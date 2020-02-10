Boris Bounce Confirmed - U.K. Services PMI Jumps Post-Brexit And Election

The PMIs, the first indications we have with post-election sampling, confirm that the bounce is happening.

The underlying economy had, I said, performed rather well given these twin weights. When they were removed we'd see a leap in performance.

I have been insisting for a long time now that the twin uncertainty of Brexit and political risk was affecting the performance of the UK economy.

UK PLC is a buy

I have been saying two things about the UK economy over the past half a year or so. Firstly, that uncertainty over Brexit and then the election was holding the economy back. As Keynes pointed out, business investment is the driver of the business cycle, that in turn driven by the animal spirits of businessmen. Uncertainty dampens spirits and so depresses economic performance.

As a corollary to this, I said that an excessive period of such uncertainty would be more damaging than whatever Brexit turned out to be.

The second point was that once the uncertainty was vanquished we would see a distinct upturn in UK economic performance. The underlying economy was doing well enough even in the face of the uncertainty - remove it and we'll see a bounce.

All of this turns out to be true, which is nice for a prognosticator. The investment guidance from this is to be in domestic UK stocks. The larger, multinational, UK listed stocks will still be subject to those gloomier global growth predictions.

Services PMI

We've had the Flash composite PMI reading and now here's the services one. Note that manufacturing is only about 10% of UK GDP and thus of near trivial influence upon the larger picture:

At 53.9 in January, up from 50.0 in December, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI® Business Activity Index registered in expansion territory for the first time since last August. The latest reading was the highest for 16 months and above the earlier 'flash' estimate of 52.9 in January, to signal a solid increase in service sector output.

That's a pretty big jump.

(UK services PMI from IHS Markit)

In fact, we can quite clearly see the slowdown over 2019 as concerns about Brexit proliferated.

As to the reason for the upturn, it is as I said:

Survey respondents noted that the headwind from delayed decision-making had lifted since the general election and helped to deliver a return to business activity growth in January. This was also reflected in a robust improvement in order intakes, with the rate of new business expansion accelerating to its strongest since June 2018.

Remove the uncertainty and the underlying robustness of the economy reappears.

So, there's a Boris Bounce, and?

This means that domestic UK stocks are a medium-term buy. A buy for that medium term that is, we can expect to see outperformance from them.

However, we need to be careful here. As I've pointed out before, 75% of the FTSE100 revenue is from outside the UK. 50% of the FTSE250. Stocks that are quoted in London don't have much to do with the UK economy, often enough.

It is necessary to be selective here. Aim at those companies which are purely domestic in character, not the bigger multinationals.

So, to give my favourite examples, Admiral Insurance sells insurance, in sterling, to British people. Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) (OTCPK:ANFGY) mines copper in Chile, sells globally, reports in US dollars and the only connection with the UK is that it is listed in London. One of these two is very much more exposed to the performance of the UK economy than the other and it's not the copper miner now, is it?

Standard Chartered Bank (OTCPK:SCBFF) (OTC:SCBFY) does have some UK operations, but they're a tiny part of the whole. Lloyds (NYSE:LYG) has foreign operations, but they're a tiny part of that whole as well. Thus, Lloyds is much more exposed to that performance of the UK economy than Standard Chartered.

It is the UK economy that is growing nicely, so it will be the companies in that economy - not those just listed in the place - which benefit.

My view

So far my views on Brexit and growth have been borne out. It was depressed because of the uncertainty, it is rising again now that's removed. I expect this to continue for several quarters as the effect persists. This isn't going to be just a one or two months "Phew" but a step change in economic confidence.

That is, we're not just talking about a change in this statistic - or the economy - for a month or two. The performance of the UK economy has been depressed for at least a year over this Brexit issue. I expect the boost to last at least that long from its removal.

Further, the way economies work is that they're self-reinforcing. Good growth and good confidence in that growth leads to more investment which is itself a cause of further growth. I expect the UK economy to be growing rather better than the rest of Europe for some time now.

The investor view

UK PLC doesn't exist of course and it's most certainly not coincident with the London market, that being dominated by those firms mainly trading outside the UK. However, the removal of political and Brexit uncertainty makes UK PLCs an attractive investment on macroeconomic grounds. We can expect outperformance - compared to the rest of Europe at least - from the UK economy and thus from domestically oriented companies.

This is true within sectors. As above, Lloyds will benefit more from this than Standard Chartered. It's also true across sectors, Admiral more than Antofagasta.

The counterview is that all of this is already baked into opinions and prices. That could be so, but I significantly doubt it. For the analysis that it was Brexit uncertainty itself which was holding back growth wasn't a widespread one a year and 6 months back. Actually, I'm about the only person I've seen making the point for quite as long as I have. That I was right is, of course, not conclusive proof that I will be, but when we're talking about this same one matter - confidence or not as a result of Brexit - then my past prescience is at least a useful guide.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.