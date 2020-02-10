FM: Only Frontier Market ETF Left Standing After The Week

Frontier markets can be thought of as countries that are even less financially developed and more difficult to access than emerging markets. As a result, these economies can offer even more long term upside than emerging markets with additional diversification benefits for many portfolios. Definitions differ, but MSCI's list of frontier markets includes names like Vietnam and Nigeria, for which there are standalone ETFs, but many other markets where no US-listed ETF provides direct access.

After this week, there will only be one US-listed frontier market ETFs providing diversified access across frontier markets: the iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (FM), after the Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (FRN) closes this Friday. I am a bit saddened by this reduction in choice, and wanted to take one last look at how the remaining ETF compared the one packing up.

iShares vs Invesco Frontier Market ETFs

Even more than most developed or emerging market ETFs vary from provider to provider, FM and FRN had significant differences in country and sector weightings due to different benchmark indices and market access constraints.

As pictured below, FM's top allocation is to Kuwait at 28%, followed by Vietnam and Morocco at 11% each, then Kenya, Bahrain, Nigeria, and Romania topping out the top 6 countries making up almost 75% of the fund. Vietnam can be accessed separately via the VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM), while Kuwait, Morocco, Kenya and Bahrain have no other US ETF access, so this can primarily be thought of as a Middle East and East Africa fund. The main problem I have with FM is its very high 54% allocation to financials, followed by 15% in telecom companies, with only 10% in consumer staples and healthcare combined.

Source: iShares

By contrast, FRN allocated only 44% to financials, versus 12% to consumer discretionary and over 5% to consumer staples. This is still far more financial and far less consumer exposure than I would want in a frontier market ETF, but is a significant step in the right direction. Also, FRN placed greater weights on Nigeria, Kenya, and Panama, and significantly less on Kuwait or Vietnam.

Source: Invesco

Nigeria remains one of my favorite frontier markets, and fortunately is one I can access directly with the Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NGE). Unfortunately, I have no such access to Kenya or Panama, and Kenya was one of only two markets that outperformed the US over the past decade. The next closest choice US investors have for exposure to Kenya or Morocco is the Van Eck vectors Africa Index ETF (AFK), which unfortunately has 2-3x as much allocated to South Africa as to any frontier market.

The follow chart shows how significantly FRN underperformed FM over FRN's lifetime. Much of FRN's underperformance can be attributed to the above shown country allocations: Argentina was one of the worst performing frontier markets, while Kuwait was one of the best performers over the past 5 years. I'm sure I'm not the only investor who would have preferred FRN didn't allocate over 15% to Argentina, since we can trade Argentina separately through the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) or the iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (AGT), so don't need it here. Besides, as can be seen in the earlier link, MSCI categorizes Argentina as an emerging market, not a frontier market like Invesco's index provider.

Data by YCharts

What's Next For Frontier Market ETFs

Frontier market ETFs suffer from being relatively difficult products to set up and maintain for one of the ETF market's most niche audiences. As one indicator, Vanguard has no pure frontier markets ETF anywhere in the world, and so frontier markets are what Eric Balchunas would call a "Vanguard Free Zone" far from the "fee wars" that have pushed expense ratios down. Both FM and FRN have total expense ratios of 0.70%/year or higher, which is typical for frontier ETFs, but makes it difficult to attract new assets, which makes it difficult to lower fees.

US-based investor demand for frontier markets has also likely been very low due to a decade of very strong performance within the US market, where even international developed and emerging markets saw a relatively "lost decade". I might have thought the strong performance of Kenya and Jamaica over the past decade might have inspired an enterprising ETF sponsor to launch ETFs focused on one of those markets, but we will most likely need to see a lost decade in the US before frontier markets shine again. By then, unfortunately, the opportunity to buy in will probably not be as attractive as it is now, with FRN trading at 9x earnings despite 11% annual earnings growth. FM, by contrast, trades at over 11x earnings. I am still bullish on FM over the next decade, and think it deserves a place in many more portfolios than its AUM indicates, but think a better balanced frontier market portfolio would be even better.

For now, it seems FM remains as US investors' only choice for one stop frontier markets allocation, and VNM and NGE the only two single country frontier markets with US-listed ETF access. Switching my FRN positions to FM means increasing my Kuwait exposure, and hoping Kuwait's recent strong returns aren't followed by another market crash like it saw in 1982. Meanwhile I'm hoping the new ETF rule lowers costs and makes it easier to launch more frontier access ETFs to compete with FM, especially with less exposure to financials. Over time, I expect some of these will attract enough assets to start pushing down expense ratios, especially if I'm right about emerging and frontier markets outperforming over the coming decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FM, FRN, NGE, VNM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.