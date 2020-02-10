WEC Energy Is Over $100. What Now?

This article takes another look at WEC and what investors can expect going forward.

The stock has been on fire over the past years, and has recently topped $100.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Within the last week WEC Energy (WEC) hit $100. As of the time of writing, this top utility has a dividend yield of 2.53% & closed yesterday at exactly $100.01. On the 31st of October 2019, I published an article stating that there was likely little upside left in WEC, yet the stock has managed to squeeze another 5% increase since.

Source: Open Domain

So where is the stock going from here? And more importantly, what should investors do with their shares. A thorough review of the stock’s dividend strength & stock strength using our MAD Scores seems in order. Based on our MAD Scores, WEC has a Dividend Strength score of 70 and a Stock Strength score of 74.

Source: mad-dividends.com

In 2019 I added to my WEC position in May, when I wrote that “WEC is a solid utility for dividend investors”. Since then the stock is up 30%. In November, I sold about 1/5th of my shares, and reinvested the proceeds in DTE Energy (DTE), another one of my favorite utilities, as it seemed like a sensible thing to do to increase my income.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Since then, both stocks have increased 5.5% - 6%. One key difference is that DTE still pays 3%. They are both about similar size positions in my portfolio today.

But today’s focus is WEC; its dividend profile & its potential for further capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

Those of you who are familiar with the methodology which Robert & I use know that we only consider investing in what we call “strong” dividend stocks. A strong dividend stock is one whose dividend is not only safe, but also provides an attractive combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

Dividend Safety

67% of WEC Energy Group Inc.'s earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 29% of dividend stocks.

WEC pays 32% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 42% of dividend stocks.

Like most utilities, WEC is highly capital intensive and generates negative free cashflow. Some people have criticized utilities because of this, yet I believe that this shows a misunderstanding of the basics of the business model.

Utility prices are set by government with a certain return on equity in mind. These close to guaranteed revenues mean that it isn’t a burden to leverage up the business and borrow cash to finance capital expenditure.

The cash from operations should be viewed as destined to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks, not to finance CAPEX when cheap debt is readily available to do so.

What’s more is that, WEC can pay its interest 3.44 times, which is better than 47% of stocks, and slightly above the sector median of 3.22x. This level of coverage is sufficient for a ute.

30/09/2015 30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends $1.6900 $1.9600 $2.0600 $2.1700 $2.3200 Net Income $2.33 $2.89 $3.05 $4.06 $3.45 Payout Ratio 73% 68% 68% 54% 68% Cash From Operations $3.89 $6.12 $6.70 $7.38 $7.19 Payout Ratio 44% 32% 31% 30% 33% Free Cash Flow $-0.11 $0.11 $-0.05 $-0.73 $-2.05 Payout Ratio -1409% 1634% -3434% -294% -113%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Therefore it seems like WEC’s payout ratios are very manageable. Despite the dividend increasing systematically, the payout ratio has remained between 60% and 75% of earnings and between 30% and 45% of operating cashflow.

Management has been increasing the dividend for the past 17 years, showing continued commitment to its dividend. In my mind WEC’s dividend is as safe as they come, I haven’t lost a minute’s sleep since being a shareholder, and don’t think that they will come any time soon.

Dividend Potential

WEC Energy Group Inc.'s dividend yield of 2.53% is better than 48% of dividend stocks, although it is a lot lower than investors have historically been accustomed to with WEC, which has had a median 3.28% yield during the past 10 years.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Management just recently announced another year of dividend growth: a hike of 7.2% which is slightly lower than their 5 year CAGR of 9%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

WEC has been super consistent in increasing its dividend. The dividend increases have been in line with EPS increases for the past decade.

WEC is also the only utility to have beaten EPS guidance every year for more than a decade.

Source: WEC Investor Presentation

By the way, you can add 2019 to that list. Once again WEC has beaten analyst estimates.

WEC is projecting 5-7% EPS growth over the next 3 years. If they keep up their track record of beating expectations, they will likely continue to grow at a 6-8% CAGR, which should serve as a guide for future dividend growth.

Dividend growth between 6% and 8% is great for a stock which yields 3% - 3.5%, but it’s just not so great when the stock yields just 2.5%. For those lower yields, you’re often looking for something in at least the double digit dividend growth potential.

So while WEC has a super safe dividend, a super consistent history of increasing it, and a super predictable business model, it just isn’t as enticing when it yields 2.5% as when it yielded above 3%. For those who think the difference is menial, this definitely adds up over a decade or two. To read up more on this, you can take a look at this article.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives WEC a dividend strength score of 70 / 100. WEC is still a dividend powerhouse, yet the decline in dividend yield has brought its dividend strength score from the 90s to the 70s in under a year. The combination of dividend yield and dividend growth is paramount to getting dividend investing right, and while WEC is a stock which will have some type of position in my portfolio for a long time, I can’t recommend buying more at the current price.

