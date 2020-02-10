Ingles Markets: After A 32% Fall Back In Value Territory

Since hitting a high of $49.14 around year end, Ingles Markets (IMKTA) shares have now collapsed a dramatic 32% to trade at $37.11. I first wrote about Ingles Markets back in 2017 when the price was around $25 and the stock has had a nice leg up over the past couple years before coming back down to reality in the last couple months. Being an absolute value investor at heart, I shied away and never held the company's shares all the way up into their peak at $49 but am now glad to see this consumer staple company back down to earth to at 9.7x TTM P/E. Ingles Markets is now firmly back on my watch list, especially in these frothy markets.

Why the Recent Sell Off?

This dramatic 32% fall has come despite sales staying relatively in line with inflation at $1,078M for the Q1 fiscal year (FY) 2020 ended December 31, 2019 compared to $1,061M in the prior year (1.6% increase) and with trailing-twelve month (NYSE:TTM) sales at $4,219M compared to $4,140M for the prior year's TTM. What happen is that the all-important gross margin for retailers decreased to 23.9% of sales from 24.3% of sales while net income decreased by $4.2M (20.2% decrease) to $17.7M in Q1 2020 from $22.2M in Q1 2019.

However, $3.7M (16.7%) of this decrease is attributable to $3.7 million of refinancing costs during the current quarter which will result in lower interest expense for future periods. The other more negligible remainder of the decrease management excused to lower gasoline margins in the quarter compared to unusually high gasoline margins in Q1 2019.

In my opinion to penalize management for making a smart decision to refinance debt at a lower rate, is silly short-term thinking by short-term investors only worried about the current quarter's profits. For long-term value investors, this is a wise decision by management that should be smiled upon and rewarded as the decision was hopefully made due to a net positive impact. Personally, I did a similar move recently and refinanced my home mortgage for a penalty fee to save a nice net amount over the remainder of my term.

Quick Introduction to the Company

Over its +50 year history, Ingles Markets has grown to operate 200 supermarkets in 6 southern states. Ingles Markets' strategy is to locate its supermarkets primarily in suburban areas, small towns and neighborhood shopping centers.

The company is also involved in operating some of the neighborhood shopping centers which contain one of their supermarkets. Ingles Markets owns 162 of its supermarkets, either in free-standing stores or as the anchor tenant in an owned shopping center. The company has room to grown and also owns 21 undeveloped sites suitable for a free-standing store or development by the company or a third party.

In addition to Ingles Markets real estate footprint, the company operates a fluid dairy facility that supplies its supermarkets with approximately 81% of the milk products sold. Ingles Markets also sells private label products are named after Mr. Ingles' daughter, Laura Lynn Ingle. In 1987, the Company became publicly traded on the Nasdaq. The company is still run by its founder Robert Ingles.

A Profitable & Stable Company

Ingles Markets has had a profitable and growing past, with revenue and EPS growing at an average annual rate of 2.6% and 3.3% over the past decade without one unprofitable year. While not a high growth rate, this is nicely in line with inflation which signals that the company has a sustainable business that will grow with the economy.

In terms of profitability, Ingles Markets has achieved adequate returns on equity (ROE) and returns on invested capital [ROIC] that have averaged 11.3% and 6.5% since 2008, respectively. This level of profitability is below my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC that I like to see in a great company. However, the company has been able to grow its book value over the past decade while not having any unprofitable years, which signals, in my opinion, that the company is able to meet its cost of capital and thus maintain its intrinsic value.

Where is the Cash Going?

My least favorite thing about Ingles Markets is its sub-par dividend of only $0.66 for a measly 1.8% yield at current prices. This dividend would be okay if the company was also returning cash to shareholders by repurchasing shares, but sadly, this does not seem to be the case. So, if Ingles Markets is trading at 9.7x TTM EPS of $3.81 then where is all this extra cash going? To get an idea, we can analyze the statement of cash flows to see where cash flows from operations [CFO] are being used. The below graph visually breaks down the cash flow statement with the 100% red dotted line representing CFO and the stacked bar graph showing the uses of cash.

As can be seen, capital expenditures are soaking up the large majority of CFO representing 77% over the past 5 years and a whopping 106% if we look all the way back to 2008-2009 when Ingles Markets was doing massive capital expenditures. In the TTM period, the company's dividend only represented 8% of CFO and there was some slight debt repayment of 19% or $30M. The company briefly experimented with having share repurchases as part of the capital budget back in 2013-2014 but sadly did not make it an ongoing thing. On the plus side, the $0.66 annual dividend looks well covered with room to grow and Ingles Markets has not been borrowing much money lately.

As stated in their 2019 annual report, management's view on the importance of capital expenditures is as follows: "the company believes that a key to its ability to continue to increase sales and develop a loyal customer base is providing conveniently located, clean and modern stores which provide customers with good service and an increasingly diverse selection of competitively priced products. As such, the company has invested and will continue to invest significant amounts of capital toward the modernization of its store base. The company’s modernization program includes the opening of new stores, the completion of major remodels and expansion of selected existing stores, and the relocation of selected existing stores to larger, more convenient locations."

In 2019, the $161.8M of capital expenditures went towards the opening of 1 new store, the purchase of four new store sites/land parcels, and the opening of 3 new fuel stations. All of this spending on capital expenditures is what has allowed revenues to grow 47% from $2,852M in 2007 to $4,202 in 2009 for an average annual growth rate of 3.3% per year which is in-line with economic growth.

Price Ratios

When looking at steady and stable growth companies such as Ingles Markets, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how Ingles' market valuation compares to competitors Kroger (KR) and Walmart (WMT), I have placed them all side-by-side.

As can be seen, Ingles Markets' valuation reflects favorably to its peers in terms of P/E and PEG, especially compared to industry favorite Walmart. However, Kroger has the lowest PEG ratio based on revenue given its higher revenue growth. Ingles Markets' PEG ratio of 0.7x based on EPS is well below Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price) but the PEG ratio of 3.7 is well above this same rule of thumb. That being said, Ingles Markets looks like good value relative to some of their larger peers.

Take Away

Ingles Markets is a decently profitable company having achieved adequate ROE and ROIC that have averaged 11.3% and 6.5%, respectively, since 2008, without having on unprofitable year. At 9.7x TTM P/E, the company is also valued quite favorably compared to some of its larger peers. While the 1.8% dividend and no share repurchases leaves a lot to be desired, Ingles Markets is investing for future growth.

Additional disclosure: I am long KR at an average cost base of $25.55.