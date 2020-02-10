Houlihan Lokey And FHFA To Work On Frannie Restructuring

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies that are retaining earnings on their path towards being restructured so that they can raise a to be determined amount of capital in an administration driven effort to get them out of conservatorship. There are two key things that are keeping these companies in conservatorship. The first is that they don't have enough capital. The second is that we don't know how much capital they need yet.

As part of the announcement that FHFA hired Houlihan Lokey, Mark Calabria also pointed out that in the near future we should see FHFA re-propose the capital rule. Previously, Calabria has said that if the capital rule had to be re-proposed we should expect to see it completed around May. Considering that it took FHFA 3 months longer than expected to hire the financial advisor it's possible that's been pushed back too. Cowen Washington Research Group has been right so far, because it's been six months now since they said we'd even see the new rule. Once proposed, there is a 60-day period for comment. This rule needs to be finalized before Fannie and Freddie can raise capital because without knowing how much capital the companies need to operate, you can't value the equity. The more capital intensive the businesses are, the less valuable the equity is and vice versa.

Investment Thesis: The existing capital structure for equity has the government with an insurmountable liquidation preference of senior preferred stock that has a 100% claim on the future net worth of the companies. This leaves nothing but legal claims for all other shareholders in the current configuration. If this wasn't a recapitalization and was destined for receivership all plaintiffs would have is legal claims. That's not happening here because the companies are retaining earnings. This is therefore a recapitalization. Better yet, the companies need to raise lots of money to be recapitalized. As such, the equity needs to be restructured in order to make the capital structure attractive because the government basically has a perpetual claim on all of the future earnings of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Houlihan Lokey will help justify the decisions that the government is about to make that will look like a handout to hedge funds to some commentators, but this couldn't be further from the truth to anyone who knows what really happened here. The companies will be going to raise capital and no new investor will put money into these companies without the net worth sweep being eliminated and the lawsuits against the capital structure resolved. For example, why would investors put up $60B, of new capital if in a few years all that money ends up going to settle legal claims from prior shareholders. It becomes a non-starter. So, to raise new money the government has to settle many of the legal claims. The common shares may outperform preferred shares but I'm betting my bottom dollar that it takes more than par to settle preferred shareholder claims in Lamberth's court. Nomura put out a valuation of $4.50-$5 for the common shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and I largely agree. That said if you look at their valuation in a few years, the common shares look like they rise over $7 and would pay out $0.50 a year in dividends by the end of 2023.

What Is Conservatorship And How Did We Get Here?

12 years ago, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were placed into conservatorship via board vote because at that time they didn't meet any criteria to be placed into conservatorship another way. Hank Paulson and Dan Jester worked hard to come up with this plan and basically let the boards of directors know that not consenting to conservatorship would not be tolerated. The directors at the time didn't know the terms of the conservatorship despite the fact they asked. I always have speculated that if they had been privy to those terms they would have probably fought to not be placed into conservatorship.

At its core, this particular conservatorship has been based on vendor financing. The US Treasury structured a deal with FHFA, knowing that FHFA had discretionary accounting control over Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac whereby Treasury would invest into Fannie and Freddie at the government's discretion. FHFA effectively was in a position to lend the government control over how much money Fannie and Freddie would need to take from the government. This was a brilliant strategy because by spreading out these borrowings over multiple years despite underlying loan performance, the government was able to make the companies look like they had failed miserably and perhaps the world was better off without them. Four Years passed like this and the government ran out of accounting losses to force onto the companies and without being able to put out losses, it would have to reverse the fake losses and that's when the government decided to take all of the money it said the companies didn't earn for the prior 4 years for itself.

Lawsuits have been filed mainly challenging that action formally known as the Third Amendment and informally known as the net worth sweep as it up until September of last year has effectively swept the net worth of the companies to the Federal Government.

Why Does This Need To Be Done Quickly

Simply put, if Trump doesn't win the election, unfinished housing reform would lead to awkward issues. For starters, if Elizabeth Warren were to get elected later this year, she's already said that she'd ask FHFA director Mark Calabria to hand over his resignation:

Mind you that it would be a major disappointment in Mark Calabria's career if he were to become director of the agency he criticized for breaking the law and then end up not being able to fix it. Clocks ticking.

Prior CFO of Fannie Mae Timothy J Howard has suggested that the lawsuits need to be settled in the next 10 months:

This is great news for plaintiffs. Imagine owning shares and having legal claims against a defendant who must settle them as part of executing against the defendant's plan to fix the problem that it created. My understanding is that plaintiffs can expect to get what they can defensibly argue for. In Lamberth's case I've heard estimates of 140% of par for settling the preferred breach of contract claims. I have yet to hear good reasoning as to why they should settle for less when the government basically needs to settle the claims if they are to move forward and is now on a short leash for being able to do so (this year).

The Legal Front: Keeps Getting Stronger

Investors Unite, a group put together by Tim Pagliara on behalf of Fannie and Freddie shareholder rights, hosted a call last month with David Thompson (replay link). My understanding is that if the government doesn't move forward and settle the lawsuits now, their position could deteriorate even further. Apparently legal claims in Sweeney's court total $125B on top of all of the net worth sweep payments. That would be a shareholder bonanza at the expense of the federal government. On the call David Thompson said that the government could go ahead and write down its own senior liquidation preference and provide tax credits to the companies if it wanted to resolve the lawsuits or it could reach out to him and he would be happy to assist.

