A Potential Cause Of The Coronavirus - Watch Those Meat Prices

I first traveled to China in the late 1980s. China was an emerging market in those days. As a commodities trader, China was a significant market participant in the raw material markets. Over the past decades, significant economic growth in the world's most populous nation transformed the Asian country into the demand side of the fundamental equation in the commodities asset class.

One of the first things I learned when visiting China was how different diets were from those in the western world. In food markets, the offerings were strange. Even in the most upscale restaurants, the translated menu contained dishes that included household pets and animals found only in a zoo in the United States. I was more than careful with the food I ingested during my many visits to China.

Feeding 1.4 billion people is no easy task. In 2019, the outbreak of African Swine Fever that killed millions of hogs in China created a devastating shortage of pork. China is the world's leading consumer of animal protein. The leadership dug deep into its strategic stockpiles of frozen pork to satisfy demand. However, rising prices and the lack of availability of pork likely caused many citizens in China to turn to alternatives. The latest scientific reports have suggested that ingesting some alternative animal proteins as the root cause of the Coronavirus. Over the past weeks, the number of cases and fatalities in China have been rising. Moreover, the virus has spread outside Chinese borders and threatens to become a pandemic.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN product (COW) moves higher and lower with the prices of proteins, including cattle and hogs.

Coronavirus could change behavior

I grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. Each Sunday night, my family would go out for dinner and the choice was always Italian or Chinese food. The egg rolls, spareribs, beef with oyster sauce, shrimp with lobster sauce, and many other Sunday night treats were a far cry from the banquets in Beijing and other parts of China. While Peking duck was a treat, I would up quietly bury many of the other offerings under rice when the hosts were not looking to avoid eating delicacies like dog, cat, camel, bat, rodents, or the particularly scary "winter meat." To this day, I still do not know what creature yielded that particular selection that always seemed to turn up on the Lazy Susan in the middle of the banquet table. I became particularly adept at using chopsticks so as not to insult the Chinese honoring my visit.

Over the past few weeks, as the number of cases of Coronavirus grew, I wondered if it could be anyway related to the African Swine Fever that killed millions of pigs in China in 2019. The price of pork skyrocketed in China as the government released strategic reserves. At the same time, the trade war between the US and China and high levels of tariffs created a glut of pork in the US while a shortage in China likely caused people to turn to other proteins. Memories, or nightmares, of zoological treats, danced in my head. In a February 6 article in the Wall Street Journal, Katie Camero wrote, "The 2019 novel coronavirus marks the third leap of its kind in 20 years following the SARS virus, which moved from bats to a mammal called civet and then to humans beginning in 2002, and the Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, which was transmitted from camels in 2012."

The bottom line is that it is possible that millions of Chinese turned to other animal proteins, of the wild variety because of the pork shortage setting the stage for the outbreak of Coronavirus. If scientists isolate the root of the virus and bats, camels, or other meats turns out to be the cause, those banquet tables, as well as daily nutrition, could change dramatically in the world's most populous nation. The serving of camel's penis (sliced the long way) I had lopped on my plate in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, could become an epicurean treat of the past. (For any of you wondering, that offering immediately went under a big lump of rice without even a thought of a sampling.)

I apologize to anyone who experienced any loss of appetite or worse from that disturbing recollection. Feeding 1.4 billion people in China is a matter of national security for the government. Many revolutions throughout history began when people went hungry. If Chinese turn solely to chicken, turkey, beef, lamb, and pork over the coming months and years, the prices of cattle and hog futures could move appreciably higher as the dinner menu choices narrow.

Cattle prices decline

The US and China signed the "phase one" trade agreement on January 15, which could pave the way for US exports of animal proteins to China over the coming months and years. Over recent weeks, cattle prices have moved lower. The peak season for animal protein demand in the US is during the summer grilling season that begins in late May and ends in early September.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of live cattle futures for June delivery highlights the price of the beef futures reached a high of just under $1.20 per pound in December and remained around that level until late January when it moved lower. The price reached a low of $1.10125 on February 6 and was around the $1.1050 level on February 10. Price momentum and relative strength indicators have declined into oversold territory, while daily historical volatility declined to the 6.55% level. Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short positions fell from just over 400,000 contracts in late January when the price was near the high to under 337,000 at the end of last week. In a futures market, falling price and declining open interest is not typically a validation of a bearish trend. The oversold condition and decline in the total number of open positions could be a sign that live cattle are at or close to a bottom at around the $1.10 per pound level. The peak season of demand a little over three months away, the potential of Chinese imports, and current technical conditions could be a compelling reason for a rally in the live cattle futures market.

Hogs tank despite the shortage

Trade wars often cause dramatic price distortions in commodity markets. A glut of pork in the US did little to offset the lack of pork in China in 2019, but that could change in 2020. The price of lean hog futures had been making lower highs and lower lows since the end of the 2019 peak season of demand in October.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of lean hog futures for June delivery shows that the price fell from a high of around 94.15 cents per pound in October 2019 to a low of 75.625 cents at the end of January. At the start of this week, the price had recovered to just under the 82 cents per pound level. Price momentum and relative strength indicators had declined into oversold territory but crossed higher on February 6, the day the futures put in a bullish reversal. While open interest remained at around 300,000 contracts as the price of the futures declined, the metric fell below the 290,000-contract level following the spike to the low on January 31 and was at 288,109 contracts at the end of last week as the price was rising. Daily historical volatility rose from 16.5% in mid-January to 37.27% on February 10 as daily trading ranges expanded. The technical picture in the lean hog futures market points to a bottom at the end of January.

Coming into the peak season for demand

On the Memorial Day weekend, people all over the United States will fire up their grills and slap chicken, burgers, steaks, ribs, and other animal proteins on BBQs at the start of the peak season for demand. Grilling season runs for three months until the Labor Day weekend in early September, which is the unofficial end to the summer season each year. Futures markets tend to begin to display seasonal trends months before supply and demand shifts occur. Over the coming weeks and months, producers will prepare supplies for the peak season, and leading consumers that sell beef and pork will be hedging and procuring the meats they will sell over the summer months. Prices tend to rise with the demand, so February is a good time to put the meat futures on your radar.

COW is the meat ETF product

The most direct route for a risk position in cattle and hog markets is via the futures and futures options on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. For those market participants that do not venture into the futures arena but wish to establish exposure in the animal protein sector, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN product provides an alternative. The fund summary for COW states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the 'index components') and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

COW has net assets of $15.65 million, trades an average of 37,385 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The COW ETN product made lower highs and lower lows since mid-April 2019 when the price traded to a peak of $54.65 per share. The most recent low came on February 3 at $40.44. At $41.18 on Monday, February 10, the ETN is not far off its low. As the peak season for demand approaches, and as China's demand for animal protein could undergo a dramatic shift to the conventional, this could be the perfect time to consider a long position in COW.

