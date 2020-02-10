General Electric: The Road To Junk Status Is Unyielding

Source: Financial Times

The melt-up in financial markets is incessant. The markets have shaken off the trade war with China and appear to be taking risks from the coronavirus in stride. The Dow Jones (DIA) hit another high this week, rising above 29,000 again. Low interest rates and liquidity into the system from the Federal Reserve has helped. Rising markets have inured to the benefit of General Electric (GE), whose stock is up over 35% Y/Y.

GE appeared to be at the brink in early 2019. Bulls who stayed the course have been richly rewarded. CEO Larry Culp has pared debt, but he had to hive off assets to do it. The announced $21 billion sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher (DHR) energized bulls and gave Culp the opportunity to change the narrative for good. GE's improved Q4 2019 results also helped. GE's core operations (NewCo) - Aviation, Power Systems, and Renewable Energy - showed significant progress. Revenue of $19.1 billion was up 3%, while segment profit of $2.2 billion more than doubled:

In Q3 2019, NewCo's segment profit spiked 34% Y/Y. Heading into Q4, I expected a repeat performance, and GE delivered. NewCo reported segment profit of $2.2 billion, more than twice the $916 million reported in the year earlier period. The biggest driver was the $302 million segment profit at Power, up from -$786 million in Q4 2018. Cost take-outs helped, but there were charges that occurred last year that did not take place this quarter. Power will likely not show a $1.0 billion improvement in segment profits each quarter, but Q4's positive performance cannot be ignored.

The improvement at Power was the biggest change during the quarter. Its segment profit improved by over $1.0 billion versus the year earlier period as management continued to rightsize the business. GE cannot count on that type of improvement consistently. On a combined basis, Power and Renewable Energy had a segment profit margin of 1%, which I would consider paltry. Just because Power improved does not make GE a buy. Aviation represented over 90% of NewCo's to segment profit. This showed the danger of hiving off assets. NewCo is less diversified and its growth prospects appear heavily weighted towards Aviation.

GE's Pro Forma Credit Metrics Post-Biopharma

The following chart outlines GE's credit metrics based on its $91 billion total debt load, including debt at GE Capital ("GECC"). The debt is down from about $110 billion in the year earlier period. While management trumpets the debt pare downs, one must remain mindful of the company's credit profile. The following table accounts for the $21 billion sale of Biopharma at 17x EBITDA and the potential liquidation of GE's stake in Baker Hughes (BKR).

Debt/EBITDA measures total debt at the industrial operations and GECC. Management compares industrial net debt to EBITDA with a target of 2.5x. The target debt/equity for GECC is 4x. Management recently divulged it evaluates gross debt/EBITDA as well. Given the diminution at GECC, I believe this is the metric the rating agencies and the market should focus on.

GE's 2019 full-year segment profits, less corporate eliminations, plus depreciation and amortization, were around $11.2 billion. I used this as a proxy for EBITDA.

GE is expected to forgo $1.3 billion of Biopharma EBITDA and pare $21.4 billion of debt (assumes no tax leakage).

The company still has an estimated 38.4% stake in BKR. Based on BKR's market capitalization of $23 billion, that stake would be worth $8.9 billion (assumes no tax leakage).

The sale of GE Biopharma and BKR would leave GE with pro forma EBITDA of $9.9 billion and debt of $60.6 billion.

Pro forma debt/EBITDA would be 6.1x, which could be considered junk status.

A metric at or above 5.0x would usually be considered below investment grade. The Biopharma deal should add liquidity and substantially lower GE's debt load. However, the company would still be highly-indebted with industrial businesses at or near peak economy. The company may seek additional deals to try to obfuscate the fact that its debt is at or near junk status.

Conclusion

I estimate GE's debt would be at junk status even after the Biopharma sale and a full divestiture of BKR. GE could be subjected to the vagaries of the global economy and a rating action could be warranted. Sell GE.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.