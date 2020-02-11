Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera Y Agropecuaria And Argentina

Brazil is South America's leading economy and most populous nation. According to the October 2018 World Economic Outlook Database from the International Monetary Fund, Brazil's GDP was just over $3.524 trillion, with a population of over 212 million. Brazil is the sixth most populous nation in the world, behind Pakistan and ahead of Nigeria.

The second leading nation in South America is Argentina, with over 45 million, number 32 in the world, and a GDP at just below the $1 trillion level. Brazil and Argentina share a border, and both are significant commodity-producing nations. The climate and geography make the countries significant suppliers of agricultural products to the world. Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY), has its headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company operates through two segments, Agricultural Business and Urban Properties and Investment Business. Since 2000, CRESY shares have traded in a range from $4 to $25.82. At $5.08 on February 7, the shares that trade on NASDAQ were close to the low and had been declining steadily since November 2017.

Argentina has been an economic basket case

Political and economic travails are nothing new for Argentina. In 2019, the nation faced another set of challenges sending the value of its currency to yet another low against the US dollar.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the value of the Argentine peso versus the US dollar has been steadily falling off a cliff since 2010 when the exchange rate was over the $0.26 level. By 2019, the peso had declined to one-tenth the level in 2010.

Source: CQG

The chart illustrates the decline from $0.024 in July 2019 to a new low of $0.01640 on February 10. The peso continues to fall into a bearish abyss.

In neighboring Brazil, the value of the Brazilian real has also experienced a dramatic decline since 2011.

Source: CQG

The chart displays the drop from $0.65095 in 2011 to a low of $0.23040 in late 2015. At the start of this week, the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency pair made a marginal new low at $0.23010.

The steady declines in the two South American currencies caused the Trump administration to threaten tariffs and sanctions in 2019. However, the President decided that he would work with Brazilian President Bolsonaro rather than tighten the screws on trade, for now.

CRESY has exposure to agricultural markets

While CRESY has its headquarters in Argentina, it has exposure to the agricultural sector in both Argentina and Brazil as well as in other Latin American countries. The agricultural segment is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling crops including, wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflower, and sugarcane. The company also has exposure to the animal protein sector as it has interests in all aspects of the livestock business. CRESY has an active real estate business where it leases farmlands as well as an urban property unit and interests in entertainment, mobile communications, tourism, oil and gas, and electronics. The diversified company has been around since 1936.

CRESY shares have been dropping since late 2017.

Source: Barchart

In November 2017, CRESY shares hit a lower high at $23.59 per share. The all-time peak came in 2007 at $25.82. Since then, the shares have declined to a low of $4.06 in November 2019 and were trading at $5.19 on February 10. The factors contributing to the slide in the stock price have been the drop in the currency values leading to credit and financing issues. At the same time, the trade war between the US and China that depressed agricultural commodity prices weighed on the value of the shares. Each year is a new adventure in the grain markets, and we are moving into the season of uncertainty as the spring season in the northern hemisphere is right around the corner.

Brazil and Argentina are significant producers of many agricultural commodities, but the US is the leader in corn and beans, and wheat output comes from all areas of the world. The two South American nations product the marginal bushels that often balance the supply-demand equation.

The season of uncertainty

With spring right around the corner, farmers in the US will begin planting crops for the 2020 season over the coming weeks. While Coronavirus could continue to weigh on markets across all asset classes, it will be the weather conditions across the fertile plains of the US over the planting and growing seasons that determine if there are sufficient supplies of agricultural products to feed the world. The coming months are often the time of the year when uncertainty peaks and grain prices appreciate.

At the same time, the ever-growing global population means that demand will increase in 2020 compared to last year. Rising grain prices could provide some support for CRESY shares over the coming weeks and perhaps months if any supply problems develop.

Poor earnings record but low currency levels encourage business

The low levels of the Argentine peso and Brazilian real reflect the troublesome economic and political conditions in each country and the overall emerging market. The recent risk-off conditions have weighed on the sector. However, the low level of the currencies makes CRESY's products highly competitive on global markets as production costs are a function of local currency values.

Meanwhile, CRESY's earnings record has been less than stellar.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the chart shows, CRESY missed consensus earnings estimates in 2015 and 2016 when the stock was at a far higher level. Moreover, the company has been losing money. In the company's fourth quarter of 2019 (June 2019), CRESY had GAAP EPS of a loss of 58 cents per share on revenue of $47.11 million, which was 13.20% lower on a year-on-year basis. The next quarter the loss narrowed to a loss of 23 cents on revenue of $289.18 million, down 10.6% on a year-on-year basis. according to data from Seeking Alpha.

A cheap stock with upside potential

While investing in Argentina and Brazil can be a highly risky business these days, the world depends on the agricultural products that come from the South American nations. At just over $5 per share, the stock is languishing near the lows. I view CRESY as a call option on Argentina, Brazil, agricultural commodity prices, and the emerging markets these days.

The odds of the company going out of business are slim as it has been around since 1936. At the same time, the assets of the company are likely worth a whole lot more than the current market cap of $383.925 million. A company like Bunge (BG) that has exposure and experience in Brazil could have an interest as could Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) when it comes to competing with Bunge in South America. Cargill and Louis Dreyfus, the other two agricultural giants that complete the ABCD of companies that feed the world, may also have an interest in CRESY or some of its businesses.

Argentina is an economic basket case, and Brazil's economy continues to suffer these days. However, the low production costs, together with fertile soil and climate that supports crops, is a reason why CRESY could eventually make a comeback. Risk-reward favors a long position for those looking for exposure to the beaten-down sector and emerging market countries. There is plenty of risk in buying CRESY shares, but the potential for rewards is attractive.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.