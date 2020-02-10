2U: Organic Growth Continues To Falter

2U stock has seen a ~30% lift since hitting a January low, but only due to the rumor of a possible sale via activist intervention.

A great cleansing is happening across the market right now. Ever since the spectacular flameout of WeWork's (WE) IPO, investors have dug into far deeper detail on companies' business models to assess underlying profit potential. Companies with low margin profile and deepening red ink are being flushed away. Take Casper (CSPR) for example. High-growth consumer companies like Casper with runaway revenue growth would have been a huge hit with investors several years ago, but Casper today stands below its IPO price and at a market cap less than half of its prior valuation.

Against this market backdrop, I believe 2U (TWOU) is heavily at risk. I've consistently pointed out that this is a company that likes to dress up its technology aspects. And while 2U is certainly delivering university content via the web, it operates much more like a for-profit university than as a bona fide tech company. I won't rehash the details here, but essentially 2U's business model calls for the company to invest heavily upfront in digitizing individual course content and spending on marketing to attract students - because each course is different, the 2U "product" is far less scalable than a typical software company that builds one platform for all its customers.

2U shares have fallen precipitously from 2019 highs above $70 as this business model became more transparent, but recent shares have picked up steam over January/February as the company reported Q4 results and rumors continue to stir on activist investors pushing for a sale.

My take on 2U: continue to avoid this company like the plague. The market might have been forgiving on vague business models in the past, but 2U as it currently stands has a long road (if ever) to profitability, and investors are likely to punish the stock for it. Consistent negative free cash flow is constraining 2U's balance sheet, limiting its ability to make acquisitions - which is the source of the lion's share of its current >40% revenue growth rates. 2U is a bad fit for the current market environment, and shares have plenty further to fall especially after the phantom rally in January/February.

Organic growth continues to dissipate

The beating heart of 2U's business is its graduate degree program. It relies on consistent strong enrollment (from which it gets a revenue split with the sponsoring university) in order to pay back the investments it made into setting up the programs and advertising for students.

Over the past year, however, we've only seen fundamental performance in 2U's grad programs deteriorate. Take a look at the chart below:

Figure 1. 2U grad program trends Source: 2U Q4 earnings deck

"Full-course equivalents" (FCEs), which is essentially a measure of how many students are enrolled in 2U's programs, has ontineud to see decelerating growth. The fourth quarter's growth rate of 20% y/y decelerated five points from the prior quarter, and is the worst quarter of growth across the two-year horizon. We note as well that the average revenue earned from a full-course enrollee in a 2U grad program has continued to trend downward. Q4 saw a seasonal lift from Q3 as we saw in prior years, but revenue per FCE of $2,595 was down -7% y/y, consistent with the prior quarter's -8% y/y drop. Deteriorating enrollment growth, as well as lower revenue per enrollee, don't help to justify the costs of setting up 2U's various degree programs.

Yet 2U continues to report strong revenue trends. Taken at face value, and without diving into the underlying revenue components, investors would think 2U was growing revenues at 42% y/y (which would qualify it for tech sector multiples). When we look underneath the hood, however, we have to look at 2U's organic growth - the revenue growth generated by its flagship graduate degree programs, and not from its recent acquisition of several "alternative credit" programs from a company called Trilogy.

Figure 2. 2U revenue trends Source: 2U Q4 earnings deck

Unfortunately, as we can see in the chart above, 2U's graduate program revenues actually grew at only 12% y/y, decelerating three points from the prior year and the worst quarter across the two-year timeframe (as recently as the first half of FY19, 2U was still growing grad program revenues at ~30% y/y). Organic revenue growth tracked closely to that at 13% y/y, again the worst performance across eight quarters.

Zooming into a constrained balance sheet

Let's take a minute as well to dig into 2U's balance sheet, shown below:

Figure 3. 2U balance sheet Source: 2U Q4 earnings release

At the end of the prior fiscal year, 2U had $474.8 million in cash and investments. Now, 2U's cash balance stands at only $189.9 million - and that's not to mention that the company has added more than $240 million in long-term debt as well.

The company's cash burn has been relentless (which, by the way, is not something that Wall Street wants to see at the moment). As we can see in the chart below, 2U's FY19 free cash flow losses stand at -$92.4 million (on an unlevered basis, if we exclude interest payments, that figure stands closer to -$80 million):

Figure 4. 2U FCF trends

Source: 2U Q4 earnings deck

This implies two things. First, 2U barely has two years of liquidity left on its balance sheet. Its options for capital raising are likely limited. With negative profits and existing debt on its books, raising additional debt capital is unlikely to be an option. And with shares at less than a third of where they were trading in 2019 and with sour market appetite toward unprofitable companies, 2U isn't likely to be able to raise a secondary equity offering either.

Second, 2U's firepower for additional acquisitions is limited. In 2019, 2U generated aplenty of inorganic revenue growth through its purchase of Trilogy - but it paid $388 million in cash for total acquisitions in 2019. It doesn't have sufficient resources to pull this off again in 2020 unless it raises additional capital. Once the prior-year comp for Trilogy normalizes, 2U will revert to mid-teens revenue growth.

Key takeaways

2U gives us no reasons to be bullish on this company. Yes, it's true that the online education market is huge (2U estimates it at $30 billion). But just because the market opportunity is massive doesn't mean that 2U is capable of executing to capture a meaningful share of it. With enrollment trends continuing to wane and cash balances looking quite strapped, I'm content to stay on the sidelines here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.