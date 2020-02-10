Capital One Financial Corp.: This Is Its Lowest Nominal Yield Preferred Stock IPO With The Highest Yield-To-Worst

It gives 0.60% Yield-to-Call more than the second preferred stock in all other "BB" issues.

The new IPO is also with the highest Yield-to-Call and the lowest Nominal Yield in the sector.

Introduction

Last month, Wells Fargo (WFC) issued its "below-5%" preferred stock, joining several other financials that have taken advantage of the low rate environment, so does Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) now with its newest Preferred Stock IPO, COF-J, after its previous preferred stock, COF-I, issued in September, was right at the 5% threshold. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by the company and even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Capital One Financial Corporation - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 50 million shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $1.25B. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Capital One Financial Corporation 4.80% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J (NYSE: COF-J) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 4.80%. The new preferred stock has a Standard & Poor's rating of "BB" and is callable as of 06/01/2025. Currently, the new issue trades a little below its par value at a price of $24.86 and has a 4.83% Current Yield and YTC of 5.11%

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, COF:

Source: TradingView.com

Since 2015 the common stock distribution is constant and is currently a $1.60 yearly dividend. With a market price of $102.03, the current yield of COF is at 1.57%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $752.5M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expense for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series J preferred stock) of the company is around $335M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $47.25M, COF is the fifth-largest company in the "Credit Services" sector (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Capital One Financial Corporation's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in June 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2019, COF had a total debt of $49.69B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series J preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stocks of the company that total $5.97B.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of COF but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks:

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 47,250/(49,690 + 7,225) = 0.83 , which shows good coverage of all debt and preferred stocks.

This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 47,250/(49,690 + 7,225) = , which shows good coverage of all debt and preferred stocks. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite an easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 5,630/(1,850 + 335) = 2.57, indicating that there is a solid buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders.

The Capital One Financial Corporation Family

The company has 6 more outstanding preferred stocks, 5 of which are listed on the NYSE:

Capital One Financial Corp. 5.20% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series G (COF.PG)

Capital One Financial Corp. 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series H (COF.PH)

Capital One Financial Corp. 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (COF.PP)

Capital One Financial Corp. 6.20% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series F (COF.PF)

Capital One Financial Corp. 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (COF.PI)

Capital One Financial Corp. 5.55% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E

Source: Author's database

One of the rest of the preferred stocks issued by the company, COF-P, is called for redemption with the proceeds of the new issue, saving the company an annual rate of 1.20%. Another one is also reaching its call date at the end of the year, COF-F. With its nominal yield of 6.20%, it can be considered with a significant probability as a redemption on its call date. Two of the other three issues become callable in 2 years and the last one, the most recently issued COF-I , becomes callable after 5 years.

Source: Author's database

With its Yield-to-Worst of 4.83% (equal to its Current Yield), COF-J gives a very close YTW as the previously issued, COF-I, except that "I's" Yield-to-Worst is its Yield-to-Call. The new IPO is the only one that is trading at a slight discount, having the highest Yield-to-Call, unlike its relatives that are trading at a premium over PAR. On a comparative basis, I would prefer COF-G, it has a 0.20% higher current yield, its YTW is 3.33% (1.5% lower than COF-J) but I find this 0.40% spread in the nominal yields insufficient for "G" to be in danger of being redeemed.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between COF's preferred stocks and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). The preferred stocks and the ETF shared a very close correlation at the end of 2018 and during the sharp rally in the first quarter in 2019 thereafter. It is no surprise after all of Capital One's issues are part of the benchmark's holdings. However, COF-G seems to be the best performer and the only one to outperform PFF. On the opposite side, the next probable redemptions, COF-P and COF-F are the worst performers, trading almost flat during 2019. As for COF-I, due to the short history of the preferred stock, any meaningful conclusions can hardly be made.

Source: TradingView.com

Furthermore, there are plenty of corporate bonds issued by the holding:

Source: FINRA

For comparison, I choose the bond that matures closest to the call date of the newly issued Series I Preferred Stock, the 04/30/2025 Corporate Bond.

Source: FINRA | COF4627793

COF4627793, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated a "BBB," has a maturity date of 04/30/2025 and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 2.204%. This should be compared to the 5.11% Yield-to-Call of COF-J, but when making that comparison, do remember that COF-J's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2025. This translates into a yield spread of 2.9% between the two securities.

Sector Comparison

This section contains all $25 par value preferred stocks, issued by a "Credit Services" company (according to Finviz.com) regardless of their type of dividend rate. Since almost all are trading above PAR, except for COJ-F, I will try to make the most meaningful comparison by looking at their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call, excluding the issues with a negative YTC:

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTC, the better the security, which is also their Yield-to-Worst. In this case, it is the recently issued 8.00% preferred stock MBNKP. However, it is very far from the quality of the rest of the securities in the group. When looking at the rest of the sector, the three preferred stocks that compete with COF-J are SYF-A, CIT-B, and COF-I, as the three are having a YTW of around 4.75% with close call dates. However, COF-J's nominal yield of 4.80% that is the lowest one makes it too sensitive to interest rate changes.

The full list:

Source: Author's database

All "BB" Preferred Stocks

The last charts contain all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a positive Yield-to-Call and a Standard & Poor's rating of "BB."

Source: Author's database

To see how the real yield curve of these securities looks like, we'll have to include some filters: the preferred stocks don't have to be callable and have to trade above par value. Thus the next chart presents the BB preferred stocks by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Event

Subject to the approval of the Federal Reserve, at our option, we may redeem the Preferred Stock at any time in whole, but not in part, upon the occurrence of a "regulatory capital treatment event," such as a proposed change in law or regulation after the initial issuance date with respect to whether the Preferred Stock qualifies as a Tier 1 capital instrument.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Capital One Financial Corporation

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $1.25B, COF-J is a possible addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

The newly issued preferred stock is the security with one of the lowest nominal yield from all the preferred stocks and is also one of the three with a rate of "below-5%" from the below-investment ones (except for the EIX's 70-year old preferred stocks). In terms of returns, COF-J has very close Yield-to-Call and Current Yield to the previously issued COF-I and also a close Current Yield to COF-G. Currently, a 5% return from quality preferred stocks is hard to be found, which makes the new IPO more attractive. But keep in mind that the lower the nominal yield it gives, the more vulnerable it is, and after 5 years, you may find yourself holding a preferred with a high duration in terms of rising interest rates.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.