This Is Another REIT That Can't Afford Its High-Yield Dividend Without Massive Dilution - New York Mortgage Trust

The tangible book value per share is reduced to a negative 6.5% annual growth rate over a holding period of five to six years. So your net economic return is only 6.0%.

Over time the dividend payment falls, as with NY Mortgage REIT because the equity dilution and dividend requirement become too much to bear.

Does this matter? Maybe not. As long as you understand your equity position in the company will get diluted.

Always study the cash flow statement for high dividend yield REITs. Cash flow from operations often does not cover the dividend requirement, as in this case.

You might be enticed by this mortgage REIT's high dividend yield of 12.58%. But a closer look shows that it might raise equity to pay for it.

New York Mortgage Trust - A 12.6% Yield It Can't Afford

If you read about a high-yield fund that seems too good to be true, maybe it is. You should always look closer.

I specialize in looking at cash flow statements. I often find that many of these high-yield vehicles mask their non-ability to pay high dividend yields with leverage and/or equity dilution. I have written a number of articles about these illusory dividend yields.

People don't like this. I get a lot of negative comments. I often find that the most egregious examples are with complicated companies. That is the case with New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT).

The best way to analyze the financial statements of these kinds of companies is to focus on their cash flow statements. Always follow the cash, as they say.

Cash Flow From Operations Does Not Cover Dividend Payments

This can only be seen in the Statement of Cash Flows. For example, take a quick look at what I have highlighted below:

Source: 10-Q September 30, 2019

This might be a little difficult to see. What it shows is that NYMT generated just $26.378 million in the first nine months of 2019 in operating cash flow (i.e., cash flow from operations, or CFFO).

The problem is that the common stock dividend costs the company $110.839 million for the same period. That is a dividend deficit of $84.436 million for the first nine months of 2019.

I decided to look at NYMT's history in this regard. How long has this been going on?

The Relationship Between the Dividend and CFFO

Here is the history of NY Mortgage Trust's dividend payment per share:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

This chart shows that the dividend per share has been falling and then has stalled. In the past three years, the dividend per share for the common stock has been kept at $0.80 per share. I suspect it will be the same for 2020.

Now here is the history of NYMT's Cash flow from Operations (CFFO):

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

This shows that my estimate for 2019 CFFO is $31.5 million and slightly higher for 2020. You can see that this low level of CFFO in millions has been going on for a good period of time.

In fact, if you compare the amount of common stock dividend payments to the CFFO of the company, you can see that there has been a history of dividend deficits. Keep in mind, again, that all of this has been taken from the company's cash flow statements.

We don't bother with the income statements since there are so many non-cash and non-liquid "income" items in it that cannot contribute to the real cash dollars that are needed to pay the dividend. Here is the comparison between historical CFFO and the dividends paid out to common stock shareholders:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

The dividends paid, as shown in the CF statement, are in yellow. The amount of money the company internally generates from its operations to pay those dividends is in the blue. You can clearly eyeball the deficit each year. It also seems to be getting bigger with each passing year.

Keep in mind I have not even addressed the preferred stock cash dividend payments that also have to be made by the company. I am solely addressing the common stock dividend deficit.

So something is not right. As you suspected,it was too good to be true that a pool of mortgages could end up paying not only a 12.5% dividend yield to its common stock shareholders, but also the preferred dividends.

So how does the company finance this deficit?

Equity Sales Have Mostly Made Up the Dividend Deficit

This is typical with many supposed high-yield vehicles. They seel more equity to pay for the investments and dividend deficits that are not covered by the CFFO. Here is a comparison of the combined CFFO and equity sales compared to the dividend requirements (in yellow):

Source: Hake

All of this information is easily available from the company's cash flow statements. You can also see this from Seeking Alpha's historical pages where they put together the historical cash flow statements.

The columns in blue and red show that the sources of cash are equity and CFFO. You can see that these easily cover the dividend requirements for most years. Where they don't the subsequent years show a huge equity sale.

All of this adds up to more shares being sold to more investors. This increases the total share count of the company. It means your stake in the company has been getting diluted. It also means that the dividend requirement has been rising. Here is a chart showing the increasing share count of NYMT:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA\

This chart shows that over the past 6.25 years from the end of 2013, the number of shares outstanding has exploded. It is up by 365.5% over that period. That works out to an average annual compounded growth rate ("CAGR") of 27.8% every year. Every year.

For example, already this year, even before the December quarter-end results have been announced, the company has issued another 34.5 million shares to investors, a 13.1% increase in shares since the end of September 2019.

Why Does This Matter?

If you don't think it matters that your stake is continuously getting diluted, then just ask yourself why hasn't the dividend per share been rising?

One reason is that the dividend requirement has been rising. Since 2018, the amount of dividends to common stock shareholders has risen from $24 million to $32 million.

Another effect resulting from dilution is that the tangible book value per share has been falling. There are simply too many shares outstanding despite the company's profits. You can see this in the chart below:

Source: Hake

In fact, over the past 5 years, including my estimate for 2019 (from 2014 to 2019 year-end), the book value per share has fallen 23.4%. So that is an average annual loss of 5.18%. If you include 2020 and my estimate for the drop in tangible book value this year, then the CAGR becomes -6.56% per year.

Source: Hake estimates

So, so much for making 12.5% in total return, if you give up 6.56% every year on average over a holding period because of excessive dilution. Your actual gain in value is then, in economic terms, only 6% per year. Now your experience may be different depending on when you bought the stock and what happens in the future when you exit.

Dilution matters. It hurts the dividend growth and cuts your stake in the company as well as deteriorates the tangible book value per share.

Summary and Conclusion

It may look like you get a 12.5% annual return from the dividend yield of NYMT stock. But because the company can't afford the dividend from operating cash flow, it has to continuously raise more equity capital. I have shown that the dilution cuts your stake in the company and reduces the overall economic net return to just 6% per annum over a reasonable holding period.

The moral of the story is: always look at the cash flow statement for supposed high-yield stocks. Is the cash flow from operations greater than or close to the amount the company pays out in dividends? If not, the story is too good to be true.

