivering $409M in revenue for the quarter. Results were strong across most facets of the business, and revenue growth actually showed a sequential improvement on Q1.

Source: Atlassian Q1 Investor Report

Atlassian increased customers year on year by almost 20%, with total customers increasing to 164,790. It was subscription revenue which once again powered the business, with customers looking into lock-in subscriptions before planned pricing increases which are due to take effect during the year.

Source: Atlassian Q1 Investor Report

Atlassian's strong scalability and low-cost distribution model was fairly stunningly illustrated in the company's attainment of free cash flow. Atlassian has fairly consistently delivered 30% of free cash flow to revenue, however, the almost 50% of free cash flow to revenue in Q2 was unusual, even for this business and unlikely to be repeated going forward. Q2's higher than expected number was primarily driven by an inability to hire R&D talent as aggressively as expected, with some sales & marketing expenses also being deferred.

Atlassian also reaffirmed its forecast of revenue growth of $1.59-$1.6B, or around 32-33% revenue growth.

Valuation

Unfortunately, for any new investors considering this great business, the current valuation is one of the things not to like. Atlassian currently trades at a Price to Sales ratio of 25x Sales. This is close to the highest that the business has traded at for the last 5 years. Somewhere close to 20x Sales, the level it traded at briefly in December 2019 and a level closer to its 5-year average would be a level that may be more appropriate for starting an accumulation of Atlassian.

To see other ideas of high quality, growing businesses that are positioned to be long term wealth creators, please consider a Free Trial of Sustainable Growth. Ideas based on the philosophy of Project $1M, which has outperformed the S&P500 by almost 50% for 2019, and over the last 4 years

for 2019, and over the last 4 years Access to Large Cap, Emerging Leader and High Conviction Model Portfolio which all outperformed the S&P500 in 2019



in 2019 Watch list that covers a broad universe of businesses with 'unfair competitive advantages' in fast growing markets

Exclusive ideas on potential 'Wealth Creators of tomorrow'

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEAM, NOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.