Stock Strength

The stock’s price has increased 30% since I first wrote about it in May 2019. The dividend yield has made new lows, and investors might be asking: is there any value left? What will WEC likely do in upcoming months? To answer that question, I’ll deconstruct our stock strength score which is composed of three factors: value, momentum and quality.

Value

WEC has a P/E of 28.99x

P/S of 4.14x

P/CFO of 13.91x

Dividend yield of 2.53%

Buyback yield of 0.03%

Shareholder yield of 2.56%.

These values would suggest that WEC is more undervalued than 59% of

stocks, which is reasonable. WEC has become relatively pricier over the past year, as the stock’s value score was 69/100 in May 2019, and 60 / 100 in October 2019. The increase in price since October hasn’t moved the needle that much, and my assessment of value remains the same:

At 29x earnings, upside might be limited to another 5-10% if we take the historical maximum of WEC multiples, while a reversal to the stock’s 5 year average PE of 22 would show downside of 20-25%.

I find WEC’s price to be fair when it yields around 3%. Utilities are richly valued right now, which is why WEC is trading 10-20% above a fairer price.

I don’t see much more appreciation happening, unless valuations in power utilities become even more expensive. This is always a possibility, when we look at what’s been happening in the water utility space. After all, even since my article where I said I wouldn’t touch York Water (YORW) with a stick -a water utility which yielded only 1.58% at the time- the stock increased another 9%.

If investors get jittery and keep piling money into utes, whose to say WEC can’t get more expensive?

What is sure is that there is very little value left to squeeze out of WEC. That doesn’t mean it can’t become even more overvalued.

Value Score: 59 / 100

Momentum

One somewhat reliable way to assess the market’s expectations for WEC’s stock price is to look at momentum. After all, if investors believe that WEC is going to increase, they would have outweighed sellers in the past months, driving the stock price up. WEC Energy’s price has increased 9.90% these last 3 months, 14.91% these last 6 months & 36.94% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $100.01.

Source: mad-dividends.com

WEC has better momentum than 82% of stocks, which suggests that market sentiment is still very much behind WEC. The stock took a breather between September and the end of the decade, but has started 2020 with a bang.

Source: mad-dividends.com

You can see this on the chart above, as WEC clearly consolidated above its 50 day SMA in December before ripping higher all the way to $100. It now faces a new challenge: can it consolidate and stick around as a 2.5% dividend yield stock? While I don’t find it enticing at these levels, there are plenty of investors who I am sure would be happy to get 2.5% from a strong utility like WEC. The next few weeks will be a challenge for WEC as it battles with the $100 mark, a price which has strong psychological value in investors minds. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a little resistance, and even see the stock cool off back towards $95 within the next few weeks.

In the same way, it could easily just shrug off the $100 mark and propel itself up to $105 and $110. But as far as I see, that is about it. At $110, I would consider selling a considerable chunk (maybe 30%) of my WEC position, and will likely put a 5% trailing stop loss the second it hits $105.

Over the next year, I see the stock oscillating between $95 and $105 as a base case. It could go as far up as $110 on strong optimism, or back down to $85 on pessimism.

Either way, the momentum signals are currently green: Investors expect utilities to balance out their portfolio’s volatility in 2020, and that is still driving the sector up.

Momentum score: 82 / 100

Quality

WEC's gearing ratio of 2.4 is better than 35% of US stocks, but is in-line with the utility sector median. WEC's liabilities have increased by 6% this last year, yet operating cashflow can cover 9.4% of WEC's liabilities, a better coverage ratio than the median ute. Each dollar of WEC's assets generates $0.22 of revenue, in line with the sector median. 37.2% of WEC's capital expenditure is depreciated each year. WEC Energy Group Inc.’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -10.4% puts it ahead of 58% of stocks. The stock’s return on equity of 10.75% is greater than the utility median of 8%, contributing to the stock’s quality.

This makes WEC’s quality better than 48% of stocks.

Our quality score tends to penalize stocks which are very capital intensive. As such, the median utility stock has a quality score of 46 / 100. With a score of 48, WEC’s quality is superior to the median utility stock.

Quality Score: 48 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 74 / 100 which is overall a positive signal. Its valuation is inline with the utility sector median, although I find utes richly valued as a group. It continues to lead its sector, and to be among the best momentum stocks to own in the market.

During the next year, WEC could continue to do very well, but ultimately this will depend on the overall direction of utes. If utes go up, WEC will likely lead the way. If valuations become softer, WEC will not be spared.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 70 & a stock strength of 74, WEC Energy is a great hold for dividend investors. If you’ve been letting your position grow without trimming, the weight in your portfolio might be more than you’d like, in which case trimming some of the position would be worthwhile.

I personally trimmed some in late October to early November, and have no plans of trimming some more until it hits $105 to $110, at which point I’d consider trimming 10% to 30% of my position depending on available opportunities in and out of the sector.

If you enjoyed this article, then consider clicking on the orange “follow” button at the top of the page, so that I can let you know when we release more articles on interesting dividend stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.