My favorite part of the litigation so far is that acting director of FHFA Mark Calabria wrote a white paper in 2015 that judges have sourced in their legal ruling to rule in favor of shareholders:

Because the administration has stopped the sweep as an iterim step towards restructuring its equity position in the companies with a focus on getting them ready and able to raise new money, I won't be focusing on the entire legal front except to say that it is strong and it makes it impossible for the companies to raise money without settling the lawsuits. That said, the court of federal claims has something interesting happening.

On November 19, 2019 Sweeney brought up the concept of interlocutory appeal to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. In anticipation of disagreements with her rulings by one or both parties, Judge Sweeney suggested during the recent oral arguments that next steps after her ruling would be the certification of questions of law to be filed with the Federal Circuit in order to receive guidance for further proceedings:

So now, we'll find out February 21 what questions the plaintiffs and the defendants want certified:

Judge Sweeney will grant or deny motions in an interlocutory order that includes "a statement that a controlling question of law is involved with respect to which there is a substantial ground for difference of opinion and that an immediate appeal from that order may materially advance the ultimate termination of the litigation" in accordance with 28 USC 1292(D)(2). The parties whose motions were granted in that order must then file an application for an interlocutory appeal US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and have up to 10 days after Judge Sweeney's interlocutory order is entered to do so. If the Federal Circuit accepts the appeal, a decision or decisions on the questions of law raised will be rendered.

By acting this year to settle the claims the government can effectively get out of over one hundred billion dollars of contingent liability, not only without having to make a single cash payment, but also walking away with an estimated $50B of proceeds from monetizing the warrants.

The Makings Of A Recapitalization

There are a lot of steps that need to be taken as part of this recapitalization. The companies need to uplist to an exchange. Their regulator the FHFA needs to re-propose and finalize a capital rule. The companies need to develop and submit to FHFA capital restoration plans that it accepts. In order to that they need to hire Financial Advisors themselves with capital markets experience. This is going to be the biggest equity sale in history. I don't see how the companies are able to work on capital restoration plans when the net worth sweep prohibits them from both raising capital and retaining capital so that will have to be dealt with in advance.

As far as raising capital goes, I'm assuming that the new money investors will want to make as large of a return on their invested dollars as possible so I'm expecting a lower valuation out of the gate; but make no mistake these companies are worth much more in the long run than the valuation I figure they'll be raising capital at. The lawsuits will have to be out of the way. Prior CEO of Freddie Mac says there are three options for settling the lawsuits:

I don't think it is possible to do nothing and see the Lamberth contract claims lawsuit just disappear. I also think that legal claims will prevent new investors from wanting to invest. As such, I expect it to get settled with favorable conversion terms. I figure (2020-2012)= 8 years at 5% interest gets you to a 1.4x stated value conversion multiple to settle the breach of contract claims.

The reason I see it happening this way is because I figure that they'll reverse the net worth sweep and credit the companies with tax assets to get all the other lawsuits to basically go away, leaving just the Lamberth contract claims. The lamberth contract claims needs to be settled in order to get the companies into a position to raise capital. The plaintiffs have the damages model to value their breach of contract claims and really have no reason to settle for par when they're basically going to get that anyway soon enough simply by holding onto their shares. As such, with the government needing to get all this stuff settled so that it can move forward with recapitalization this year the plaintiffs are in the drivers seat of what needs to be done and so it becomes what they can arguably justify and par plus a low/fixed interest rate is what has been explained to me as fair by lawyers familiar with the case.

Timelines

After FHFA hired their financial advisor, ACG Analytics updated their timeline for the companies:

Nomura put out a timeline of the GSEs exiting conservatorship a month ago for comparison sake:

These timelines should give you a rough idea on how long it should take for this investment to work out. In both timelines, preferred convert to common in the next 24 months. They currently trade at less than 50 cents on the dollar. 100% return in less than 24 months should draw a larger price if markets were to price this out more accurately. As time marches along this discrepancy between price and value should collapse.

Summary and Conclusion

Fannie and Freddie are retaining capital and on track to exit conservatorship via consent decree. The current administration is racing to get everything done so that it cannot be reversed by the next administration regardless of who gets elected. From this point forward, after years of extensions and basically nothing happening except delays and disappointments and never ending frustrations, team Trump is in the position to fast track housing reform over the finish line. If Mnuchin and Calabria can't figure out how to recapitalize two of the most profitable businesses per employee in the housing and banking industry, no one can. I've been studying this for over half a decade now and the outcome mechanics are pretty straight forward.

Treasury's point man for the reform plan says that Fannie-Freddie investors should be paid. He said that the senior preferred stock that Treasury owns should be written down and junior preferred shareholders like myself should be converted to common. The incoming Financial Advisor for FHFA is expected to help put together options for FHFA and Treasury to figure out how to get this all done. FHFA is also expected to re-propose the capital rule and finalize it early this year if it is to work with Treasury to successfully execute the plan to end the conservatorships.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH,FMCCI,FMCCL,FMCCN,FMCCP,FMCCS,FMCCT,FMCKP,FNMAM,FNMFN,FNMFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.